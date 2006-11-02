Aesthetic Surgery After Massive Weight Loss
1st Edition
Description
Your patients have fought the weight loss battle and won. Assist them in the final phase of body contouring using this new book as your guide. This beautifully illustrated atlas comprehensively examines techniques for managing aesthetic issues of the face and neck, breast, abdomen, arms, and legs commonly facing patients after bariatric surgery. Over 85 color illustrations and 500 full-color photographs display operative techniques, pre-operative appearance, and post-operative results, making this text not only practical but invaluable.
Key Features
- Examines the full range of aesthetic issues challenging the weight loss patient, providing coverage of the whole body in one book!
- Presents an entire chapter on total-body lifts and combining several procedures into a single operation.
- Includes key points boxes at the beginning of each chapter, making expert guidance easy to find.
- Discusses psychological and perioperative management issues particular to the weight-loss patient seeking body contour surgery.
- Uses 87 color surgical illustrations and 500 full color photographs to demonstrate techniques and the results you can offer patients.
Table of Contents
Patient Evaluation
1. Evaluation of the Weight Loss Patient
2. Perioperative Management of the Weight Loss Patient
The Face and Neck
3. Approach to the Face and Neck after Weight Loss
The Breast
4. Approach to the Breast after Weight Loss
The Abdomen
5. Approach to the Abdomen after Weight Loss
The Back
6. Approach to the Lower Body after Weight Loss
The Upper and Lower Extremities
7. Approach to the Medial Thigh after Weight Loss
8. Approach to the Arm after Weight Loss
The Total Body Lift and Combined Procedures
9. Approach to the Total-Body Lift
10. Combined Procedures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 2nd November 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710731
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416029526
About the Author
J. Peter Rubin
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Body Contouring Program, Associate Professor of Surgery, Chief, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Chief and Endowed Professor Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Alan Matarasso
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Surgery, Hofstra University/Northwell School of Medicine, New York, New York