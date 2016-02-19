Affect and Memory
1st Edition
A Reformulation
Affect and Memory: A Reformulation presents the hypothetical concepts involved in understanding the affect-memory relationship from a new perspective. The text first covers the relevance of affect in memory, and then proceeds to discussing the stages in memory process, along with the limitation of previous research on the subject. In the second chapter, the book details the problem in the affect-memory relationship. The third chapter presents the main characteristics of ""the intensity of perceived affect hypothesis."" The next two chapters detail empirical studies that provide evidence of the role of intensity of perceived affect in selective memory. The last chapter of the text talks about the integrative framework that explains the diverse findings stemming from contemporary work, and provides a guide to upcoming experimental research in the area of affect and selective memory. The book will be of great interest to researchers and practitioners of psychology, psychiatry, and neurology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
The Importance of Affect in Memory
Stages in Memory Process and Limitations of Early Research
General Plan of the Book
Chapter 2. Historical Retrospect
Origin and Perspective of the Inquiry
Methodological Considerations
A. The Method of Free Recall
B. The Method of Affective Pairing
C. The Method of Retention of Affectively Toned Items
Theoretical Considerations
A. The Hedonistic Position
B. The "Tension System" Position
C. The Personality Type or Differential Position
D. The Contextual Position
E. Retroactive Inhibition Position
Chapter 3. The Intensity Hypothesis
The Main Characteristics of the Hypothesis
Chapter 4. Intensity of Perceived Affect and Selective Learning and Retention
Intensity of Perceived Affect and Frame of Reference Explanation
Experiment I
Experiment II
Intensity of Perceived Affect under Task-and Ego-orientation
Experiment III
Perceived Intensity of Affect and Personality Types
Experiment IV
Chapter 5. Intensity of Perceived Affect and Retrieval
Experiment V
Experiment VI
Experiment VII
Chapter 6. Toward an Integrative Model
A Conceptual Framework
Concluding Remarks and Implications
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 146
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187457