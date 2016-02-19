After Water Management Measures, Volume 15B

Preface. 1. Anthropogenic Impacts on the Natural Environment of the Southern Moravia Landscape. 2. The Research Locality. 3. Abiotic Factors After the Change of Moisture Regime in the Forest Ecosystem. 4. Changes of Structures and Processes in the Ecosystem of the Floodplain Forest in the Medium Moisture Gradient under the Influence of Changes in Moisture Conditions. 5. Analysis of Environmental Conditions and Vegetation Gradients in the Area of Floodplain Forests. 6. Water Relations of Floodplain Forest Primary Producers. 7. Reaction of Floodplain Secondary Producers to Changed Moisture Conditions. 8. Use of Forest Resources in the Floodplain Landscape Following the Changes in Moisture Regime. 9. Use of Land Resources After Draining of Originally Inundated Floodplain Meadows. 10. The Influence of Hydrological Works on the Water Biome. 11. Conclusions. Plates. Index.