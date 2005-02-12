Aggressive Network Self-Defense
1st Edition
Description
Over the past year there has been a shift within the computer security world away from passive, reactive defense towards more aggressive, proactive countermeasures. Although such tactics are extremely controversial, many security professionals are reaching into the dark side of their tool box to identify, target, and suppress their adversaries. This book will provide a detailed analysis of the most timely and dangerous attack vectors targeted at operating systems, applications, and critical infrastructure and the cutting-edge counter-measures used to nullify the actions of an attacking, criminal hacker.
Key Features
*First book to demonstrate and explore controversial network strike back and countermeasure techniques.
*Provides tightly guarded secrets to find out WHO is really attacking you over the internet.
*Provides security professionals and forensic specialists with invaluable information for finding and prosecuting criminal hackers.
Readership
Any network administrator or security professional who has read any of the books which teach them how to passively defend their network against malicious, criminal hackers but now wants to take matters into their own hands.
Table of Contents
Introduction: What's in a hat? Chapter 1: Is it Legal to Strike Back? Chapter 2: Automated Strike Back Worms Chapter 3: Targeting an Attacking Host Chapter 4: Aggressive Intrusion Prevention Systems Chapter 5: Honey Pots and Honey Nets Chapter 6: Windows Insecurity: Shattering the Glass. Chapter 7: Disinformation Campaigns Chapter 8: Cyber Terrorism and Counter Intelligence Chapter 9: Know Your Enemy: Social Engineering Chapter 10: Google This! Chapter 11: When Enough is Enough
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2005
- Published:
- 12th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488295
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781931836203
About the Author
Neil Wyler
Neil R. Wyler (JNCIS-FWV, JNCIA-SSL) is an Information Security Engineer and Researcher located on the Wasatch Front in Utah. He is the co-owner of two Utah-based businesses, which include a consulting firm with clients worldwide and a small software start-up. He is currently doing contract work for Juniper Networks, working with the company’s Security Products Group. Neil is a staff member of the Black Hat Security Briefings and Def Con hacker conference. He has spoken at numerous security conferences and been the subject of various online, print, film, and television interviews regarding different areas of information security. He was the Lead Author and Technical Editor of Aggressive Network Self-Defense (Syngress, 1-931836-20-5) and serves on the advisory board for a local technical college.
Affiliations and Expertise
Contractor for Juniper Networks Security Products Group, Black Hat Staff Member, Salt Lake City, Utah