Aeronomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120778027, 9781483260068

Aeronomy

1st Edition

Authors: P. M. Banks G. Kockarts
eBook ISBN: 9781483260068
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 372
Description

Aeronomy, Part B discusses the scientific discipline devoted to the study of the composition, movement, and thermal balance of planetary atmospheres. The book presents the comprehensive exposition of the basic processes involved in the aeronomy of the earth’s upper atmosphere. It demonstrates the chemical, ionic reactions, and the different collisional interactions involving particles and radiation.

The text describes the molecular diffusion and its effects in producing the transition from homogeneous molecular gases of lower atmosphere to the heterogeneous atomic and molecular gases of the upper atmosphere. It also discusses the simple models of the ionospheres. Another topic of interest is the calculations of atmospheric photoionization. The section that follows describes the satellite and external hyperbolic particles.

The book will provide valuable insights for engineers, scientists, students, and researchers in the field of space science.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Contents of Part A

Chapter 14. Thermal Structure of the Heterosphere

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Conservation Equations

14.3 Viscosity and Heat Conductivity

14.4 Energy Sources and Sinks

14.5 Working Models

References

Chapter 15. Effects of Diffusion in the Heterosphere

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Diffusion Equation

15.3 Diffusion Coefficients

15.4 Maximum Transport Velocities

15.5 Effusion Velocities

15.6 Helium Distribution

15.7 Deuterium Distribution

15.8 Atomic Hydrogen Distribution

References

Chapter 16. The Neutral Exosphere

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Method Based on Liouville's Theorem

16.3 Method Based on Boltzmann's Equation

16.4 Critical Level

16.5 Terrestrial Exosphere up to 50,000 km Altitude

16.6 Satellite and External Hyperbolic Particles

16.7 Temperature in the Exosphere

16.8 Total Content

References

Chapter 17. Formation of the Ionosphere

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Absorption of Radiation

17.3 Production of Ionization

17.4 Calculations of Atmospheric Photoionization

17.5 Other Sources of Ionization

References

Chapter 18. Ionospheric Processes

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Simple Models of the Ionosphere

18.3 Ionization in the D Region

18.4 Ionization in the E Region

18.5 Ionization in the F1 Region

References

Chapter 19. Plasma Transport

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Equations of Plasma Transport

19.3 Ambipolar Diffusion

19.4 Ionospheric Motions: Diffusion and Convection

19.5 Diffusion in the Ionosphere: Multiple Ion Species

19.6 Ion Diffusion Coefficients

References

Chapter 20. Ionospheric Transport Processes

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Transport with a Single Ion Species

20.3 The F2 Region

References

Chapter 21. Physical Processes in the Topside Ionosphere

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Hydrogen Ions

21.3 Helium Ions

21.4 Ion Density Distributions

21.5 Basic Equations

21.6 Diffusive Equilibrium for a Multicomponent Plasma

21.7 Low Speed Plasma Flow

21.8 High Speed Plasma Flow

21.9 The Polar Wind

References

Chapter 22. Thermal Processes of the Ionosphere

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Energy Balance Equations

22.3 The Electron Energy Balance

22.4 Photoelectrons

22.5 Other Sources of Plasma Heating

22.6 Energy Losses of Electrons and Ions

22.7 Plasma Thermal Conductivity

22.8 Effects of Electron Heat Conduction

References

Chapter 23. Electron and Ion Temperatures

23.1 Electron Temperatures

23.2 Ion Temperatures

23.3 Conjugate Region Heating

23.4 Subauroral Red Arcs

23.5 Thermal Effects of Auroras

23.6 The Polar Wind

References

Appendix B. Working Models of the Thermosphere

Author Index for Part B

Subject Index for Parts A and B

