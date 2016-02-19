Aerospace Instrumentation
Aerospace Instrumentation, Volume 4 is a collection of papers presented at the Fourth International Aerospace Instrumentation Symposium, held at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield. Co-sponsored by the Instrument Society of America, the symposium covers most aspects of aerospace instrumentation. This book is composed of 14 chapters and begins with a description of strain gauge transducers, an introduction to noise, filtering, and random function, as well as the data analysis facility designed to satisfy the needs in the fields of fundamental research and major power plant design and commissioning. A chapter examines equipment for the analysis of random processes for low frequence purposes. Other chapters explore the measurement and analysis of rotor blade airloads, the application of digital computer to instrumentation systems, the features of an altitude test facility, and the trade-offs existing between analogue and digital filtering techniques. The last chapters are devoted to test methods for aircraft performance, stability, and control characteristics determination in non-steady flight. These chapters also treat the operational experience of the B-70 flight test data system. This book will prove useful to aerospace scientists, engineers and research workers.
Transducers with Semiconductor Strain Gauges
An Introduction to Noise, Filtering and Correlation
A Facility for the Analysis of Random Signals
A New Method for Analyzing Random Processes
The Measurement and Analysis of Rotor Blade Airloads and the Resulting Dynamic Response of a Large Tandem Rotor Helicopter
An Introduction to Digital Computers for Instrumentation
Integrated Data Processing for a High Altitude Simulation System
Aspects of Digital Signal Processing for Flight Control and Evaluation
Measurements of Performance, Stability and Control Characteristics in Non-Steady Flight with a High Accuracy Instrumentation System
Application Experience with the B-70 Flight Test Data System
Problems of Data Acquisition, Processing and Transmission aboard Manned Spacecraft
Special Instrumentation for Apollo Developmental Spacecraft
Range Support Satellite
Data Acquisition Systems for ESRO Missions
Remaining Papers Presented at the Conference
Piezo-resistive Silicon Integrated Circuit Techniques in Transducer Design
Sensor and Transducer Design Considerations for SST Flight and Flight Test Instrumentation
The Design and Performance of a New Instrument for Measuring Airstream Direction
Mesure Precise des Orientations d'un Avion Par Cameras Embarquees et Cinetheodolites
The Measurement of the Height of a Low Flying Aircraft
Attitude Determination Utilizing Redundant Sensors
A Multi-Purpose Star and Planet Tracker
Absolute Calibration of Flight Vibration Transducers by a Laser Calibrator
A New Flight Trials Data Recording and Processing System
Flight Test Instrumentation and Data Handling System for the SAAB Viggen
Experience with the Flight Test Instrumentation System of the VTOL Aircraft VJ lOlC
Instrumentation for the "Transall"
A Flight Test Recording System for Concorde
Low-Level Commutation Systems
Some Special Purpose Codes for Serial PCM Recording on Stainless Steel Wire
Aerospace Tape Recorders
Universal Airborne Recorder and Telemetry Package
Thermistor Altimeters for High Altitude Balloon Flights
Data Compression, Some Experiences and a Challenge
Index
