Agents Unleashed
1st Edition
A Public Domain Look at Agent Technology
Agents Unleashed: A Public Domain Look at Agent Technology covers details of building a secure agent realm. The book discusses the technology for creating seamlessly integrated networks that allow programs to move from machine to machine without leaving a trail of havoc; as well as the technical details of how an agent will move through the network, prove its identity, and execute its code without endangering the host. The text also describes the organization of the host's work processing an agent; error messages, bad agent expulsion, and errors in XLISP-agents; and the simulators of errors, functions, and resources. Agent language, XLISP, TCL and other languages are also considered. The book further tackles security and encryption; commercial cash; and some ambitious and extreme examples of how people are attempting to create agents. The text also encompasses the instructions on how to use the XLISP agents. Software agents will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Book Notes
1 Off the Coast of Cannes
2 Why Agents
2.1 What Is an Agent
2.2 Why Agents
2.3 The Underlying Technology
2.4 The Goal of this Book
2.5 How To Read this Book
3 A Basic Agent
3.1 A LISP Agent
3.2 An Airline System
3.3 Summary
4 A Basic Host
4.1 The Execution Unit
4.1.1 Host Personality Files
4.2 Optional Host Features
4.3 A Sample Host
4.3.1 The Raw Database
4.3.2 Access Functions
4.3.3 Making Reservations
4.3.4 Setting Up Local Security
4.4 Summary
5 Errors
5.1 Error Messages
5.1.1 Programming Errors
5.1.2 Overreaching Errors
5.1.3 Undeliverable Errors
5.1.4 Local Errors
5.2 Bad Agent Expulsion
5.3 Errors in XLISP-Agents
5.4 Summary
6 Going Out
7 Local Personalities
7.1 Function Simulators
7.2 Error Simulators
7.3 Resource Simulators
8 Resources
8.1 Paying the Piper
8.2 Negotiation
8.3 Host Code Details
8.4 Agent Code Details
8.5 Summary
9 Agent Language
9.1 Design Goals
9.2 Memory Management
9.3 Dynamic Binding
9.4 Goodbye Pointers
9.5 Soft Crash Landings
9.6 Type Checking and Polymorphism
9.7 Why Interpret the Language
9.8 Summary
10 XLISP
10.1 Interpret or Compile
10.2 What is LISP
10.3 Modifying XLISP
10.4 Using Evalhook and Applyhook
10.5 Watching the Clock
10.6 Watching for Trouble
10.6.1 Protecting Variables
10.6.2 Protected Functions
10.6.3 Forbidden Function Calls
10.6.4 Going Faster
10.6.5 Packages
10.7 Summary
11 TCL
11.1 TCL: The language
11.1.1 Basic Structure
11.1.2 Variables
11.2 String Manipulation
11.3 Arithmetic
11.4 Lists
11.5 Control Structure
11.5.1 EVALs
11.6 Procedures
11.6.1 Global and Local Storage
11.7 Summary
12 Safe-TCL
12.1 MIME Time
12.2 Deconstructing TCL
12.3 Two Interpreters
12.4 In with the New
12.5 Safe-TCL Extensions
12.5.1 Tearing Apart Mail
12.6 User Interaction
12.7 Safe-Tk
12.8 Plugging More Holes
12.9 Summary
13 Other Languages
13.1 Telescript
13.1.1 The Basic Architecture
13.2 Python
13.2.1 Sample Code
13.3 Smalltalk
13.4 Nextstep, DSOM and Object Systems
13.5 Summary
14 Security and Encryption
14.1 The Basics of Cryptography
14.2 DES and IDEA
14.2.1 IDEA
14.3 RSA
14.4 MD-4, MD-5 and SHA
14.4.1 SHA
14.5 Digital Signature Standard
14.5.1 Digital Signature Algorithm
14.6 More Signature Schemes
14.7 PGP 2.6.1
14.7.1 PGP Details
14.8 Adapting PGP for Agents
14.9 Royalties
14.10 Judging Security
14.11 Summary
15 Cash
15.1 Digital Cashier's Checks
15.2 Endorsed Digital Cashier's Checks
15.3 Blinded Signatures
15.4 Simple Anonymous Cash
15.5 Secret Sharing
15.6 Traceable Anonymous Cash
15.7 Cash without Choices
15.8 Summary
16 Commercial Cash
16.1 NetCash
16.2 First Virtual
16.3 DigiCash
16.4 CommerceNet
16.5 Conclusions
17 Going Deeper
17.1 Emotional Agents
17.2 Matters of Taste
17.3 Negotiation
17.4 Conclusion
18 Experimenting
18.1 XLISP Agents
18.2 Safe-TCL Agents
18.3 LOADER.LSP
18.4 AIRAGENT.LSP
18.5 AIRHOST.LSP
18.6 CORE.LSP
19 Back to the Future
20 Glossary
21 Sources
21.1 Language FTP Sources
21.2 Cryptography FTP Sources
21.3 Other FTP Sources
21.4 Mosaic and WWW Pages
21.5 Newsgroups
21.6 Other Sources
22 Index
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 20th March 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214368
About the Author
Peter Wayner
Peter Wayner is a writer living in Baltimore and is the author of Digital Cash and Agents at Large (both Academic Press). His writings appear in numerous academic journals as well as the pages of more popular forums such as MacWorld and the New York Times. He has taught various computer science courses at Cornell University and Georgetown University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Writer, Baltimore, MD, USA