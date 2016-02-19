Aggression in Global Perspective - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080263465, 9781483145303

Aggression in Global Perspective

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein Marshall H. Segall
eBook ISBN: 9781483145303
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 510
Description

Aggression in Global Perspective attempts to present both an elucidating and a utilitarian picture of aggression in global perspective: elucidating, in that it serves to help deepen the understanding of the meaning and nature of aggression throughout the world; utilitarian, in that its companion focus on aggression controls and alternatives in global perspective actually functions to aid the constructive, prosocial, anti-aggression efforts which do exist, or might exist, to more readily and more fully succeed. The book begins by drawing upon individual cultural perspectives on aggression, aggression control, and aggression alternatives to offer a more unified, global perspective. It compares, contrasts, distills differences and similarities, and suggests specific directions for future research and applied efforts at better understanding of aggression. The chapters which follow describe contemporary manifestations of aggression in a large number of nations representing almost the entire world. These descriptions are placed in a cultural context, providing an understanding of why, for the given country or region, aggression currently assumes particular forms, rates, and intensities. Such contextual information is also utilized in most of the ensuing chapters to aid in understanding how aggression ""fits in"" or is conceptualized in each nation's stream of daily living.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Aggression in Global Perspective: A Research Strategy

2 Brazil: Competing Theories of Aggression and Initial Research Findings

3 China: Aggressive Behavior and the Problem of Maintaining Order and Harmony

4 Federal Republic of Germany: Aggression and Aggression Research

5 Finland: The Search for Alternatives to Aggression

6 France: Auto-Defense

7 Hawaii: Violence, a Preliminary Analysis

8 Holland: Research on the Causes and Prevention of Aggression

9 Hungary: Aggression Research at the Institute for Psychology of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences

10 India: South Asian Perspectives on Aggression

11 Israel: Aggression in Psychohistorical Perspective

12 Italy: A Systems Perspective

13 Japan: Aggression and Aggression Control in Japanese Society

14 New Zealand: Developmental and Social Antecedents and Concomitants of Aggression

15 Nigeria: Aggression, a Psychoethnography

16 Northern Ireland: Growing up with the "Troubles"

17 Peru: A Functional Analysis of Aggression

18 Turkey: Understanding and Altering Family and Political Violence

19 United States: Causes, Controls, and Alternatives to Aggression

Afterword

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editors

Contributors


Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145303

