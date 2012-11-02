Agile User Experience Design
1st Edition
A Practitioner’s Guide to Making It Work
Description
Being able to fit design into the Agile software development processes is an important skill in today’s market. There are many ways for a UX team to succeed (and fail) at being Agile. This book provides you with the tools you need to determine what Agile UX means for you. It includes practical examples and case studies, as well as real-life factors to consider while navigating the Agile UX waters. You’ll learn about what contributes to your team’s success, and which factors to consider when determining the best path for getting there. After reading this book, you’ll have the knowledge to improve your software and product development with Agile processes quickly and easily.
Key Features
- Includes hands on, real-world examples to illustrate the successes and common pitfalls of Agile UX
- Introduces practical techniques that can be used on your next project
- Details how to incorporate user experience design into your company's agile software/product process
Readership
UX, HCI, and Interaction Professionals
Table of Contents
Dedication
Introduction
Acknowledgment
About the Author
Chapter 1. Introduction to Agile
Introduction
Agile Values + UX
Agile Principles + UX
Common Methods
Common Terms
Summary
References
Chapter 2. Agile Methods + UX = Agile UX
Introduction
Fitting a UX Peg Into an Agile-Shaped Hole
The UX Work
Summary
References
Chapter 3. Case Studies
Introduction
Suzanne O’Kelly, AppNexus
Thyra Rauch, IBM
Archie Miller, Snagajob.com
Carol Smith, Perficient
Kayla Block, PAR Springer Miller
Anonymous 1, at an Enterprise Software Company
Christina York, ITHAKA
Anonymous 2, a Large Desktop Software Company
Austin Govella, Avanande
Josh O’Connor, National Council for the Blind, Ireland
Adrian Howard, Quietstars
Elisa Miller, Senior User Experience Engineer GE Healthcare
Summary
References
Chapter 4. Common Success Factors
Introduction
Project Over Process
Team Dynamics
Communication
Define the Big Picture
Training
Adapt and Evolve
Summary
References
Chapter 5. Frequently Asked Questions
Introduction
Should we Even be Agile?
How Long Should Sprints Be?
What Deliverables Should UX Produce?
How Should the UX Team Fit in With the Development Sprints?
How do you Get Developers to Talk About the Design of One Thing While They are Busy Implementing Another?
What if UX Team Members have to Support more than one Project?
How do we Fit User Research into the Sprint Cycle?
What if the Team Claims to be Agile, but Agile Values are Nowhere to be Seen?
What if the Team is not Colocated?
What do i do When Someone Uses “That’s not Agile” As a Reason not to do Something?
How Does the UX Team Plan and Research for the Next Release?
How do you Manage Internal Stakeholders?
Summary
Reference
Chapter 6. Using Agile Concepts for UX Teams
Introduction
Creating a User Experience Backlog
Recurring User Testing
Breaking the Work in to Smaller Pieces
Constant Feedback and Iteration
Recurring Events and Rituals
No Design Divas or Heroes
Focusing on Communication Over Documentation
Thinking and Communicating in Terms of User Stories
Defining Acceptance Criteria
Using Less Up-Front Design
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2013
- Published:
- 2nd November 2012
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914095
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124159532
About the Author
Diana Brown
Diana Brown has been designing interactions and software interfaces for over a decade. She has spent a good portion of that time talking to end users and finding ways to encourage them to talk to her. Much of the rest of her time has been spent talking to her development teams and finding ways to encourage them to talk to her. She continues to be amazed by all of the cool things that software can do.
Affiliations and Expertise
has been designing interactions and software interfaces for over a decade.