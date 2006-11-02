Aesthetic Surgery After Massive Weight Loss - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416029526, 9781437710731

Aesthetic Surgery After Massive Weight Loss

1st Edition

Authors: J. Peter Rubin Alan Matarasso
eBook ISBN: 9781437710731
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416029526
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd November 2006
Page Count: 208
Description

Your patients have fought the weight loss battle and won. Assist them in the final phase of body contouring using this new book as your guide. This beautifully illustrated atlas comprehensively examines techniques for managing aesthetic issues of the face and neck, breast, abdomen, arms, and legs commonly facing patients after bariatric surgery. Over 85 color illustrations and 500 full-color photographs display operative techniques, pre-operative appearance, and post-operative results, making this text not only practical but invaluable.

Key Features


  • Examines the full range of aesthetic issues challenging the weight loss patient, providing coverage of the whole body in one book!

  • Presents an entire chapter on total-body lifts and combining several procedures into a single operation.

  • Includes key points boxes at the beginning of each chapter, making expert guidance easy to find.

  • Discusses psychological and perioperative management issues particular to the weight-loss patient seeking body contour surgery.

  • Uses 87 color surgical illustrations and 500 full color photographs to demonstrate techniques and the results you can offer patients.

Table of Contents

Patient Evaluation
1. Evaluation of the Weight Loss Patient
2. Perioperative Management of the Weight Loss Patient


The Face and Neck
3. Approach to the Face and Neck after Weight Loss


The Breast
4. Approach to the Breast after Weight Loss


The Abdomen
5. Approach to the Abdomen after Weight Loss


The Back
6. Approach to the Lower Body after Weight Loss


The Upper and Lower Extremities
7. Approach to the Medial Thigh after Weight Loss
8. Approach to the Arm after Weight Loss


The Total Body Lift and Combined Procedures
9. Approach to the Total-Body Lift
10. Combined Procedures

About the Author

J. Peter Rubin

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Body Contouring Program, Associate Professor of Surgery, Chief, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Chief and Endowed Professor Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Alan Matarasso

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Surgery, Hofstra University/Northwell School of Medicine, New York, New York

