Aerosols - 1st Edition

Aerosols, Volume 55

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Pratim Biswas Gregory Yablonsky
ISBN: 9780128182260
Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 318
Table of Contents

1. Introduction: Aerosol Science and Engineering – and why it is an enabler
Pratim Biswas
2. Early Stages of Particle Formation in Aerosol Reactors: Measurement and Theory
Yang Wang
3. Distributed Low Cost Aerosol Sensors
Jiayu Li
4. Aerosol Methodologies for Synthesis of Materials
Wei-Ning Wang
5. Carbon Dioxide Conversion Methodologies
Liang-Yi Lin
6. Aerosol Science and Engineering Enabling Agriculture
Ramesh Raliya
7. Summary – The Future of the Discipline vis a vis Applications
Pratim Biswas

Description

Aerosols, Volume 55 in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Aerosol Science and Engineering – and Why it is an Enabler, Early Stages of Particle Formation in Aerosol Reactors: Measurement and Theory, Distributed Low Cost Aerosol Sensors, Aerosol Methodologies for Synthesis of Materials, Carbon Dioxide Conversion Methodologies, Aerosol Science and Engineering Enabling Agriculture, and The Future of the Discipline vis a vis Applications.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series
  • Includes the latest information on aerosols

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of aerosols

Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128182260

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Pratim Biswas Serial Volume Editor

Pratim Biswas is at Washington University in St. Louis, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Washington University, St. Louis, USA

Gregory Yablonsky Serial Volume Editor

Gregory Yablonsky has been involved in mathematical modeling of chemical processes, in particular processes of heterogeneous catalysis, for over 30 years. He is an author of more than 200 papers and 6 books on these topics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology, St. Louis University, USA

