African Development and Europe focuses on various areas of cooperation between Europe and Africa with respect to development, including agricultural and industrial development, technological cooperation, and political relationships. Topics covered include the diversification of African agriculture and the role of private investors in African development, along with changes in trading relations between Europe and Africa. Problems of rural development and the role of the civil service in development are also discussed. This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins by providing a background on African agriculture, including its diversification and the agricultural revolution in West African countries. The discussion then turns to the establishment of an industrial complex in Africa; the contribution of the private investor to African development; the importance of manpower and management in Africa's industrial development; and changes in commercial relations between Europe and Africa. The activities carried out by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research in Africa are also discussed. The final chapter deals with the political relations between Africa and Europe, paying particular attention to Pan-Africanism and how Africa's dependence on Europe affects the pace towards Pan-African unity. This monograph will be of interest to diplomats, politicians, policymakers, and postgraduate students concerned with international relations.