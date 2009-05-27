Aesthetic Plastic Surgery with DVD

Section 1: Office Organization



1 Office Staff and Organization, Gustavo A. Colon



2 Clinical Photography of the Aesthetic Patient, Val Lambros



Section 2: Anesthesia



3 Anesthesia inAesthetic Surgery, Michael Zelman & Daniel J. Ceradini



4 Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting, Sheldon Opperman & David M. Shafer



5 Patient Safety in Aesthetic Surgery, Mark Jewell



Section 3: Facelift



6 Facelift Anatomy, SMAS Retaining Ligaments and Facial Spaces, Bryan Mendelson



7 Facelift with SMAS Techniques and FAME, Sherell J. Aston & Jennifer L. Walden



8 Extended SMAS Facelift - Restoring Facial Shape in Facelifting, James M. Stuzin



9 Short Scar Facelift, Daniel C. Baker



10 Foundation Facelift, Gerald H. Pitman



11 The 'HIGH SMAS' Facelift Technique, Fritz E. Barton, Jr. & Ricardo A. Meade



12 MACS Face Lift, Patrick L. Tonnard, Alexis M. Verpaele & Colin M. Morrison



13 The Multi-Vectored Facelift, Jack A. Friedland



14 The Male Facelift, Douglas S. Steinbrech



15 Endoscopic Mid and Lower Face Rejuvenation, Steven Byrd & Andrew P. Trussler



16 Endoscopic Facial Rejuvenation, Oscar M. Ramirez



17 Facial Rejuvenation in Non-Caucasians, Ferdinand A. Ofodile

18 Aesthetic Facial Microsurgery, John W. Siebert & Joseph Michaels



19 Midface lift, Mark A. Codner & Salvatore Pacella



Section 4: The Neck



20 Deep Plane Procedures in the Neck, Adam Bryce Weinfeld & Foad Nahai



21 Treatment of the Male Neck, Thomas M. Biggs & Jose Luis Martin Del Yerro Coca



22 Managing Submandibular Glands, Patrick K. Sullivan, Eric A Hoy & Brandon Freeman



Section 5: Browlift



23 Non-Endoscopic Limited Incision Browlift, Richard Warren



24 Coronal Browlift, Daniel C. Baker, Ernest S. Chiu



25 Endoscopic Browlift with Internal Fixation, Bahman Guyuron & David J. Rowe



26 Transblepharoplasty Browlift, John W. Siebert & Emily Ridgeway



Section 6: Suture Suspension



27 Suture Suspension for Face and Neck, Gregory Lloyd Ruff



28 Suture Suspension for Brow and Upper Face, Nicanor G. Isse & Newton D. Moscoe



Section 7: Blepharoplasty



29 Conventional Upper and Lower Blepharoplasty, Pierre Saadeh



30 Lateral Canthal Suspension Techniques, Glenn W. Jelks & Elizabeth B. Jelks



31 Lid-cheeck Blending; the Tear Trough Deformity, Mark A. Codner & Haideh Hirmand



32 Tarsal Strip Canthoplasty, Richard D. Lisman & Gary J. Lelli, Jr.



33 Blepharoplasty in the Asian Patient, Robert S. Flowers & Montien Lueprapai



34 Treatment of Blepharoplasty Complications, Richard D. Lisman & Gary J. Lelli, Jr.



Section 8: Malar, Chin, and Mandibular Contouring



35 Autologous Contouring the Lower Face, Steven M. Warren, Alexander C. Allori & Joseph G. McCarthy



36 Alloplastic Chin Augmentation, Wojciech Dec & Steven Warren



Section 9: Rhinoplasty



37 Primary Closed Rhinoplasty, Sherrell J. Aston & Jason Martin



38 Primary Open Rhinoplasty, Nicolas Tabbal & Michael A. Bogdan



39 Secondary Rhinoplasty, Rollin K. Daniel & Kevin A. Brenner



40 Nasal Tip Grafting with an "Anatomic Tip Graft" and Sizers, Ronald P. Gruber, Gil Kryger & Keyian Paydar



41 Anatomic Approach for Tip Problems, Vincent P. Marin, C. Spencer Cochran & Jack P. Gunter



42 Correction of the Deviated Septum, Bahman Guyuron & David J. Rowe



43 The Ethnic Rhinoplasty, Ashkan Ghavami & Rod J. Rohrich



44 The Asian Rhinoplasty, Dean M. Toriumi & Mark A. Checcone



45 Correcting the Cleft Lip Nose, Court Cutting & Roberto Flores

Section 10: Ear



46 Primary Otoplasty and Reconstruction, Charles H.M. Thorne



Section 11: Breast



47 Traditional Inverted-T Breast Reduction, Claudio Cardoso de Castro



48 Mastopexy With and Without Implant, Scott L. Spear & Michael K Newman



49 Pitanguy Breast Reduction, Ivo Pitanguy & Henrique N Radwanski



50 Medial Pedicle Verticle Mamoplasty, Elizabeth J. Hall-Findlay



51 Periareolar Mastopexy and Reduction: The "Round Block", Louis C. Benelli



52 Breast Implant Selection, Design and Composition, Douglas S. Steinbrech & Oren Z. Lerman



53 Breast Augmentation, Jennifer J. Walden



54 The Dual Plane Approach to Breast Augmentation, Steven Teitelbaum



55 Cohesive Gel Breast Augmentation, William P. Adams, Jr.



56 Difficult Breast Augmentations, Nolan S. Karp



57 Breast Reconstruction, G. Patrick Maxwell & Allen Gabriel



58 Nipple-Areola Reconstruction, G. Patrick Maxwell & Allen Gabriel



Section 12: Body Countouring / Bariatric Massive Weight Loss



59 Pure Aspirative Lipoplasty, Gerald H. Pitman & David A. Stoker



60 Complications and Corrections of Lipoplasty, Ewaldo Bolivar de Souza Pinto, Rodrigo Federico & Andrey van Ass Malheiros

61 New Concepts in Fat Grafting, Ewaldo Bolivar de Souza Pinto, Paulo R. Carneiro, Leonora d'Ascensao Mansur & Rodrigo Federico



62 Lipoabdominoplasty: Saldanha's Technique, Osvaldo Saldanha, Rodrigo Federico & Mauricio Doi



63 Lipoabdominoplasty: Advanced Techniques and Technologies, Mark Jewell



64 Non-surgical Ultrasonic Lipoplasty, Peter Fodor

65 Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction, Mary K. Gingrass & Allen Gabriel



66 Abdominoplasty Techniques, Ronaldo Pontes & Narayana Pauline Serpa



67 Brachioplasty, Dennis J. Hurwitz & Timothy Neavin



68 Belt Lipectomy: Lower Body Lift, Carlos G.L. Neves, Albert E. Cram & Al S. Aly



69 High Lateral Tension Abdominoplasty, Steven Teitelbaum



70 Gluteal Augmentation, Michele Tardif & Jose Abel de la Pena



Section 13: Skin & Facial Resurfacing



71 Botox for Face, Neck and Brow, Fred S. Brandt and Alex Cazzaniga



72 Lip Augmentation, Arnold W. Klein & Bruce W. Ayers



73 Structural Fat Augmentation of the Face and Hands, Sydney R. Coleman & Alesia P. Saboeiro



74 Hyaluronic Acid Injectable Filler, Jennifer L. Walden & Walter Lampeter



75 Non-Hyaluronic Acid Filler for Facial Augmentation, Douglas S. Steinbrech & Oren M. Tepper



76 Laser Surfacing, John L. Burns & A. Jay Burns



77 Fractional Resurfacing, Sean A. Sukal & Roy G. Geronemus



78 Total Facial Alloplastic Augmentation, Edward O. Terino



79 Chemical Peels and Dermabrasion, John A. Perrotti & Thomas J. Baker



