Agile User Experience Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124159532, 9780123914095

Agile User Experience Design

1st Edition

A Practitioner’s Guide to Making It Work

Authors: Diana Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780123914095
Paperback ISBN: 9780124159532
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 2nd November 2012
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27.99
23.79
42.68
36.28
39.95
33.96
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
39.95
33.96
24.99
21.24
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Being able to fit design into the Agile software development processes is an important skill in today’s market. There are many ways for a UX team to succeed (and fail) at being Agile. This book provides you with the tools you need to determine what Agile UX means for you. It includes practical examples and case studies, as well as real-life factors to consider while navigating the Agile UX waters. You’ll learn about what contributes to your team’s success, and which factors to consider when determining the best path for getting there. After reading this book, you’ll have the knowledge to improve your software and product development with Agile processes quickly and easily.

Key Features

  • Includes hands on, real-world examples to illustrate the successes and common pitfalls of Agile UX
  • Introduces practical techniques that can be used on your next project
  • Details how to incorporate user experience design into your company's agile software/product process

Readership

UX, HCI, and Interaction Professionals

Table of Contents

Dedication

Introduction

Acknowledgment

About the Author

Chapter 1. Introduction to Agile

Introduction

Agile Values + UX

Agile Principles + UX

Common Methods

Common Terms

Summary

References

Chapter 2. Agile Methods + UX = Agile UX

Introduction

Fitting a UX Peg Into an Agile-Shaped Hole

The UX Work

Summary

References

Chapter 3. Case Studies

Introduction

Suzanne O’Kelly, AppNexus

Thyra Rauch, IBM

Archie Miller, Snagajob.com

Carol Smith, Perficient

Kayla Block, PAR Springer Miller

Anonymous 1, at an Enterprise Software Company

Christina York, ITHAKA

Anonymous 2, a Large Desktop Software Company

Austin Govella, Avanande

Josh O’Connor, National Council for the Blind, Ireland

Adrian Howard, Quietstars

Elisa Miller, Senior User Experience Engineer GE Healthcare

Summary

References

Chapter 4. Common Success Factors

Introduction

Project Over Process

Team Dynamics

Communication

Define the Big Picture

Training

Adapt and Evolve

Summary

References

Chapter 5. Frequently Asked Questions

Introduction

Should we Even be Agile?

How Long Should Sprints Be?

What Deliverables Should UX Produce?

How Should the UX Team Fit in With the Development Sprints?

How do you Get Developers to Talk About the Design of One Thing While They are Busy Implementing Another?

What if UX Team Members have to Support more than one Project?

How do we Fit User Research into the Sprint Cycle?

What if the Team Claims to be Agile, but Agile Values are Nowhere to be Seen?

What if the Team is not Colocated?

What do i do When Someone Uses “That’s not Agile” As a Reason not to do Something?

How Does the UX Team Plan and Research for the Next Release?

How do you Manage Internal Stakeholders?

Summary

Reference

Chapter 6. Using Agile Concepts for UX Teams

Introduction

Creating a User Experience Backlog

Recurring User Testing

Breaking the Work in to Smaller Pieces

Constant Feedback and Iteration

Recurring Events and Rituals

No Design Divas or Heroes

Focusing on Communication Over Documentation

Thinking and Communicating in Terms of User Stories

Defining Acceptance Criteria

Using Less Up-Front Design

Summary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780123914095
Paperback ISBN:
9780124159532

About the Author

Diana Brown

Diana Brown has been designing interactions and software interfaces for over a decade. She has spent a good portion of that time talking to end users and finding ways to encourage them to talk to her. Much of the rest of her time has been spent talking to her development teams and finding ways to encourage them to talk to her. She continues to be amazed by all of the cool things that software can do.

Affiliations and Expertise

has been designing interactions and software interfaces for over a decade.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.