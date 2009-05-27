Aesthetic Plastic Surgery with DVD
1st Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery - edited by Sherrell J. Aston, MD, Douglas S. Steinbrech, MD and Jennifer L. Walden, MD - brings you the masterful expertise you need to achieve breathtaking outcomes for every cosmetic surgery procedure, including MACS lift, endoscopic mid and lower face rejuvenation, lid/cheek blending - the tear trough, cohesive gel breast augmentation, lipoabdominoplasty, and many more. A "who's who" of international authorities in plastic surgery explain their signature techniques, giving you all the know-how you need deliver the exceptional results your patients demand. Operative videos on DVD let you observe these techniques being performed in real time; and Expert Consult online access enables you to reference the text, download the images, and watch the videos from any computer.
Key Features
- Coverage of hot topics includes MACS lift, endoscopic mid and lower face rejuvenation, lid/cheek blending - the tear trough, the newest rhinoplasty techniques, cohesive gel breast augmentation, fat grafting techniques, details of the latest injectables and fillers, and many other highly sought-after procedures.
- Operative videos - on DVD and online - let you see how leading experts perform more than 50 important techniques, including extended SMAS face lift, traditional inverted-T breast augmentation, and lipoabdominoplasty.
- Nearly 1600 full-color photographs and illustrations demonstrate what to look for and what results you will achieve.
- A consistent, extremely user-friendly organization guides you through history, evaluation, anatomy, technical steps, post-operative care, complications, and pearls and pitfalls for each procedure - giving you all the advice you need to make informed, effective decisions and avoid complications and disappointing results.
- Expert Consult online access allows you to reference the complete contents, perform rapid searches, download the images, and watch the operative videos from any computer.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Office Organization
1 Office Staff and Organization, Gustavo A. Colon
2 Clinical Photography of the Aesthetic Patient, Val Lambros
Section 2: Anesthesia
3 Anesthesia inAesthetic Surgery, Michael Zelman & Daniel J. Ceradini
4 Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting, Sheldon Opperman & David M. Shafer
5 Patient Safety in Aesthetic Surgery, Mark Jewell
Section 3: Facelift
6 Facelift Anatomy, SMAS Retaining Ligaments and Facial Spaces, Bryan Mendelson
7 Facelift with SMAS Techniques and FAME, Sherell J. Aston & Jennifer L. Walden
8 Extended SMAS Facelift - Restoring Facial Shape in Facelifting, James M. Stuzin
9 Short Scar Facelift, Daniel C. Baker
10 Foundation Facelift, Gerald H. Pitman
11 The 'HIGH SMAS' Facelift Technique, Fritz E. Barton, Jr. & Ricardo A. Meade
12 MACS Face Lift, Patrick L. Tonnard, Alexis M. Verpaele & Colin M. Morrison
13 The Multi-Vectored Facelift, Jack A. Friedland
14 The Male Facelift, Douglas S. Steinbrech
15 Endoscopic Mid and Lower Face Rejuvenation, Steven Byrd & Andrew P. Trussler
16 Endoscopic Facial Rejuvenation, Oscar M. Ramirez
17 Facial Rejuvenation in Non-Caucasians, Ferdinand A. Ofodile
18 Aesthetic Facial Microsurgery, John W. Siebert & Joseph Michaels
19 Midface lift, Mark A. Codner & Salvatore Pacella
Section 4: The Neck
20 Deep Plane Procedures in the Neck, Adam Bryce Weinfeld & Foad Nahai
21 Treatment of the Male Neck, Thomas M. Biggs & Jose Luis Martin Del Yerro Coca
22 Managing Submandibular Glands, Patrick K. Sullivan, Eric A Hoy & Brandon Freeman
Section 5: Browlift
23 Non-Endoscopic Limited Incision Browlift, Richard Warren
24 Coronal Browlift, Daniel C. Baker, Ernest S. Chiu
25 Endoscopic Browlift with Internal Fixation, Bahman Guyuron & David J. Rowe
26 Transblepharoplasty Browlift, John W. Siebert & Emily Ridgeway
Section 6: Suture Suspension
27 Suture Suspension for Face and Neck, Gregory Lloyd Ruff
28 Suture Suspension for Brow and Upper Face, Nicanor G. Isse & Newton D. Moscoe
Section 7: Blepharoplasty
29 Conventional Upper and Lower Blepharoplasty, Pierre Saadeh
30 Lateral Canthal Suspension Techniques, Glenn W. Jelks & Elizabeth B. Jelks
31 Lid-cheeck Blending; the Tear Trough Deformity, Mark A. Codner & Haideh Hirmand
32 Tarsal Strip Canthoplasty, Richard D. Lisman & Gary J. Lelli, Jr.
33 Blepharoplasty in the Asian Patient, Robert S. Flowers & Montien Lueprapai
34 Treatment of Blepharoplasty Complications, Richard D. Lisman & Gary J. Lelli, Jr.
Section 8: Malar, Chin, and Mandibular Contouring
35 Autologous Contouring the Lower Face, Steven M. Warren, Alexander C. Allori & Joseph G. McCarthy
36 Alloplastic Chin Augmentation, Wojciech Dec & Steven Warren
Section 9: Rhinoplasty
37 Primary Closed Rhinoplasty, Sherrell J. Aston & Jason Martin
38 Primary Open Rhinoplasty, Nicolas Tabbal & Michael A. Bogdan
39 Secondary Rhinoplasty, Rollin K. Daniel & Kevin A. Brenner
40 Nasal Tip Grafting with an "Anatomic Tip Graft" and Sizers, Ronald P. Gruber, Gil Kryger & Keyian Paydar
41 Anatomic Approach for Tip Problems, Vincent P. Marin, C. Spencer Cochran & Jack P. Gunter
42 Correction of the Deviated Septum, Bahman Guyuron & David J. Rowe
43 The Ethnic Rhinoplasty, Ashkan Ghavami & Rod J. Rohrich
44 The Asian Rhinoplasty, Dean M. Toriumi & Mark A. Checcone
45 Correcting the Cleft Lip Nose, Court Cutting & Roberto Flores
Section 10: Ear
46 Primary Otoplasty and Reconstruction, Charles H.M. Thorne
Section 11: Breast
47 Traditional Inverted-T Breast Reduction, Claudio Cardoso de Castro
48 Mastopexy With and Without Implant, Scott L. Spear & Michael K Newman
49 Pitanguy Breast Reduction, Ivo Pitanguy & Henrique N Radwanski
50 Medial Pedicle Verticle Mamoplasty, Elizabeth J. Hall-Findlay
51 Periareolar Mastopexy and Reduction: The "Round Block", Louis C. Benelli
52 Breast Implant Selection, Design and Composition, Douglas S. Steinbrech & Oren Z. Lerman
53 Breast Augmentation, Jennifer J. Walden
54 The Dual Plane Approach to Breast Augmentation, Steven Teitelbaum
55 Cohesive Gel Breast Augmentation, William P. Adams, Jr.
56 Difficult Breast Augmentations, Nolan S. Karp
57 Breast Reconstruction, G. Patrick Maxwell & Allen Gabriel
58 Nipple-Areola Reconstruction, G. Patrick Maxwell & Allen Gabriel
Section 12: Body Countouring / Bariatric Massive Weight Loss
59 Pure Aspirative Lipoplasty, Gerald H. Pitman & David A. Stoker
60 Complications and Corrections of Lipoplasty, Ewaldo Bolivar de Souza Pinto, Rodrigo Federico & Andrey van Ass Malheiros
61 New Concepts in Fat Grafting, Ewaldo Bolivar de Souza Pinto, Paulo R. Carneiro, Leonora d'Ascensao Mansur & Rodrigo Federico
62 Lipoabdominoplasty: Saldanha's Technique, Osvaldo Saldanha, Rodrigo Federico & Mauricio Doi
63 Lipoabdominoplasty: Advanced Techniques and Technologies, Mark Jewell
64 Non-surgical Ultrasonic Lipoplasty, Peter Fodor
65 Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction, Mary K. Gingrass & Allen Gabriel
66 Abdominoplasty Techniques, Ronaldo Pontes & Narayana Pauline Serpa
67 Brachioplasty, Dennis J. Hurwitz & Timothy Neavin
68 Belt Lipectomy: Lower Body Lift, Carlos G.L. Neves, Albert E. Cram & Al S. Aly
69 High Lateral Tension Abdominoplasty, Steven Teitelbaum
70 Gluteal Augmentation, Michele Tardif & Jose Abel de la Pena
Section 13: Skin & Facial Resurfacing
71 Botox for Face, Neck and Brow, Fred S. Brandt and Alex Cazzaniga
72 Lip Augmentation, Arnold W. Klein & Bruce W. Ayers
73 Structural Fat Augmentation of the Face and Hands, Sydney R. Coleman & Alesia P. Saboeiro
74 Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Filler, Jennifer L. Walden & Walter Lampeter
75 Non-Hyaluronic Acid Filler for Facial Augmentation, Douglas S. Steinbrech & Oren M. Tepper
76 Laser Surfacing, John L. Burns & A. Jay Burns
77 Fractional Resurfacing, Sean A. Sukal & Roy G. Geronemus
78 Total Facial Alloplastic Augmentation, Edward O. Terino
79 Chemical Peels and Dermabrasion, John A. Perrotti & Thomas J. Baker
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 976
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 27th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054372
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057533
About the Author
Sherrell Aston
Douglas Steinbrech
Jennifer Walden
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Clinical Nursing Director, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Program The University of Texas Austin, Texas