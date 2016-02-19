Aeronomy
1st Edition
Description
Aeronomy, Part B discusses the scientific discipline devoted to the study of the composition, movement, and thermal balance of planetary atmospheres. The book presents the comprehensive exposition of the basic processes involved in the aeronomy of the earth’s upper atmosphere. It demonstrates the chemical, ionic reactions, and the different collisional interactions involving particles and radiation.
The text describes the molecular diffusion and its effects in producing the transition from homogeneous molecular gases of lower atmosphere to the heterogeneous atomic and molecular gases of the upper atmosphere. It also discusses the simple models of the ionospheres. Another topic of interest is the calculations of atmospheric photoionization. The section that follows describes the satellite and external hyperbolic particles.
The book will provide valuable insights for engineers, scientists, students, and researchers in the field of space science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contents of Part A
Chapter 14. Thermal Structure of the Heterosphere
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Conservation Equations
14.3 Viscosity and Heat Conductivity
14.4 Energy Sources and Sinks
14.5 Working Models
References
Chapter 15. Effects of Diffusion in the Heterosphere
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Diffusion Equation
15.3 Diffusion Coefficients
15.4 Maximum Transport Velocities
15.5 Effusion Velocities
15.6 Helium Distribution
15.7 Deuterium Distribution
15.8 Atomic Hydrogen Distribution
References
Chapter 16. The Neutral Exosphere
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Method Based on Liouville's Theorem
16.3 Method Based on Boltzmann's Equation
16.4 Critical Level
16.5 Terrestrial Exosphere up to 50,000 km Altitude
16.6 Satellite and External Hyperbolic Particles
16.7 Temperature in the Exosphere
16.8 Total Content
References
Chapter 17. Formation of the Ionosphere
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Absorption of Radiation
17.3 Production of Ionization
17.4 Calculations of Atmospheric Photoionization
17.5 Other Sources of Ionization
References
Chapter 18. Ionospheric Processes
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Simple Models of the Ionosphere
18.3 Ionization in the D Region
18.4 Ionization in the E Region
18.5 Ionization in the F1 Region
References
Chapter 19. Plasma Transport
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Equations of Plasma Transport
19.3 Ambipolar Diffusion
19.4 Ionospheric Motions: Diffusion and Convection
19.5 Diffusion in the Ionosphere: Multiple Ion Species
19.6 Ion Diffusion Coefficients
References
Chapter 20. Ionospheric Transport Processes
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Transport with a Single Ion Species
20.3 The F2 Region
References
Chapter 21. Physical Processes in the Topside Ionosphere
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Hydrogen Ions
21.3 Helium Ions
21.4 Ion Density Distributions
21.5 Basic Equations
21.6 Diffusive Equilibrium for a Multicomponent Plasma
21.7 Low Speed Plasma Flow
21.8 High Speed Plasma Flow
21.9 The Polar Wind
References
Chapter 22. Thermal Processes of the Ionosphere
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Energy Balance Equations
22.3 The Electron Energy Balance
22.4 Photoelectrons
22.5 Other Sources of Plasma Heating
22.6 Energy Losses of Electrons and Ions
22.7 Plasma Thermal Conductivity
22.8 Effects of Electron Heat Conduction
References
Chapter 23. Electron and Ion Temperatures
23.1 Electron Temperatures
23.2 Ion Temperatures
23.3 Conjugate Region Heating
23.4 Subauroral Red Arcs
23.5 Thermal Effects of Auroras
23.6 The Polar Wind
References
Appendix B. Working Models of the Thermosphere
Author Index for Part B
Subject Index for Parts A and B
