Aerosol Science and Engineering-Enabling Applications, Volume 55
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Aerosol Science and Engineering – and why it is an enabler
Pratim Biswas
2. Early Stages of Particle Formation in Aerosol Reactors: Measurement and Theory
Yang Wang
3. Distributed Low Cost Aerosol Sensors
Jiayu Li
4. Aerosol Methodologies for Synthesis of Materials
Wei-Ning Wang
5. Carbon Dioxide Conversion Methodologies
Liang-Yi Lin
6. Aerosol Science and Engineering Enabling Agriculture
Ramesh Raliya
7. Summary – The Future of the Discipline vis a vis Applications
Pratim Biswas
Description
Aerosols, Volume 55 in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on Aerosol Science and Engineering – and Why it is an Enabler, Early Stages of Particle Formation in Aerosol Reactors: Measurement and Theory, Distributed Low Cost Aerosol Sensors, Aerosol Methodologies for Synthesis of Materials, Carbon Dioxide Conversion Methodologies, Aerosol Science and Engineering Enabling Agriculture, and The Future of the Discipline vis a vis Applications.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Chemical Engineering series
- Includes the latest information on aerosols
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of aerosols
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 29th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128182260
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Guy B. Marin Serial Editor
Guy B. Marin is professor in Chemical Reaction Engineering at Ghent University (Belgium) and directs the Laboratory for Chemical Technology. He received his chemical engineering degree from Ghent University in 1976 where he also obtained his Ph.D. in 1980. He previously held a Fulbright fellowship at Stanford University and Catalytica Associates (USA) and was full professor from 1988 to 1997 at Eindhoven University of Technology (The Netherlands) where he taught reactor analysis and design. The investigation of chemical kinetics, aimed at the modeling and design of chemical processes and products all the way from molecule up to full scale, constitutes the core of his research . He wrote a book “Kinetics of Chemical Reactions: Decoding Complexity” with G. Yablonsky (Wiley-VCH, 2011) and co-authored more than 300 papers in international journals. He is editor-in-chief of “Advances in Chemical Engineering”, co-editor of the “Chemical Engineering Journal” and member of the editorial board of “Applied Catalysis A: General” and Industrial & Engineering Chemistry Research”. In 2012 he received an Advanced Grant from the European Research Council (ERC) on “Multiscale Analysis and Design for Process Intensification and Innovation (MADPII)”. He was selected to deliver the 2012 Danckwerts Memorial lecture. He chairs the Working Party on Chemical Reaction Engineering of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering and is “Master” of the 111 project of the Chinese Government for oversees collaborations in this field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering and Technical Chemistry, Ghent University, Belgium