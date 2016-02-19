Africa, The Middle East and the New International Economic Order discusses the relationship between the socio-economic development of Africa and of the Middle East. Divided into two parts, this book first discusses the Sub-Saharan Africa and the New International Economic Order (NIEO), and then tackles North Africa, the Middle East, and the New International Economic Order. The first chapter tackles constraints and opportunities for the NIEO in Sub-Saharan Africa, while the second chapter covers the Sub-Saharan political and economic structures and the NIEO. The third chapter discusses the national development paths in Sub-Saharan Africa and the fourth chapter is about the transnational corporation in Sub-Saharan Africa, with special reference to the Ivory Coast. Chapter 5 considers the NIEO in North Africa and the Middle East; Chapter 6 tackles the obstacles to the establishment of the NIEO in the Middle East and North Africa. The seventh chapter concerns itself with the social and cultural aspects of the NIEO in the Middle East, and the eighth chapter discusses the economic choice of the Arab countries and the NIEO. The last chapter reviews the international trade of North African and The Middle Eastern countries and the NIEO. This book will be of great interest to economists, entrepreneurs, sociologists, and even political analysts, since it covers the socio-economic aspects of a volatile region, which can have a great impact on the world economy.