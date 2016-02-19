Aerosols and the Lung - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407002654, 9781483191973

Aerosols and the Lung

1st Edition

Clinical and Experimental Aspects

Editors: Stewart W. Clarke Demetri Pavia
eBook ISBN: 9781483191973
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th July 1984
Page Count: 290
Description

Aerosols and the Lung covers all aspects of aerosols and the lung, including the use of aerosol in clinical medicine. This volume was developed from the editors' longstanding interest in lung defenses coupled with the radioaerosol technique of assessing their efficiency.
This book is organized into 11 chapters. The coverage of these chapters include the physical properties of aerosol required to evaluate their inhalation into the lung, production of aerosol that is suitable for inhalation, determination of aerosol deposition in the lungs and the assessment of lung clearance. This book also highlights the importance of radioaerosols in estimating airway calibre, in detecting airway disease and in ventilation imaging.
This book will be of interest to medical students and professionals, particularly those dealing with studies of the human lungs and aerosols.

Table of Contents


Contents

1 Anatomy And Physiology of the Human Lung: Aspects Relevant to Aerosols

2 Lung Secretions

3 Physical Properties and Mechanisms of Deposition of Aerosols

4 Production of Radioaerosols

5 Aerosol Contributions to the Investigation of Lung Structure and Ventilatory Function

6 Lung Mucociliary Clearance

7 Chest Physiotherapy and Cough

8 Clearance of Inhaled Particles from the Alveoli

9 Therapeutic Aerosols

10 Aerosol Challenge in Lung Diseases

11 Occupational Lung Disease and Aerosols

Index


Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483191973

About the Editor

Stewart W. Clarke

Demetri Pavia

