Affect and Memory: A Reformulation presents the hypothetical concepts involved in understanding the affect-memory relationship from a new perspective. The text first covers the relevance of affect in memory, and then proceeds to discussing the stages in memory process, along with the limitation of previous research on the subject. In the second chapter, the book details the problem in the affect-memory relationship. The third chapter presents the main characteristics of ""the intensity of perceived affect hypothesis."" The next two chapters detail empirical studies that provide evidence of the role of intensity of perceived affect in selective memory. The last chapter of the text talks about the integrative framework that explains the diverse findings stemming from contemporary work, and provides a guide to upcoming experimental research in the area of affect and selective memory. The book will be of great interest to researchers and practitioners of psychology, psychiatry, and neurology.