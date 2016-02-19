Agglutination, Complement, Neutralization, and Inhibition
1st Edition
Methods in Immunology and Immunochemistry, Vol. 4
Description
Methods in Immunology and Immunochemistry, Volume IV: Agglutination, Complement, Neutralization, and Inhibition provides information pertinent to direct and indirect agglutination reactions. This book covers a variety of topics, including complement-fixation procedures, isolation of complement components, hemolytic intermediates, complement-related proteins, and neutralization reactions.
Organized into three chapters, this volume begins with an overview of test-tube agglutinations that are preferred for blood grouping with saline agglutinins that require more than a few minutes for agglutination. This text then describes blood group antibodies that agglutinate red blood cells suspended in saline. Other chapters consider the classical pathway of complement utilization. This book discusses as well the complexity of events leading to hemolysis of erythrocytes by complement. The final chapter deals with the ability of antitoxin to neutralize diphtheria toxin and explains the quantitative relationships between antigen and antibody.
This book is a valuable resource for immunologists, scientists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume IV
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter l6. Agglutination and Fiocculation
A. Direct Hemagglutination
Slide Agglutination
Tube Agglutination: Saline Agglutinins
Quantitative Cell-Counting Method
Tube Agglutination: Incomplete Antibodies and Cold Agglutinins
Enzyme-Treated Erythrocytes
Lectins
B. Indirect (Passive) Hemagglutination
Direct Passive-Polysaccharide Adsorption on Untreated Erythrocytes
Hemagglutination with Tannic Acid-Treated Erythrocytes
Antigen-Erythrocyte Conjugates Prepared with Bisdiazobenzidine
Preparation of Stable Formalinized Antigen-Erythrocyte Conjugates
Special Methods of Chemical Bonding for Preparing Antigen-Erythrocyte Conjugates
Chromic Chloride, Carbodiimide Coupling, Difluorodinitrobenzene
Specific Coupling to Erythrocyte Antigenic Sites
Antiglobulin Reactions with Erythrocytes
Direct, Indirect Reactions
Inhibition Tests
Antiglobulin Consumption Test
The Red Cell-Linked Antigen Test
Mixed Agglutination and Erythrocytes
The Mixed Agglutination Reaction
The Mixed Antiglobulin Reaction
The Mixed Hemadsorption Test
C. Inhibition of Hemagglutination
Inhibition by Antibodies and Antibody-like Reagents: Semiquantitative Tube Tests
Quantitative Inhibition (Cell-Counting Method)
D. Bacterial Agglutination
Preparation of Bacteria as Antigens
Special Antigens
Antisera
Agglutination Tests
Tube Tests
Cover Slip Tests
Macroscopic Slide Tests
Enumeration of Bacterial Colonies in Liquid Media
Antigens Inhibiting Agglutination
Interpretation and Applications
E. Immobilization of Motile Bacteria by Anti-Flagellar Antibody
F. Agglutination of Spermatozoa
General Considerations
The Sperm Antigens
Preparation of Heteroand Autospermagglutinins
Semen Examination
Spermagglutination: Macroscale
Semi-Microscale
Microscale
Comparisons of the Various Spermagglutination Methods
G. Agglutination with Antigen on Inert Particles
1. Latex Fixation Techniques
2. The Bentonite Flocculation Test
Chapter 17. Complement
A. Introduction
The Classical Pathway of Complement Utilization
Alternative Pathway for C3 Activation
Principles of Quantitation of Complement Components
Complement Fixation Reactions
Topical Presentation of Complement Components
Key to Buffers for the Complement System
B. Immune Hemolysis and Complement Fixation
1. Diluents and Reagents
2. General Procedures
3. Complement Fixation Tests
4. Passive Immune Hemolysis
C. Preparation of Hemolytic Intermediates
1. General Considerations
2. Hemolytic Intermediates from Guinea Pig Complement
3. Measurement of Hemolytic Intermediates of Guinea Pig Complement
4. Hemolytic Intermediates from Human Complement
D. Isolation and Assay of Complement Components
1. Introduction
2. Complement Components from Human Serum
3. Complement Components from Guinea Pig Serum
E. Isolation and Assay of Complement-Related Proteins
1. Introduction
2. Isolation and Assay of Human Serum C1-Inhibitor (C1-INH)
3. Human C3b-Inactivator (C3b-In, or Conglutinogen-Activating Factor, KAF)
4. Isolation and Assay of Human Properdin
5. Isolation and Assay of Properdin Factor D
6. Purification of Properdin Factor B (C3PA, GBG, C3-Proactivator). Preparations of Human Properdin Factor B
7. Isolation of Cobra Venom Factor (CoF, CVF)
8. Formation and Isolation of Anaphylatoxin C3a
9. Anaphylatoxin C5a (Human, Guinea Pig)
F. Antisera to Complement Proteins
1. Introduction
2. Antisera to Guinea Pig Components
3. Rabbit Antisera to Human Complement Components
4. Detection of Complement in Tissues by Fluorochrome-Coupled Anti-C3
Chapter 18. Neutralization Reactions
A. Toxin-Antitoxin Systems
1. Introduction
2. Methods for Toxin and Antitoxin Assay in Vitro
3. Neutralization of Toxin in Vivo
B. Enzyme-Antibody Interactions
1. Characterization of the Enzyme-Antibody Interaction
2. Mechanism of Modification of Enzyme Activity by Antibody Introduction
3. Immunoenzymological Comparisons
C. Virus Neutralization
1. Immunological Reactions of Bacteriophages
2. Antibody Reactions with Chemically Modified Bacteriophages
Appendix I World Health Organization Report on Nomenclature of Complement
Nomenclature of Complement
Components of Complement
First Component (C1)
Intermediate Complexes
Complement Components Showing Altered Activity
Fragments and Chains
Complement Factors Not Directly Involved in the Haemolytic Sequence
Signatories
Appendix II The International System of Units: SI Nomenclature
Introduction
Basic Units and Multiples
Supplementary Units
Derived SI Units with Special Names
Examples of Other Derived SI Units
Units to Be Allowed in Conjunction with SI
Examples of Units Contrary to SI, with their Equivalents
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th November 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220598