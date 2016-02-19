Affinity Chromatography
1st Edition
Biospecific Sorption — The First Extensive Compendium on Affinity Chromatography as Applied to Biochemistry and Immunochemistry
Description
Affinity Chromatography is a collection of papers that presents the advancement in various areas of affinity chromatography. The title particularly covers the development in affinity chromatography in the context of biochemistry and immunochemistry. The text first details gel matrices, coupling methods, and charge transfer chromatography. Next, the selection tackles the affinity chromatography of enzymes and hydrophobic interaction chromatography. The text also discusses matrix-bound antigens and antibodies, along with matrix-bound lectins and affinity chromatography of cells. Part VI deals with affinity chromatography of hormone receptors, while part vii talks about affinity techniques in the isolation Of DNA, RNA, and polysomes. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of biochemistry.
Table of Contents
Part I Gel Matrices, Coupling Methods and Charge Transfer Chromatography
Gel Matrices, Coupling Methods and Charge Transfer Chromatography
Part II Affinity Chromatography of Enzymes
Enzyme Kinetics and Affinity Chromatography (This Paper was Not Submitted for Publication in this Volume.)
Affinity Chromatography of Enzymes
Affinity Chromatography on Immobilized Coenzymes
Immobilized Adenine Coenzymes in General Ligand Affinity Chromatography and Their Use as Active Coenzymes
Dissociation Constants of Phosphorylases to Oligo- and Polyglucans Studied by the Affinity Electrophoresis
Affinity Chromatography and Conformational Isomers of dCMP-Aminohydrolase
Optimization of Conditions for the Affinity Chromatography of Human Enterokinase
Affinity Chromatography of Brain Glutamate Decarboxylase (EC 4.1.1.15) using Immobilized Pyridoxal Phosphate
Affinity Chromatography of Tryptophan Synthase from E. Coli
Affinity Chromatography of the Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Using TPP as a Ligand
Temperature Dependence, Activation Energy and Enthalpy Change of the Binding Process of UDP-Galactose 4'-Epimerase to Its Immobilized Substrate
Affinity Chromatography of Chymotrypsin on Soybean Trypsin Inhibitor Sepharose: Applications in Genetics and Nuclide Labeling
Reversible Immobilization of Vibrio Cholerae Neuraminidase by Biospecific Sorption
Affinity Chromatography of Carbohydrate Binding Proteins. Preparation and Use of Some Potential Ligands
Direct Coupling of Reducing Oligosaccharides to Aminohexyl-Sepharose: Purification of α,α-Trehalase from Artemia Salina
Purification of Pectinesterase from Aspergillus Niger by Chromatography on an Amide Derivative of the Cross-Linked Pectate
A Chymotrypsin Inhibitor from Adult Culex Pipiens Isolated by Affinity Chromatography
Separation of Proteinases and in Particular of Clostripain and Collagenase by Affinity Chromatography
Synthesis of Imidazole Containing Matrices (Polyhydroxyethylmethacrylates, Polysaccharides) and Its Application in Affinity Chromatography
Purification of Neutral Proteases from Leucocytes on Protamine-Sepharose
Part III Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
Homologous Series of Hydrocarbon-Coated Agarose in Hydrophobic Chromatography
Adsorption of Proteins at High Salt Concentrations on Hydrophobically Interacting Matrices
The Binding of Myoglobin and Hemoglobin to Hydrophobically Substituted Sepharoses
On the Purification of Bacterial Tyrosine Decarboxylase
Improved Synthesis of a Fatty Acid-Agarose Complex for Affinity Chromatography of Serum Albumin
Part IV Matrix-bound Antigens and Antibodies
Matrix-Bound Antigens and Antibodies
Comparison of Sepharose and Cellulose as a Support for Antibody and Antigen
Approach to the Sequence Analysis of Proteins with HLA Activity by Affinity Chromatography
Bio- and Immunospecific Affinity Chromatography of Plasma Membrane Antigens from Human Kidney and Renal Cell Carcinoma
The Purification of Melanoma Antigen from Human Urine
Benzylpenicilloyl (BPO)-Specific Affinity and Subsequent Ion Exchange Chromatography: Characterization of Antibody Subtractions
Immunosorbent Separation of IgG and IgM for the Radio-immunoassay of Specific Antibodies
Elution by Glucose of Bovine Immunoglobulins Adsorbed on Cross-Linked Dextran
Purification of Enzyme-Labeled Conjugate by Affinity Chromatography
Killed Staphylococcal Aureus Cells as Support for Antibody Mediated Affinity Chromatography
The Use of Affinity Chromatography for Purification of Enzyme-Antibody Conjugates
Purification of DD-Carboxypeptidases from Streptomyces Strains R6l and K15 by Antigen-Antibody Affinity Chromatography
Selective Removal of Fast Dissociating Antibodies from a High-Affinity Thyroxine Antiserum to be Used in Radio-Immunoassay
Adsorption and Elution Characteristics of P. Aeruginosa Type 2 Antibody in an Affinity Chromatographic System
Biospecific Chromatography on New Derivatives of Porous Silica Beads. Coupling of Ganglioside GM1 or Anticholeragen Antibody for Purification of Cholera Toxin
Part V Matrix-bound Lectins and Affinity Chromatography of Cells
Fractionation of Lymphocytes on Insolubilized Helix pomatia A Hemagglutinin and Wheat Germ Agglutinin
Investigation of the Oligosaccharide Heterogeneity of Human Enterokinase by Affinity Chromatography on Immobilized Lectins
On the Binding Specificity of Wheat Germ Lectin-Sepharose Towards Carbohydrate Residues in Glycoproteins
Binding Specificity and Purification of Medicago sativa Lectin
Cross-Linked Erythrocyte Membrane Columns as a Tool for Affinity Chromatography of Lectins
Affinity Chromatography of Membrane Vesicles
On the Mechanism of Adsorption of Erythrocytes to Hydrocarbon-Coated Agaroses
Enrichment of Avian Antigen Binding Cells (ABC) by Affinity Chromatography
Part VI Affinity Chromatography of Hormone Receptors
Isolation of Hormone Receptors by Affinity Chromatography
Soluble Biospecific Macromolecule for Purification of Estrogen Receptor
Part VII Affinity Techniques in the Isolation of DNA, RNA and Polysomes
Affinity Techniques in the Isolation of Specific Polysomes and mRNA: Purification of Rat Albumin mRNA
Synthesis of a Novel Material for Affinity Chromatography of Biopolymers and Its Application for Fractionation of Nucleic Acids
Preparation of Affinity-Adsorbents Containing Nucleic Acids Immobilized onto Carboxymethyl-Cellulose
Purification of Antibodies Specific for Photo-products Other than Pyrimidine Dimers in Ultraviolet-Light Irradiated DNA by Affinity Chromatography
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188362