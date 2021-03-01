Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Dr. Weiye Li received his medical degree from the Second Medical College of Beijing, China, and received his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He completed a fellowship in retina vitreous diseases at Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Upland, Pennsylvania. Dr. Li was previously chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Beijing, China. Dr. Weiye Li is a retinal specialist and scientist. He has widely published and earned many honors and awards. He is also active in many organizations, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Association of Research in Vision and Ophthalmology.