Table of Contents



List of Participants

Introductory Remarks

Part I Gel Matrices, Coupling Methods and Charge Transfer Chromatography

Gel Matrices, Coupling Methods and Charge Transfer Chromatography

Part II Affinity Chromatography of Enzymes

Enzyme Kinetics and Affinity Chromatography (This Paper was Not Submitted for Publication in this Volume.)

Affinity Chromatography of Enzymes

Affinity Chromatography on Immobilized Coenzymes

Immobilized Adenine Coenzymes in General Ligand Affinity Chromatography and Their Use as Active Coenzymes

Dissociation Constants of Phosphorylases to Oligo- and Polyglucans Studied by the Affinity Electrophoresis

Affinity Chromatography and Conformational Isomers of dCMP-Aminohydrolase

Optimization of Conditions for the Affinity Chromatography of Human Enterokinase

Affinity Chromatography of Brain Glutamate Decarboxylase (EC 4.1.1.15) using Immobilized Pyridoxal Phosphate

Affinity Chromatography of Tryptophan Synthase from E. Coli

Affinity Chromatography of the Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Using TPP as a Ligand

Temperature Dependence, Activation Energy and Enthalpy Change of the Binding Process of UDP-Galactose 4'-Epimerase to Its Immobilized Substrate

Affinity Chromatography of Chymotrypsin on Soybean Trypsin Inhibitor Sepharose: Applications in Genetics and Nuclide Labeling

Reversible Immobilization of Vibrio Cholerae Neuraminidase by Biospecific Sorption

Affinity Chromatography of Carbohydrate Binding Proteins. Preparation and Use of Some Potential Ligands

Direct Coupling of Reducing Oligosaccharides to Aminohexyl-Sepharose: Purification of α,α-Trehalase from Artemia Salina

Purification of Pectinesterase from Aspergillus Niger by Chromatography on an Amide Derivative of the Cross-Linked Pectate

A Chymotrypsin Inhibitor from Adult Culex Pipiens Isolated by Affinity Chromatography

Separation of Proteinases and in Particular of Clostripain and Collagenase by Affinity Chromatography

Synthesis of Imidazole Containing Matrices (Polyhydroxyethylmethacrylates, Polysaccharides) and Its Application in Affinity Chromatography

Purification of Neutral Proteases from Leucocytes on Protamine-Sepharose

Part III Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

Homologous Series of Hydrocarbon-Coated Agarose in Hydrophobic Chromatography

Adsorption of Proteins at High Salt Concentrations on Hydrophobically Interacting Matrices

The Binding of Myoglobin and Hemoglobin to Hydrophobically Substituted Sepharoses

On the Purification of Bacterial Tyrosine Decarboxylase

Improved Synthesis of a Fatty Acid-Agarose Complex for Affinity Chromatography of Serum Albumin

Part IV Matrix-bound Antigens and Antibodies

Matrix-Bound Antigens and Antibodies

Comparison of Sepharose and Cellulose as a Support for Antibody and Antigen

Approach to the Sequence Analysis of Proteins with HLA Activity by Affinity Chromatography

Bio- and Immunospecific Affinity Chromatography of Plasma Membrane Antigens from Human Kidney and Renal Cell Carcinoma

The Purification of Melanoma Antigen from Human Urine

Benzylpenicilloyl (BPO)-Specific Affinity and Subsequent Ion Exchange Chromatography: Characterization of Antibody Subtractions

Immunosorbent Separation of IgG and IgM for the Radio-immunoassay of Specific Antibodies

Elution by Glucose of Bovine Immunoglobulins Adsorbed on Cross-Linked Dextran

Purification of Enzyme-Labeled Conjugate by Affinity Chromatography

Killed Staphylococcal Aureus Cells as Support for Antibody Mediated Affinity Chromatography

The Use of Affinity Chromatography for Purification of Enzyme-Antibody Conjugates

Purification of DD-Carboxypeptidases from Streptomyces Strains R6l and K15 by Antigen-Antibody Affinity Chromatography

Selective Removal of Fast Dissociating Antibodies from a High-Affinity Thyroxine Antiserum to be Used in Radio-Immunoassay

Adsorption and Elution Characteristics of P. Aeruginosa Type 2 Antibody in an Affinity Chromatographic System

Biospecific Chromatography on New Derivatives of Porous Silica Beads. Coupling of Ganglioside GM1 or Anticholeragen Antibody for Purification of Cholera Toxin

Part V Matrix-bound Lectins and Affinity Chromatography of Cells

Fractionation of Lymphocytes on Insolubilized Helix pomatia A Hemagglutinin and Wheat Germ Agglutinin

Investigation of the Oligosaccharide Heterogeneity of Human Enterokinase by Affinity Chromatography on Immobilized Lectins

On the Binding Specificity of Wheat Germ Lectin-Sepharose Towards Carbohydrate Residues in Glycoproteins

Binding Specificity and Purification of Medicago sativa Lectin

Cross-Linked Erythrocyte Membrane Columns as a Tool for Affinity Chromatography of Lectins

Affinity Chromatography of Membrane Vesicles

On the Mechanism of Adsorption of Erythrocytes to Hydrocarbon-Coated Agaroses

Enrichment of Avian Antigen Binding Cells (ABC) by Affinity Chromatography

Part VI Affinity Chromatography of Hormone Receptors

Isolation of Hormone Receptors by Affinity Chromatography

Soluble Biospecific Macromolecule for Purification of Estrogen Receptor

Part VII Affinity Techniques in the Isolation of DNA, RNA and Polysomes

Affinity Techniques in the Isolation of Specific Polysomes and mRNA: Purification of Rat Albumin mRNA

Synthesis of a Novel Material for Affinity Chromatography of Biopolymers and Its Application for Fractionation of Nucleic Acids

Preparation of Affinity-Adsorbents Containing Nucleic Acids Immobilized onto Carboxymethyl-Cellulose

Purification of Antibodies Specific for Photo-products Other than Pyrimidine Dimers in Ultraviolet-Light Irradiated DNA by Affinity Chromatography

Subject Index

