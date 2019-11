Aerosol Science and Engineering-Enabling Applications, Volume 55

Guy B. Marin is professor in Chemical Reaction Engineering at Ghent University (Belgium) and directs the Laboratory for Chemical Technology. He received his chemical engineering degree from Ghent University in 1976 where he also obtained his Ph.D. in 1980. He previously held a Fulbright fellowship at Stanford University and Catalytica Associates (USA) and was full professor from 1988 to 1997 at Eindhoven University of Technology (The Netherlands) where he taught reactor analysis and design. The investigation of chemical kinetics, aimed at the modeling and design of chemical processes and products all the way from molecule up to full scale, constitutes the core of his research . He wrote a book “Kinetics of Chemical Reactions: Decoding Complexity” with G. Yablonsky (Wiley-VCH, 2011) and co-authored more than 300 papers in international journals. He is editor-in-chief of “Advances in Chemical Engineering”, co-editor of the “Chemical Engineering Journal” and member of the editorial board of “Applied Catalysis A: General” and Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research”. In 2012 he received an Advanced Grant from the European Research Council (ERC) on “Multiscale Analysis and Design for Process Intensification and Innovation (MADPII)”. He was selected to deliver the 2012 Danckwerts Memorial lecture. He chairs the Working Party on Chemical Reaction Engineering of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering and is “Master” of the 111 project of the Chinese Government for oversees collaborations in this field.