Advocacy, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 7-4
1st Edition
Authors: Terrie Goodman
eBook ISBN: 9781455747306
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749102
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th November 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Terri Goodman, PhD, RN, CNOR, will focus on Nurse Advocacy, with article topics including: the Nurse advocate; Patient right to safety; Advocacy through public policy; Advocating for patient families; Advocating for Laryngectomy Patients; Advocating for cancer patients; and Advocating for the patient in industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 28th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747306
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749102
About the Authors
Terrie Goodman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
SBC Global
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.