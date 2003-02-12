Aerodynamics for Engineering Students - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780080493855

Aerodynamics for Engineering Students

5th Edition

Authors: E. L. Houghton P. W. Carpenter
eBook ISBN: 9780080493855
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th February 2003
Page Count: 608
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
76.95
65.41
46.99
39.94
58.95
50.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Aerodynamics for Engineering Students, Fifth Edition, is the leading course text on aerodynamics.

The book has been revised to include the latest developments in flow control and boundary layers, and their influence on modern wing design as well as introducing recent advances in the understanding of fundamental fluid dynamics. Computational methods have been expanded and updated to reflect the modern approaches to aerodynamic design and research in the aeronautical industry and elsewhere, and the structure of the text has been developed to reflect current course requirements.

The book is designed to be accessible and practical. Theory is developed logically within each chapter with notation, symbols and units well defined throughout, and the text is fully illustrated with worked examples and exercises. The book recognizes the extensive use of computational techniques in contemporary aeronautical design. However, it can be used as a stand-alone text, reflecting the needs of many courses in the field for a thorough grounding in the underlying principles of the subject.

The book is an ideal resource for undergraduate and postgraduate students in aeronautical engineering.

Key Features

The classic text, expanded and updated.

Includes latest developments in flow control, boundary layers and fluid dynamics.

Fully illustrated throughout with illustrations, worked examples and exercises.

Readership

Undergraduate and postgraduate students in aeronautical engineering. Growing market for Aeronautical Engineers in both civilian and defense-related areas. Current Aerospace Engineer employment numbers range between 50,000 and 55,000.

Table of Contents

Introduction Basic fluid mechanics I Basic fluid mechanics II The elements of two-dimensional wing theory Finite wing theory Viscous flow and boundary layers Wings in compressible flow Aspects of wing design and flow control Propellers and propulsion * Bibliography.

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080493855

About the Author

E. L. Houghton

P. W. Carpenter

Affiliations and Expertise

Warwick University, UK

Reviews

Reviews of fourth edition. "The book is clearly written and can be confidently recommended as a general and comprehensive aerodynamics text for the use of students of aeronautical engineering." Journal of Aerospace Engineering. "... a valuable text for the undergraduate not least because of the extensive use of well annotated examples and the broad range of topics covered." The Aeronautical Journal.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.