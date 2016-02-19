Afrique de l'Ouest
1st Edition
Introduction Géologique et Termes Stratigraphiques
Authors: J.M. Bertrand J. Bertrand-Sarfati B. Bessoles
Editors: J. Fabre
eBook ISBN: 9781483138268
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 400
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138268
About the Author
J.M. Bertrand
J. Bertrand-Sarfati
B. Bessoles
About the Editor
J. Fabre
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.