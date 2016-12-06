Aggressive B- Cell Lymphoma, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 30-6

This issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics will cover aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma and articles to be included are: State of the art therapy for advanced stage DLBCL; DLBCL: Should limited stage patients be treated differently; Role of PET in DLBCL; Management of relapsed DLBCL; The spectrum of double-hit lymphoma; Optimizing outcomes in primary mediastinal B cell lymphoma; The grey zone of unclassifiable lymphomas; as well as many more.