After Water Management Measures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444987563, 9780444599490

After Water Management Measures, Volume 15B

1st Edition

Series Editors: Miroslav Penka Miroslav Vyskot Emil Klimo Ferdinand Vasicek
eBook ISBN: 9780444599490
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th October 1991
Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Anthropogenic Impacts on the Natural Environment of the Southern Moravia Landscape. 2. The Research Locality. 3. Abiotic Factors After the Change of Moisture Regime in the Forest Ecosystem. 4. Changes of Structures and Processes in the Ecosystem of the Floodplain Forest in the Medium Moisture Gradient under the Influence of Changes in Moisture Conditions. 5. Analysis of Environmental Conditions and Vegetation Gradients in the Area of Floodplain Forests. 6. Water Relations of Floodplain Forest Primary Producers. 7. Reaction of Floodplain Secondary Producers to Changed Moisture Conditions. 8. Use of Forest Resources in the Floodplain Landscape Following the Changes in Moisture Regime. 9. Use of Land Resources After Draining of Originally Inundated Floodplain Meadows. 10. The Influence of Hydrological Works on the Water Biome. 11. Conclusions. Plates. Index.

Description

Technical water management measures in the inundation region of southern Moravia significantly affected conditions of terrestrial and water ecosystems. Changes in ecological conditions and reaction of biota in the ecosystems of floodplain forests and meadows and regulated watercourses and retention reservoirs were studied within the UNESCO "Man and the Biosphere" programme for several years by a multi-disciplinary team of scientific workers. A broad extent of knowledge from many scientific disciplines enables a deeper insight into complexity of ecological relations after an intervention into landscape to ecologists, water managers, foresters, agronomists and biologists of different specializations.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444599490

About the Series Editors

Miroslav Penka Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Agriculture

Miroslav Vyskot Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Agriculture

Emil Klimo Series Editor

Ferdinand Vasicek Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Agriculture

