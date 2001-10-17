Aeronautical Engineer's Data Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750651257, 9780080488288

Aeronautical Engineer's Data Book

1st Edition

Authors: Cliff Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9780080488288
Paperback ISBN: 9780750651257
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th October 2001
Page Count: 288
Description

Aeronautical Engineer's Data Bookis an essential handy guide containing useful up to date information regularly needed by the student or practising engineer. Covering all aspects of aircraft, both fixed wing and rotary craft, this pocket book provides quick access to useful aeronautical engineering data and sources of information for further in-depth information.

Key Features

  • Quick reference to essential data
  • Most up to date information available

Readership

All aeronautical engineers, professionals and students

Table of Contents

Important Regulations and Directives
Fundamental dimensions and units
Symbols and notations
Aeronautical definitions
Basic fluid mechanics
Basic aerodynamics
Principles of flight dynamics
Principles of propulsion
Aircraft performance
Aircraft design and construction
Airports
Basic mechanical design
Reference sources

Appendices
A Aerodynamics stability and control derivatives
B Aircraft response transfer functions
C Approximate expressions for dimensionless aerodynamic stability and control derivatives
D Compressible flow tables
E Shock wave data

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080488288
Paperback ISBN:
9780750651257

About the Author

Cliff Matthews

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Engineer, UK

Ratings and Reviews

