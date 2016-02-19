African Development and Europe - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080066691, 9781483151052

African Development and Europe

1st Edition

Report of a Seminar of the International Student Movement for the United Nations, Cambridge, March 1966

Editors: Peter Tregear John Burley
eBook ISBN: 9781483151052
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 186
Description

African Development and Europe focuses on various areas of cooperation between Europe and Africa with respect to development, including agricultural and industrial development, technological cooperation, and political relationships. Topics covered include the diversification of African agriculture and the role of private investors in African development, along with changes in trading relations between Europe and Africa. Problems of rural development and the role of the civil service in development are also discussed. This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins by providing a background on African agriculture, including its diversification and the agricultural revolution in West African countries. The discussion then turns to the establishment of an industrial complex in Africa; the contribution of the private investor to African development; the importance of manpower and management in Africa's industrial development; and changes in commercial relations between Europe and Africa. The activities carried out by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research in Africa are also discussed. The final chapter deals with the political relations between Africa and Europe, paying particular attention to Pan-Africanism and how Africa's dependence on Europe affects the pace towards Pan-African unity. This monograph will be of interest to diplomats, politicians, policymakers, and postgraduate students concerned with international relations.

Table of Contents


Message from the Secretary-general of the United Nations

Foreword

Introduction

The Diversification of African Agriculture

Biographical Notes on the Principal Contributors

The Agricultural Revolution in French West Africa

The Establishment of an Industrial Complex

The Private Investor in African Development

Discussion

Manpower and Management in the Strategy of Industrial Development

Discussion

The Changes in Trading Relations Between Europe and Africa

Discussion

The UN Institute for Training and Research, and the Administrative Problems of Development

The Civil Service and Development

Discussion

Problems of Rural Development, Report of Commission

Co-operation in the Impact of Technological Change. Report of Commission

Afro-European Political Relationships, Report of Commission

Bibliography

Index

