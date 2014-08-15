After the Book
1st Edition
Information Services for the 21st Century
Table of Contents
- List of figures and tables
- Figures
- Tables
- List of abbreviations
- About the author
- 1: The challenge of electronic resources
- Abstract
- Defining the problem
- The library in context
- Making the case for solutions
- 2: Diversions and half measures
- Abstract
- Library as place
- Finding new efficiencies for print
- The hybrid library
- 3: The problem for libraries in the twenty-first century: the need to accept a paradigm shift
- Abstract
- Print fetishism: information as object
- IT and the library
- The emergence of new information profession(s)
- A tale of three libraries
- 4: Solving the problem, part 1: professional identity and preparation
- Abstract
- Redefining the librarian as a professional
- Reforming higher education for LIS
- Beyond rhetoric: developing a new professional culture
- Teaching the teachers: outreach to academia
- 5: Solving the problem, part 2: reorganizing libraries to serve users
- Abstract
- Reorganizing to optimize electronic resources management
- Collections and spaces in transition
- Changing services
- Who works for the library?
- Planning and administration
- Organization plans for electronic libraries in the twenty-first century
- 6: Solving the problem, part 3: adapting to scarcity
- Abstract
- Acquiring access
- Working with content providers
- How consortia and other organizations can help
- Managing perceptions of libraries
- Sustainability and assessment
- 7: The digital divide
- Abstract
- Fundamental problems
- Outreach and organizational culture
- Library as defender of the public record
- Information for the poor: managing social responsibility
- 8: Conclusion
- Abstract
- General transition plan to the electronic library
- Finding the right balance in infrastructure and personnel
- References
- Index
Description
Libraries and librarians have been defined by the book throughout modern history. What happens when society increasingly lets print go in favour of storing, retrieving and manipulating electronic information? What happens after the book? After the Book explores how the academic library of the 21st Century is first and foremost a provider of electronic information services. Contemporary users expect today’s library to provide information as quickly and efficiently as other online information resources. The book argues that librarians need to change what they know, how they work, and how they are perceived in order to succeed according to the terms of this new paradigm. This title is structured into eight chapters. An introduction defines the challenge of electronic resources and makes the case for finding solutions, and following chapters cover diversions and half measures and the problem for libraries in the 21st century. Later chapters discuss solving problems through professional identity and preparation, before final chapters cover reorganizing libraries to serve users, adapting to scarcity, and the ‘digital divide’.
Key Features
- Describes how electronic resources constitute both a challenge and an opportunity for libraries
- Argues that librarians can re-define themselves
- Puts the case that libraries can be reorganized to optimize electronic resource management and information services based on contemporary technology and user needs
Readership
Professional librarians, information specialists, academic administrators, educators, students, and others interested in the future of libraries.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 15th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634050
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347392
Reviews
"Stachokas states upfront that his treatise 'is not intended to answer all possible questions about how to make a successful transition to a more purely electronic library . . . but it should inspire critical thought and discussion about how to get started'...And on these terms, After the Book is wildly successful." --Library Resources & Technical Services
"What sets this title apart for me is how convenient the format is to pick up and put down...a great one to carry with you and take time digesting." --Australian Library Journal
About the Authors
George Stachokas Author
George Stachokas is the Electronic Resources Librarian at Auburn University. Prior to this he served as Head of Resource Services and Special Assistant to the Dean for Project Management at Purdue University – West Lafayette, Electronic Resources Librarian at Indiana State University and Chair of the Resource Advisory Committee of the Academic Libraries of Indiana (ALI) consortium. His research interests include electronic resources management, organizational change in libraries, and collection development. George holds an MLIS degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, an MA in History from Indiana State University, and a BS in Economics from Purdue University – West Lafayette.
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University Libraries, USA