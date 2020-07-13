Achieve optimal results and high patient satisfaction with Aesthetic Surgery of the Facial Skeleton. Encompassing the entire field of facial skeletal contouring, this one-stop resource uses a problem-based, multidisciplinary approach to skeletal contouring of the face and adjunctive procedures that enhance results. With well-illustrated, focused coverage of all recent advances in this fast-changing area, it’s an ideal reference for trainee and practicing cosmetic surgeons, maxillofacial surgeons, craniofacial surgeons, plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, and oral surgeons.