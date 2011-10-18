Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Video Atlas
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Video Atlas - edited by Dr. Bahman Guyuron et al. - brings you the detailed visual guidance and unmatched expertise you need to master the most popular cosmetic surgery procedures and achieve breathtaking results. Full-color photographs and narrated procedural videos lead you step-by-step through techniques such as breast augmentation, non-surgical facial rejuvenation with fillers, periorbital rejuvenation, primary rhinoplasty, and more. Tips and tricks from a veritable "who’s who" in plastic surgery equip you to successfully deliver the results your patients expect. At www.expertconsult.com you can reference the complete text, download the images, and watch the videos anytime, anywhere from any computer.
Key Features
- Visualize how to proceed through a highly visual format that employs full-color art and video clips to demonstrate breast augmentation, non-surgical facial rejuvenation with fillers, periorbital rejuvenation, primary rhinoplasty, and more.
- Avoid pitfalls and achieve the best outcomes thanks to a step-by-step approach to each procedure, complete with tips and tricks of the trade from leading experts in aesthetic plastic surgery.
- See how the masters do it! Watch video clips of 16 key procedures (two hours running time) being performed by experts, complete with narration explaining each step.
- Stay current with the latest techniques and findings about cohesive gel breast implants, the use of minimally invasive techniques, and other hot topics.
- Take it with you anywhere! Access the full text, downloadable image library, video clips, and more at www.expertconsult.com.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 18th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455739899
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246712
About the Author
Bahman Guyuron
Affiliations and Expertise
Kiehn-DesPrez Professor and Chair
Brian M. Kinney
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery University of Southern California Private Practice Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery, University of Southern California, Private Practice, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Los Angeles, CA