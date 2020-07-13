Aesthetic Surgery of the Facial Skeleton - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323484107

Aesthetic Surgery of the Facial Skeleton

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Baker Pravin Patel Jeffrey Weinzweig
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323484107
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th July 2020
Page Count: 800
Description

Achieve optimal results and high patient satisfaction with Aesthetic Surgery of the Facial Skeleton. Encompassing the entire field of facial skeletal contouring, this one-stop resource uses a problem-based, multidisciplinary approach to skeletal contouring of the face and adjunctive procedures that enhance results. With well-illustrated, focused coverage of all recent advances in this fast-changing area, it’s an ideal reference for trainee and practicing cosmetic surgeons, maxillofacial surgeons, craniofacial surgeons, plastic surgeons, otolaryngologists, and oral surgeons.

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
13th July 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323484107

About the Authors

Stephen Baker

Pravin Patel

Jeffrey Weinzweig

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Craniofacial Surgery, Director, Craniofacial Anomalies Program, Division of Plastic Surgery, Illinois Masonic Medical Center; Director; The Chicago Center for Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Chicago, Ilinois

