Aesthetic Plastic Surgery with DVD - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702031687, 9780702054372

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery with DVD

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Sherrell Aston Douglas Steinbrech Jennifer Walden
eBook ISBN: 9780702054372
eBook ISBN: 9780702057533
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th May 2009
Page Count: 976
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery - edited by Sherrell J. Aston, MD, Douglas S. Steinbrech, MD and Jennifer L. Walden, MD - brings you the masterful expertise you need to achieve breathtaking outcomes for every cosmetic surgery procedure, including MACS lift, endoscopic mid and lower face rejuvenation, lid/cheek blending - the tear trough, cohesive gel breast augmentation, lipoabdominoplasty, and many more. A "who's who" of international authorities in plastic surgery explain their signature techniques, giving you all the know-how you need deliver the exceptional results your patients demand. Operative videos on DVD let you observe these techniques being performed in real time; and Expert Consult online access enables you to reference the text, download the images, and watch the videos from any computer.

Key Features

  • Coverage of hot topics includes MACS lift, endoscopic mid and lower face rejuvenation, lid/cheek blending - the tear trough, the newest rhinoplasty techniques, cohesive gel breast augmentation, fat grafting techniques, details of the latest injectables and fillers, and many other highly sought-after procedures.
  • Operative videos - on DVD and online - let you see how leading experts perform more than 50 important techniques, including extended SMAS face lift, traditional inverted-T breast augmentation, and lipoabdominoplasty.
  • Nearly 1600 full-color photographs and illustrations demonstrate what to look for and what results you will achieve.
  • A consistent, extremely user-friendly organization guides you through history, evaluation, anatomy, technical steps, post-operative care, complications, and pearls and pitfalls for each procedure - giving you all the advice you need to make informed, effective decisions and avoid complications and disappointing results.
  • Expert Consult online access allows you to reference the complete contents, perform rapid searches, download the images, and watch the operative videos from any computer.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Office Organization

1 Office Staff and Organization, Gustavo A. Colon

2 Clinical Photography of the Aesthetic Patient, Val Lambros

Section 2: Anesthesia

3 Anesthesia inAesthetic Surgery, Michael Zelman & Daniel J. Ceradini

4 Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting, Sheldon Opperman & David M. Shafer

5 Patient Safety in Aesthetic Surgery, Mark Jewell

Section 3: Facelift

6 Facelift Anatomy, SMAS Retaining Ligaments and Facial Spaces, Bryan Mendelson

7 Facelift with SMAS Techniques and FAME, Sherell J. Aston & Jennifer L. Walden

8 Extended SMAS Facelift - Restoring Facial Shape in Facelifting, James M. Stuzin

9 Short Scar Facelift, Daniel C. Baker

10 Foundation Facelift, Gerald H. Pitman

11 The 'HIGH SMAS' Facelift Technique, Fritz E. Barton, Jr. & Ricardo A. Meade

12 MACS Face Lift, Patrick L. Tonnard, Alexis M. Verpaele & Colin M. Morrison

13 The Multi-Vectored Facelift, Jack A. Friedland

14 The Male Facelift, Douglas S. Steinbrech

15 Endoscopic Mid and Lower Face Rejuvenation, Steven Byrd & Andrew P. Trussler

16 Endoscopic Facial Rejuvenation, Oscar M. Ramirez

17 Facial Rejuvenation in Non-Caucasians, Ferdinand A. Ofodile

18 Aesthetic Facial Microsurgery, John W. Siebert & Joseph Michaels

19 Midface lift, Mark A. Codner & Salvatore Pacella

Section 4: The Neck

20 Deep Plane Procedures in the Neck, Adam Bryce Weinfeld & Foad Nahai

21 Treatment of the Male Neck, Thomas M. Biggs & Jose Luis Martin Del Yerro Coca

22 Managing Submandibular Glands, Patrick K. Sullivan, Eric A Hoy & Brandon Freeman

Section 5: Browlift

23 Non-Endoscopic Limited Incision Browlift, Richard Warren

24 Coronal Browlift, Daniel C. Baker, Ernest S. Chiu

25 Endoscopic Browlift with Internal Fixation, Bahman Guyuron & David J. Rowe

26 Transblepharoplasty Browlift, John W. Siebert & Emily Ridgeway

Section 6: Suture Suspension

27 Suture Suspension for Face and Neck, Gregory Lloyd Ruff

28 Suture Suspension for Brow and Upper Face, Nicanor G. Isse & Newton D. Moscoe

Section 7: Blepharoplasty

29 Conventional Upper and Lower Blepharoplasty, Pierre Saadeh

30 Lateral Canthal Suspension Techniques, Glenn W. Jelks & Elizabeth B. Jelks

31 Lid-cheeck Blending; the Tear Trough Deformity, Mark A. Codner & Haideh Hirmand

32 Tarsal Strip Canthoplasty, Richard D. Lisman & Gary J. Lelli, Jr.

33 Blepharoplasty in the Asian Patient, Robert S. Flowers & Montien Lueprapai

34 Treatment of Blepharoplasty Complications, Richard D. Lisman & Gary J. Lelli, Jr.

Section 8: Malar, Chin, and Mandibular Contouring

35 Autologous Contouring the Lower Face, Steven M. Warren, Alexander C. Allori & Joseph G. McCarthy

36 Alloplastic Chin Augmentation, Wojciech Dec & Steven Warren

Section 9: Rhinoplasty

37 Primary Closed Rhinoplasty, Sherrell J. Aston & Jason Martin

38 Primary Open Rhinoplasty, Nicolas Tabbal & Michael A. Bogdan

39 Secondary Rhinoplasty, Rollin K. Daniel & Kevin A. Brenner

40 Nasal Tip Grafting with an "Anatomic Tip Graft" and Sizers, Ronald P. Gruber, Gil Kryger & Keyian Paydar

41 Anatomic Approach for Tip Problems, Vincent P. Marin, C. Spencer Cochran & Jack P. Gunter

42 Correction of the Deviated Septum, Bahman Guyuron & David J. Rowe

43 The Ethnic Rhinoplasty, Ashkan Ghavami & Rod J. Rohrich

44 The Asian Rhinoplasty, Dean M. Toriumi & Mark A. Checcone

45 Correcting the Cleft Lip Nose, Court Cutting & Roberto Flores

Section 10: Ear

46 Primary Otoplasty and Reconstruction, Charles H.M. Thorne

Section 11: Breast

47 Traditional Inverted-T Breast Reduction, Claudio Cardoso de Castro

48 Mastopexy With and Without Implant, Scott L. Spear & Michael K Newman

49 Pitanguy Breast Reduction, Ivo Pitanguy & Henrique N Radwanski

50 Medial Pedicle Verticle Mamoplasty, Elizabeth J. Hall-Findlay

51 Periareolar Mastopexy and Reduction: The "Round Block", Louis C. Benelli

52 Breast Implant Selection, Design and Composition, Douglas S. Steinbrech & Oren Z. Lerman

53 Breast Augmentation, Jennifer J. Walden

54 The Dual Plane Approach to Breast Augmentation, Steven Teitelbaum

55 Cohesive Gel Breast Augmentation, William P. Adams, Jr.

56 Difficult Breast Augmentations, Nolan S. Karp

57 Breast Reconstruction, G. Patrick Maxwell & Allen Gabriel

58 Nipple-Areola Reconstruction, G. Patrick Maxwell & Allen Gabriel

Section 12: Body Countouring / Bariatric Massive Weight Loss

59 Pure Aspirative Lipoplasty, Gerald H. Pitman & David A. Stoker

60 Complications and Corrections of Lipoplasty, Ewaldo Bolivar de Souza Pinto, Rodrigo Federico & Andrey van Ass Malheiros

61 New Concepts in Fat Grafting, Ewaldo Bolivar de Souza Pinto, Paulo R. Carneiro, Leonora d'Ascensao Mansur & Rodrigo Federico

62 Lipoabdominoplasty: Saldanha's Technique, Osvaldo Saldanha, Rodrigo Federico & Mauricio Doi

63 Lipoabdominoplasty: Advanced Techniques and Technologies, Mark Jewell

64 Non-surgical Ultrasonic Lipoplasty, Peter Fodor

65 Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction, Mary K. Gingrass & Allen Gabriel

66 Abdominoplasty Techniques, Ronaldo Pontes & Narayana Pauline Serpa

67 Brachioplasty, Dennis J. Hurwitz & Timothy Neavin

68 Belt Lipectomy: Lower Body Lift, Carlos G.L. Neves, Albert E. Cram & Al S. Aly

69 High Lateral Tension Abdominoplasty, Steven Teitelbaum

70 Gluteal Augmentation, Michele Tardif & Jose Abel de la Pena

Section 13: Skin & Facial Resurfacing

71 Botox for Face, Neck and Brow, Fred S. Brandt and Alex Cazzaniga

72 Lip Augmentation, Arnold W. Klein & Bruce W. Ayers

73 Structural Fat Augmentation of the Face and Hands, Sydney R. Coleman & Alesia P. Saboeiro

74 Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Filler, Jennifer L. Walden & Walter Lampeter

75 Non-Hyaluronic Acid Filler for Facial Augmentation, Douglas S. Steinbrech & Oren M. Tepper

76 Laser Surfacing, John L. Burns & A. Jay Burns

77 Fractional Resurfacing, Sean A. Sukal & Roy G. Geronemus

78 Total Facial Alloplastic Augmentation, Edward O. Terino

79 Chemical Peels and Dermabrasion, John A. Perrotti & Thomas J. Baker

Index

Details

No. of pages:
976
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780702054372
eBook ISBN:
9780702057533

About the Author

Sherrell Aston

Douglas Steinbrech

Jennifer Walden

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Clinical Nursing Director, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Program The University of Texas Austin, Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.