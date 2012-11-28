Advocacy, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749102, 9781455747306

Advocacy, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 7-4

1st Edition

Authors: Terrie Goodman
eBook ISBN: 9781455747306
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749102
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th November 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Terri Goodman, PhD, RN, CNOR, will focus on Nurse Advocacy, with article topics including: the Nurse advocate; Patient right to safety; Advocacy through public policy; Advocating for patient families; Advocating for Laryngectomy Patients; Advocating for cancer patients; and Advocating for the patient in industry.

About the Authors

Terrie Goodman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

SBC Global

