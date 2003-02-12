Aerodynamics for Engineering Students
5th Edition
Description
Aerodynamics for Engineering Students, Fifth Edition, is the leading course text on aerodynamics.
The book has been revised to include the latest developments in flow control and boundary layers, and their influence on modern wing design as well as introducing recent advances in the understanding of fundamental fluid dynamics. Computational methods have been expanded and updated to reflect the modern approaches to aerodynamic design and research in the aeronautical industry and elsewhere, and the structure of the text has been developed to reflect current course requirements.
The book is designed to be accessible and practical. Theory is developed logically within each chapter with notation, symbols and units well defined throughout, and the text is fully illustrated with worked examples and exercises. The book recognizes the extensive use of computational techniques in contemporary aeronautical design. However, it can be used as a stand-alone text, reflecting the needs of many courses in the field for a thorough grounding in the underlying principles of the subject.
The book is an ideal resource for undergraduate and postgraduate students in aeronautical engineering.
Key Features
The classic text, expanded and updated.
Includes latest developments in flow control, boundary layers and fluid dynamics.
Fully illustrated throughout with illustrations, worked examples and exercises.
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students in aeronautical engineering. Growing market for Aeronautical Engineers in both civilian and defense-related areas. Current Aerospace Engineer employment numbers range between 50,000 and 55,000.
Table of Contents
Introduction Basic fluid mechanics I Basic fluid mechanics II The elements of two-dimensional wing theory Finite wing theory Viscous flow and boundary layers Wings in compressible flow Aspects of wing design and flow control Propellers and propulsion * Bibliography.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 12th February 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080493855
About the Author
E. L. Houghton
P. W. Carpenter
Affiliations and Expertise
Warwick University, UK
Reviews
Reviews of fourth edition. "The book is clearly written and can be confidently recommended as a general and comprehensive aerodynamics text for the use of students of aeronautical engineering." Journal of Aerospace Engineering. "... a valuable text for the undergraduate not least because of the extensive use of well annotated examples and the broad range of topics covered." The Aeronautical Journal.