Aerobiology documents the proceedings of the Third International Symposium held at the University of Sussex, England, in September 1969. The book is organized into three chapters that correspond to the three sessions held during the symposium. These three sessions dealt with themes of airborne infections in closed and segregated environments; the value and use of germ-free environments; and physiological and genetic factors in host resistance.
Examples of the contributions during these sessions included studies on the transmission of meningococci among Army recruits; the transfer and acquisition of micro-organisms between and by patients nursed in a uni-directionally ventilated environment and those in an open ward; and the association between blood group status and susceptibility to certain virus infections. The symposium also included seminars that focused on the following themes: intramural spread of infection; laboratory safety; the immunological aspects of pathogenesis; vaccines and vaccination methods; microbial survival in air; rapid diagnosis; techniques in aerobiology; and the ways in which airborne particles cause infection.
Table of Contents
Chapter I
Session Airborne Infections in Closed and Segregated Environments
Meningococcal Transmission among Army Recruits
Epidemiologic Investigations in Polaris Submarines
Alteration of the Pathogenic Role of streptococci Group C in Mice Conferred by Previous Exposure to Ozone
Airborne Pathogenic Bacteria in a Tissue Transplant Unit
A Look at Dental Aerosols
Seminar Intramural Spread of Infection, Airborne or Not?
Introduction to Intramural Spread of Infection
Transmission of Staphylococci in Newborn Nurseries
Studies on the Epidemiology of Postoperative Staphylococcal Infections in a Thoracic Surgical Unit
the Spread of Pseudomonas Infection
Spread of Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Pyocyanea) and E. coli
The Evidence for Airborne Infection
Seminar Laboratory Safety
Dry-Heat Sterilization Under High Vacuum
Tests for the Germicidal Efficiency of Ultraviolet Installations in the Laboratory
Safety Cabinets
Seminar Immunological Aspects of Pathogenesis
Immunological Aspects of Pathogenesis
In Vivo Measure of Suppression of Cellular Immune and Humoral Antibody Response by Antilymphocyte Globulin
Influence of Immunologic Factors in RS Virus Disease of the Lower Respiratory Tract
Immunological Anomalies of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection of Childhood
Chapter II
Session Value and Use of Germ-Free Environments
Uni-Directional Flow Ventilation in Patient Isolation
Controlled Trials of Patient-Isolation in a Burns Unit
Control of Airborne Contamination in Sterile Areas
Clinical Value of a Bacteria-Free Patient-Care Unit
Microflora of Man in Confined Controlled Environments
Germ-Free Environments in Surgery in Relation to Design
Seminar Vaccines and Methods of Vaccination
Vaccination against Anthrax
Living Attenuated Respiratory Virus Vaccines
Current Vaccination Procedures against Influenza
Adjuvant Effects of B. Pertussis Preparations in Respiratory Immunization of Mice with Tetanus Toxoid
Aerosol Immunization against Rubella Using Attenuated Vaccine
Mechanisms of Immunity to Influenza Virus Infection
Antigenic Properties of Influenza Virus Proteins
Seminar Microbial Survival in Air
Environmental Temperature and Survival of Airborne Bacteria
Decay Mechanism of Polio and EMC Viruses in Aerosols
The Open-Air Factor
Airborne Transmission Potential of Murine Leukemia Infection
Seminar Rapid Diagnosis
Rapid Diagnosis
Microcolony Techniques in Rapid Diagnosis
Application of Immunofluorescent Antibody Techniques to Rapid Diagnosis of Virus Infection
Experience with a Mobile Laboratory Unit
Rapid Diagnosis in Biological Defence
Chapter III
Session Physiological and Genetic Factors in Host Resistance
Differential Susceptibility to Respiratory Virus Infection by Blood Group Status
Aerosol Transmission of Oncogenic Viruses
Pathogenesis of Viral Infections of the Respiratory Tract
Transmissibility as a Separate Genetic Attribute of Influenza Viruses
Inheritance of Resistance to Myxoviruses in A2G Mice
Seminar Techniques in Aerobiology
Capabilities and Limitations of Techniques in Botanical Aerobiology
Recognizing Airborne Bacteria
Techniques for the Experimental Production of Spore Clouds of Aspergillus Fumigatus
Sampling of Airborne Viruses
Air Sampling for Allergens
The Naval Biological Laboratory Programmed Environmental Aerosol Facility; Theory and Operation
The Recovery of Airborne Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Seminar How Do Airborne Particles Initiate Infection?
Lung Defence to Infectious Agents
The Importance of Particle Size in Airborne Viral Respiratory Infections
Pathogenesis of Pneumonia
Allergic Pulmonary Disease Due to Inhaled Organic Dusts
- 294
- English
- © Academic Press 1970
- 1st January 1970
- Academic Press
- 9780323157247