Aerosol Science and Engineering-Enabling Applications, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Aerosol Science and Engineering – and why it is an enabler
Pratim Biswas
2. Early Stages of Particle Formation in Aerosol Reactors: Measurement and Theory
Yang Wang
3. Distributed Low Cost Aerosol Sensors
Jiayu Li
4. Aerosol Methodologies for Synthesis of Materials
Wei-Ning Wang
5. Carbon Dioxide Conversion Methodologies
Liang-Yi Lin
6. Aerosol Science and Engineering Enabling Agriculture
Ramesh Raliya
7. Summary – The Future of the Discipline vis a vis Applications
Pratim Biswas
Description
Aerosols, Volume 55 in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Aerosol Science and Engineering – and Why it is an Enabler, Early Stages of Particle Formation in Aerosol Reactors: Measurement and Theory, Distributed Low Cost Aerosol Sensors, Aerosol Methodologies for Synthesis of Materials, Carbon Dioxide Conversion Methodologies, Aerosol Science and Engineering Enabling Agriculture, and The Future of the Discipline vis a vis Applications.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series
- Includes the latest information on aerosols
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of aerosols
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 29th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128182260