Aggressive B- Cell Lymphoma, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323477413, 9780323477628

Aggressive B- Cell Lymphoma, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 30-6

1st Edition

Authors: Laurie Sehn
eBook ISBN: 9780323477628
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477413
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
Description

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics will cover aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma and articles to be included are: State of the art therapy for advanced stage DLBCL; DLBCL: Should limited stage patients be treated differently; Role of PET in DLBCL; Management of relapsed DLBCL; The spectrum of double-hit lymphoma; Optimizing outcomes in primary mediastinal B cell lymphoma; The grey zone of unclassifiable lymphomas; as well as many more.

About the Authors

Laurie Sehn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

BC Cancer Agency

