Age-Related Macular Degeneration
1st Edition
Authoritative and research-based, Age-Related Macular Degeneration summarizes the latest evidence-based research on this complex disorder and translates these advancements into practical, actionable knowledge. This concise resource covers the fundamentals of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) diagnosis and treatment along with a modern definition of the disorder that acknowledges the range of presentations that ophthalmologists see in patients. Offering useful clinical guidance in addition to capturing new therapeutic approaches in the pipeline, this book is an essential reference for ophthalmologists, optometrists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
1 Overview and Definition of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
2 Epidemiology of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
3 Symptoms and Signs of Age-Related Macular Degeneration: A Spectrum Disorder
4 Clinical Classification of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
5 Pathology of Atrophic (Dry) AMD and Neovascular (Wet) AMD
6 Diagnosis of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
7 Differential Diagnosis of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
8 Pathogenesis of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
9 Age-Related Macular Degeneration as an Inflammatory Disease
10 Neovascular AMD as a Pathologically Angiogetic Disease
11 Genetics of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
12 Evidence-based Clinical Approaches for Age-Related Macular Degeneration
13 New Therapeutic Approaches in the Pipeline
14 Future Translational Research on Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220610
Weiye Li
Dr. Weiye Li received his medical degree from the Second Medical College of Beijing, China, and received his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He completed a fellowship in retina vitreous diseases at Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Upland, Pennsylvania. Dr. Li was previously chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Beijing, China. Dr. Weiye Li is a retinal specialist and scientist. He has widely published and earned many honors and awards. He is also active in many organizations, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Association of Research in Vision and Ophthalmology.
Professor emeritus of Ophthalmology, Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
