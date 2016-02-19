Affect and Memory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080182704, 9781483187457

Affect and Memory

1st Edition

A Reformulation

Authors: Satrajit Dutta Rabindra Nath Kanungo
Editors: H.J. Eysenck
eBook ISBN: 9781483187457
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 146
Description

Affect and Memory: A Reformulation presents the hypothetical concepts involved in understanding the affect-memory relationship from a new perspective. The text first covers the relevance of affect in memory, and then proceeds to discussing the stages in memory process, along with the limitation of previous research on the subject. In the second chapter, the book details the problem in the affect-memory relationship. The third chapter presents the main characteristics of ""the intensity of perceived affect hypothesis."" The next two chapters detail empirical studies that provide evidence of the role of intensity of perceived affect in selective memory. The last chapter of the text talks about the integrative framework that explains the diverse findings stemming from contemporary work, and provides a guide to upcoming experimental research in the area of affect and selective memory. The book will be of great interest to researchers and practitioners of psychology, psychiatry, and neurology.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

The Importance of Affect in Memory

Stages in Memory Process and Limitations of Early Research

General Plan of the Book

Chapter 2. Historical Retrospect

Origin and Perspective of the Inquiry

Methodological Considerations

A. The Method of Free Recall

B. The Method of Affective Pairing

C. The Method of Retention of Affectively Toned Items

Theoretical Considerations

A. The Hedonistic Position

B. The "Tension System" Position

C. The Personality Type or Differential Position

D. The Contextual Position

E. Retroactive Inhibition Position

Chapter 3. The Intensity Hypothesis

The Main Characteristics of the Hypothesis

Chapter 4. Intensity of Perceived Affect and Selective Learning and Retention

Intensity of Perceived Affect and Frame of Reference Explanation

Experiment I

Experiment II

Intensity of Perceived Affect under Task-and Ego-orientation

Experiment III

Perceived Intensity of Affect and Personality Types

Experiment IV

Chapter 5. Intensity of Perceived Affect and Retrieval

Experiment V

Experiment VI

Experiment VII

Chapter 6. Toward an Integrative Model

A Conceptual Framework

Concluding Remarks and Implications

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
146
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187457

About the Author

Satrajit Dutta

Rabindra Nath Kanungo

About the Editor

H.J. Eysenck

