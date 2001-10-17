Aeronautical Engineer's Data Book
1st Edition
Description
Aeronautical Engineer's Data Bookis an essential handy guide containing useful up to date information regularly needed by the student or practising engineer. Covering all aspects of aircraft, both fixed wing and rotary craft, this pocket book provides quick access to useful aeronautical engineering data and sources of information for further in-depth information.
Key Features
- Quick reference to essential data
- Most up to date information available
Readership
All aeronautical engineers, professionals and students
Table of Contents
Important Regulations and Directives
Fundamental dimensions and units
Symbols and notations
Aeronautical definitions
Basic fluid mechanics
Basic aerodynamics
Principles of flight dynamics
Principles of propulsion
Aircraft performance
Aircraft design and construction
Airports
Basic mechanical design
Reference sources
Appendices
A Aerodynamics stability and control derivatives
B Aircraft response transfer functions
C Approximate expressions for dimensionless aerodynamic stability and control derivatives
D Compressible flow tables
E Shock wave data
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 17th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488288
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750651257
About the Author
Cliff Matthews
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Engineer, UK