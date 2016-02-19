Aerobiology documents the proceedings of the Third International Symposium held at the University of Sussex, England, in September 1969. The book is organized into three chapters that correspond to the three sessions held during the symposium. These three sessions dealt with themes of airborne infections in closed and segregated environments; the value and use of germ-free environments; and physiological and genetic factors in host resistance. Examples of the contributions during these sessions included studies on the transmission of meningococci among Army recruits; the transfer and acquisition of micro-organisms between and by patients nursed in a uni-directionally ventilated environment and those in an open ward; and the association between blood group status and susceptibility to certain virus infections. The symposium also included seminars that focused on the following themes: intramural spread of infection; laboratory safety; the immunological aspects of pathogenesis; vaccines and vaccination methods; microbial survival in air; rapid diagnosis; techniques in aerobiology; and the ways in which airborne particles cause infection.

Chapter I

Session Airborne Infections in Closed and Segregated Environments

Meningococcal Transmission among Army Recruits

Epidemiologic Investigations in Polaris Submarines

Alteration of the Pathogenic Role of streptococci Group C in Mice Conferred by Previous Exposure to Ozone

Airborne Pathogenic Bacteria in a Tissue Transplant Unit

A Look at Dental Aerosols

Seminar Intramural Spread of Infection, Airborne or Not?

Introduction to Intramural Spread of Infection

Transmission of Staphylococci in Newborn Nurseries

Studies on the Epidemiology of Postoperative Staphylococcal Infections in a Thoracic Surgical Unit

the Spread of Pseudomonas Infection

Spread of Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Pyocyanea) and E. coli

The Evidence for Airborne Infection

Seminar Laboratory Safety

Dry-Heat Sterilization Under High Vacuum

Tests for the Germicidal Efficiency of Ultraviolet Installations in the Laboratory

Safety Cabinets

Seminar Immunological Aspects of Pathogenesis

Immunological Aspects of Pathogenesis

In Vivo Measure of Suppression of Cellular Immune and Humoral Antibody Response by Antilymphocyte Globulin

Influence of Immunologic Factors in RS Virus Disease of the Lower Respiratory Tract

Immunological Anomalies of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection of Childhood

Chapter II

Session Value and Use of Germ-Free Environments

Uni-Directional Flow Ventilation in Patient Isolation

Controlled Trials of Patient-Isolation in a Burns Unit

Control of Airborne Contamination in Sterile Areas

Clinical Value of a Bacteria-Free Patient-Care Unit

Microflora of Man in Confined Controlled Environments

Germ-Free Environments in Surgery in Relation to Design

Seminar Vaccines and Methods of Vaccination

Vaccination against Anthrax

Living Attenuated Respiratory Virus Vaccines

Current Vaccination Procedures against Influenza

Adjuvant Effects of B. Pertussis Preparations in Respiratory Immunization of Mice with Tetanus Toxoid

Aerosol Immunization against Rubella Using Attenuated Vaccine

Mechanisms of Immunity to Influenza Virus Infection

Antigenic Properties of Influenza Virus Proteins

Seminar Microbial Survival in Air

Environmental Temperature and Survival of Airborne Bacteria

Decay Mechanism of Polio and EMC Viruses in Aerosols

The Open-Air Factor

Airborne Transmission Potential of Murine Leukemia Infection

Seminar Rapid Diagnosis

Rapid Diagnosis

Microcolony Techniques in Rapid Diagnosis

Application of Immunofluorescent Antibody Techniques to Rapid Diagnosis of Virus Infection

Experience with a Mobile Laboratory Unit

Rapid Diagnosis in Biological Defence

Chapter III

Session Physiological and Genetic Factors in Host Resistance

Differential Susceptibility to Respiratory Virus Infection by Blood Group Status

Aerosol Transmission of Oncogenic Viruses

Pathogenesis of Viral Infections of the Respiratory Tract

Transmissibility as a Separate Genetic Attribute of Influenza Viruses

Inheritance of Resistance to Myxoviruses in A2G Mice

Seminar Techniques in Aerobiology

Capabilities and Limitations of Techniques in Botanical Aerobiology

Recognizing Airborne Bacteria

Techniques for the Experimental Production of Spore Clouds of Aspergillus Fumigatus

Sampling of Airborne Viruses

Air Sampling for Allergens

The Naval Biological Laboratory Programmed Environmental Aerosol Facility; Theory and Operation

The Recovery of Airborne Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Seminar How Do Airborne Particles Initiate Infection?

Lung Defence to Infectious Agents

The Importance of Particle Size in Airborne Viral Respiratory Infections

Pathogenesis of Pneumonia

Allergic Pulmonary Disease Due to Inhaled Organic Dusts

