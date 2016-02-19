Aerospace Instrumentation, Volume 4 is a collection of papers presented at the Fourth International Aerospace Instrumentation Symposium, held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield. Co-sponsored by the Instrument Society of America, the symposium covers most aspects of aerospace instrumentation. This book is composed of 14 chapters and begins with a description of strain gauge transducers, an introduction to noise, filtering, and random function, as well as the data analysis facility designed to satisfy the needs in the fields of fundamental research and major power plant design and commissioning. A chapter examines equipment for the analysis of random processes for low frequence purposes. Other chapters explore the measurement and analysis of rotor blade airloads, the application of digital computer to instrumentation systems, the features of an altitude test facility, and the trade-offs existing between analogue and digital filtering techniques. The last chapters are devoted to test methods for aircraft performance, stability, and control characteristics determination in non-steady flight. These chapters also treat the operational experience of the B-70 flight test data system. This book will prove useful to aerospace scientists, engineers and research workers.

Table of Contents



Transducers with Semiconductor Strain Gauges

An Introduction to Noise, Filtering and Correlation

A Facility for the Analysis of Random Signals

A New Method for Analyzing Random Processes

The Measurement and Analysis of Rotor Blade Airloads and the Resulting Dynamic Response of a Large Tandem Rotor Helicopter

An Introduction to Digital Computers for Instrumentation

Integrated Data Processing for a High Altitude Simulation System

Aspects of Digital Signal Processing for Flight Control and Evaluation

Measurements of Performance, Stability and Control Characteristics in Non-Steady Flight with a High Accuracy Instrumentation System

Application Experience with the B-70 Flight Test Data System

Problems of Data Acquisition, Processing and Transmission aboard Manned Spacecraft

Special Instrumentation for Apollo Developmental Spacecraft

Range Support Satellite

Data Acquisition Systems for ESRO Missions

Remaining Papers Presented at the Conference

Piezo-resistive Silicon Integrated Circuit Techniques in Transducer Design

Sensor and Transducer Design Considerations for SST Flight and Flight Test Instrumentation

The Design and Performance of a New Instrument for Measuring Airstream Direction

Mesure Precise des Orientations d'un Avion Par Cameras Embarquees et Cinetheodolites

The Measurement of the Height of a Low Flying Aircraft

Attitude Determination Utilizing Redundant Sensors

A Multi-Purpose Star and Planet Tracker

Absolute Calibration of Flight Vibration Transducers by a Laser Calibrator

A New Flight Trials Data Recording and Processing System

Flight Test Instrumentation and Data Handling System for the SAAB Viggen

Experience with the Flight Test Instrumentation System of the VTOL Aircraft VJ lOlC

Instrumentation for the "Transall"

A Flight Test Recording System for Concorde

Low-Level Commutation Systems

Some Special Purpose Codes for Serial PCM Recording on Stainless Steel Wire

Aerospace Tape Recorders

Universal Airborne Recorder and Telemetry Package

Thermistor Altimeters for High Altitude Balloon Flights

Data Compression, Some Experiences and a Challenge

Index

Reviews

