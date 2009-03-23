Aerospace Engineering e-Mega Reference
1st Edition
Description
A one-stop Desk Reference, for engineers involved in all aspects of aerospace; this is a book that will not gather dust on the shelf. It brings together the essential professional reference content from leading international contributors in the field. Material covers a broad topic range from Structural Components of Aircraft, Design and Airworthiness to Aerodynamics and Modelling
Key Features
A fully searchable Mega Reference Ebook, providing all the essential material needed by Aerospace Engineers on a day-to-day basis.
Fundamentals, key techniques, engineering best practice and rules-of-thumb together in one quick-reference.
Over 2,500 pages of reference material, including over 1,500 pages not included in the print edition
Readership
Practicing aircraft engineers; Organizations dealing with air traffic operations, standards, safety, environment & various financial aspects of the design & operation of the aircraft; Flight mechanics, those involved with aircraft design, scheduling, research, systems, controls, navigation, optimisation & optimal control
Table of Contents
Author Biographies
Section 1 Introduction
1.0 Introduction
Section 2 Flight Performance
2.1 The Aircraft and its Environment
2.2 Weight
2.3 Aerodynamics
2.4 Engines
2.5 Rotorcraft
2.6 V/STOL
2.7 Flight Envelopes
2.8 Take-off and Landing
Section 3 Aircraft Structures
3.1 Materials
3.2 Structural Components
3.3 Airworthiness
3.4 Airframe Loads
3.5 Fatigue
3.6 Structural Idealization
Section 4 Flight Dynamics
4.1 Introduction to Flight Dynamics
4.2 System of Axes and Notation
4.3 Static Equilibrium and Trim
4.4 Longitudinal Dynamics
4.5 Lateral–Directional Dynamics
4.6 Two-Dimensional Wing Theory
4.7 Finite Wing Theory
4.8 Compressible Flow
4.9 Flow Control and Wing Design
Section 5 Aircraft Design Projects
5.1 Long-Range Business Jet
5.2 Military Trainer
5.3 High-Altitude Surveillance Vehicle
5.4 General Aviation Amphibian Aircraft
5.5 Aircraft Models
Section 6 Avionic Systems
6.1 VHF Communications
6.2 HF Communications
6.3 Aircraft Navigation
6.4 Automatic Direction Finder
6.5 VHF Omnidirectional Range
6.6 Distance Measuring Equipment
6.7 Flight Management Systems
6.8 Air Traffic Control System
6.9 Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System
6.10 Data Buses
6.11 Software
6.12 Flight-Deck Audio Systems
6.13 Emergency Location Systems
6.14 Electrostatic Sensitive Devices
6.15 Electromagnetic Compatibility
Section 7 Rotorcraft
7.1 Introduction to Rotorcraft
7.2 Helicopter Dynamics
7.3 Helicopter Performance
7.4 Other Types of Rotorcraft
Section 8 Space Vehicles and Rockets
8.1 Satellite Attitude Dynamics
8.2 Rocket Vehicle Dynamics
8.3 Low-Energy Transfers and Applications
8.4 Orbital Mechanics of Propellantless Propulsion Systems
Section 9 Airworthiness
9.1 The ICAO and the Civil Aviation Authorities
9.2 Airworthiness Requirements
9.3 Type Certification
9.4 Certificates of Airworthiness
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 23rd March 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781856175760
About the Author
Mike Tooley
Mike Tooley is a technical author and consultant. He was formerly Vice Principal at Brooklands College in Surrey, England, where he was responsible for the delivery of learning to over 10,000 Further and Higher Education students increasingly by flexible, open and on-line distance learning. Mike is the well-known author of several popular engineering and related text books, including widely adopted course texts for BTEC, GCE A-level and GCSE qualifications in Engineering. Mike's hobbies include astronomy, amateur radio, aviation, computing and electronic circuit design and construction.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Vice Principal, Dean of Faculty and Head of Engineering at Brooklands College, Surrey, UK
Antonio Filippone
Dr. Antonio Filippone is a faculty member in the Department of Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineering at the University of Manchester, United Kingdom.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Manchester, UK
T.H.G. Megson
T.H.G. Megson is a professor emeritus with the Department of Civil Engineering at Leeds University (UK). For Elsevier he has written the market leading Butterworth Heinemann textbooks Aircraft Structures for Engineering Students and Introduction to Aircraft Structural Analysis (a briefer derivative of the aircraft structures book), as well as the text/ref hybrid Structural and Stress Analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil Engineering, Leeds University, UK
Michael Cook
After graduating Michael Cook joined Elliott Flight Automation as a Systems Engineer and contributed flight control systems design to several major projects. Later he joined the College of Aeronautics to research and teach flight dynamics, experimental flight mechanics and flight control. Previously leader of the Dynamics, Simulation and Control Research Group he is now retired and continues to provide part time support. In 2003 the Group was recognised as the Preferred Academic Capability Partner for Flight Dynamics by BAE SYSTEMS and in 2007 he received a Chairman’s Bronze award for his contribution to a joint UAV research programme.
P. W. Carpenter
Affiliations and Expertise
Warwick University, UK
E. L. Houghton
David Wyatt
Affiliations and Expertise
Design Manager, Lees Avionics, UK; formerly avionics lecturer, Brooklands College; product support engineer, Lear Siegler (B737 FMCS) and development engineer, British Airways (B747 avionic systems)
Lloyd R. Jenkinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Loughborough University, UK
Jim Marchman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering, Virginia Tech, USA
Filippo De Florio
Previously Director of the Italian RAI-ENAC Type Certification Division 1992-2000. Also a member of the JAA Certification Committee. As a member of the JAR 22 and JAR-VLA Study Groups since the 1970s, he had a key role in the creation and development of such standards.
Dr. De Florio has been a sailplane and aeroplane pilot for over 25 years and currently remains a member of the OSTIV Sailplane Development Panel and Honorary Member of UVS International. In June 2008, he was awarded the 1st UAS Pioneer Award instituted 'to honour and thank individuals for their exceptional and dedicated services to the international UAS community'.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aeronautical Engineer, Flight Test Engineer (Ret.)
John Watkinson
John Watkinson is an independent international consultant in advanced applications of electronics to audiovisual and avionics systems. He is a Fellow of the AES, a member of the Society of Expert Witnesses, and the British Computer Society and is a chartered information systems practitioner. He presents lectures, seminars and training courses worldwide. He is the author of many other Elsevier books, including The Art of DigitalVideo, An Introduction to Digital Video, Convergence in Broadcast and Communications Media, Television Fundamentals and The Art of the Helicopter.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reading, UK International consultant in audio, video and data recording.
Pini Gurfil
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Aerospace Engineeering Technion, Israel Institute of Technology
Howard Curtis
Professor Curtis is former professor and department chair of Aerospace Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is a licensed professional engineer and is the author of two textbooks (Orbital Mechanics 3e, Elsevier 2013, and Fundamentals of Aircraft Structural Analysis, McGraw Hill 1997). His research specialties include continuum mechanics, structures, dynamics, and orbital mechanics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Aerospace Engineering, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida, USA