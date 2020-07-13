Aesthetic Surgery of the Facial Skeleton
1st Edition
Description
Achieve optimal results and high patient satisfaction with Aesthetic Surgery of the Facial Skeleton. Encompassing the entire field of facial skeletal contouring, this one-stop resource uses a problem-based, multidisciplinary approach to skeletal contouring of the face and adjunctive procedures that enhance results. With well-illustrated, focused coverage of all recent advances in this fast-changing area, it’s an ideal reference for trainee and practicing cosmetic surgeons, maxillofacial surgeons, craniofacial surgeons, plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, and oral surgeons.
About the Authors
Stephen Baker
Pravin Patel
Jeffrey Weinzweig
