Afrique de l'Ouest - 1st Edition

Afrique de l'Ouest

1st Edition

Introduction Géologique et Termes Stratigraphiques

Authors: J.M. Bertrand J. Bertrand-Sarfati B. Bessoles
Editors: J. Fabre
eBook ISBN: 9781483138268
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 400
Details

400
English
© Pergamon 1983
Pergamon
9781483138268

J.M. Bertrand

J. Bertrand-Sarfati

B. Bessoles

J. Fabre

