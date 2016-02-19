Advertising
Advertising provides a comprehensive coverage of the subject matter. It gives some sample of case studies. There are ten classes of the subject matter. These are classified as being persuasive, informative, institutional, financial, classified, retail, cooperative, industrial, government, and trade. Each of these types is defined and comprehensively explained. The subject matter also has a role to society and this is discussed in the text.
The book defines such term as marketing, propaganda, and public relations. Different medium of commercial delivery are outlined. Such medium as via press, television, radio, cinema, direct mail, and exhibitions are analyzed. The process of doing an advertisement is discussed in detail. This is followed by a description of the six sides to advertising. Several advertising organizations are described in detail. And a section of the text identifies the ways in which commercials are being funded.
The book will provide useful information to commercial creators, marketers, agents, students, and researchers in the field of marketing.
Table of Contents
Preface to First Edition
Preface to Third Edition
Preface to Fourth Edition
Acknowledgments
Part 1: The Advertising Scene
1 Why Advertise?
1.1 A Simple Answer
1.2 Specific Reasons for Advertising
2 The Ten Classes of Advertising
3 The Role of Advertising in Society
3.1 Definitions
3.2 Advertising or PR?
3.3 Propaganda Defined
3.4 Marketing Defined
3.5 Marketing—Advertising—PR—Propaganda
3.6 Advertising and the Critics
3.7 The Present and the Future
4 How Advertising is Conducted
4.1 The Six Sides of Advertising
4.2 Advertiser and Agency Relationship
4.3 Agency and Advertiser Relationship
4.4 Media Owner and Agency/Advertiser Relations
4.5 Relationships with Customers
4.6 Does the Small Trader Need an Agency?
4.7 Profession or Business?
5 How Advertising is Organized
6 Business and Other Users of Advertising
6.1 Private Enterprise Business Organizations
6.2 Businesses Under Public Control
Part 2: The Advertising Sextet
7 The Advertiser, Advertising Manager and Advertising Department
7.1 The Advertiser
7.2 The Advertising Manager
7.3 The Advertising Department
7.4 How Are Advertising Managers Appointed?
8 What Influences Advertising Costs?
8.1 Who Pays for Advertising?
8.2 The Advertising Appropriation
8.3 Seven Imponderables Concerning Advertising Appropriations
8.4 Uncertainties of the 'Marketing Mix'
8.5 The PR Budget
8.6 Fee Charging Advertising Agencies
9 How to Budget Advertising Expenditure
9.1 Seventeen Ways of Assessing the Appropriation
9.2 Special Departmental and Seasonal or Feature Appropriations
10 The Advertising Agency Story
10.1 What is an Advertising Agency?
10.2 History and Development of Advertising Agencies
11 The Advertising Agency—How It Works
11.1 Changed 80s Scene
11.2 Merits and Demerits of Commission System
11.3 Types of Agency
11.4 How Do Agencies Work?
11.5 Agency Personnel
11.6 Agency Paperwork
11.7 Should Clients Change Agencies?
12 Ancillary and Freelance Services
12.1 What Services are Available?
12.2 Twenty Services Described
13 Public Relations
13.1 Public Relations and Advertising
13.2 The Image
13.3 Press Relations
13.4 How to Write a News Release
13.5 Presentation of a News Release
13.6 Feature Articles
13.7 Photographs and Photo Captions
13.8 News Conferences, Receptions and Facility Visits
13.9 PR Administration and Services
14 The Media Owner or Promoter
14.1 How Media are Promoted
14.2 How Media Promote Sales
14.3 Agency Recognition
15 How Market Research Aids Advertising
15.1 How Market Research is Conducted
15.2 Social Grades
15.3 Market Research Applied to Advertising (before)
15.4 Market Research Applied to Advertising (during)
15.5 Market Research Applied to Advertising (after)
Part 3: Advertising Media
16 Media Evaluation
16.1 Relative Costs of Media
16.2 Above-the-line Media
16.3 Below-the-line Media
16.4 Media—Six General Considerations
16.5 Media Choice and the Product Life-cycle
17 The Press
17.1 Newspapers
17.2 Magazines
17.3 Directories, Year Books and Timetables
17.4 House Magazines
17.5 The Main Printing Processes
17.6 Some Basic Terminology
17.7 Changes in The Press
18 Commercial Television
18.1 Characteristics of the Medium
18.2 The Fifteen Regional Companies
18.3 Special Merits of Commercial Television
18.4 Special Demerits of Television Advertising
18.5 Cable Television 209
19 Commercial and Sponsored Radio
19.1 How it All Began
19.2 An International Survey
19.3 Limitations of Radio Advertising
19.4 Attractions of Radio Advertising
19.5 Audience Research Problems
19.6 Sale of Radio Air-time
20 Direct Mail
20.1 Distinctive Characteristics and Advantages
20.2 Disadvantages
20.3 Direct Mail in the 80s
21 Exhibitions and Trade Fairs
21.1 Kinds of Exhibition
21.2 Kinds of Exhibition Organizers
21.3 Special Characteristics of Exhibitions
21.4 Problems of Exhibitions
21.5 Special Uses of Exhibitions
21.6 Stages in the Preparation of an Exhibition
22 The Cinema Screen
22.1 Who goes to the Cinema?
22.2 Who goes to see which Films?
22.3 Age Variations in Viewing Tastes
22.4 Variations by Class and Sex
22.5 Who goes with Whom?
22.6 Buying Cinema Advertising
22.7 Total UK Cinema Rates
22.8 Special Characteristics of Cinema Screen Advertising
22.9 Audience Delivery Plan
23 Outdoor and Transportation Media
23.1 Differences between Outdoor and Transportation Media
23.2 Special Characteristics of Outdoor Advertising
23.3 Types of Outdoor Advertising
23.4 Poster Sizes
23.5 Special Characteristics of Transportation Advertising
23.6 London Transport Advertising
23.7 British Transport Advertising Ltd
23.8 Buying Outdoor Advertising
23.9 Inspection of Posters
24 Sales Promotion and Point-of-Sale
24.1 Sales Promotion or Merchandising?
24.2 Definition
24.3 Current Trends
24.4 Merchandising
24.5 Two Kinds of Sales Promotion Material
24.6 Supermarket Advertising
Part 4: Creating Advertising Campaigns
25 Voluntary and Legal Control of Advertising
26 The Creation and Production of Advertisements
26.1 The Creative Task
26.2 Basic Principles of Design
26.3 Headlines
26.4 Text or Body Matter
26.5 Typography
26.6 Humor in Advertising
2.7 Slogans and Jingles
26.8 Creative Sounds for Radio, TV and Cinema Advertising
27 Case Studies
27.1 British Airways Shuttle Service
27.2 Shuttle Awards
27.3 Brooke Bond Oxo Ltd
27.4 Developments of PG Tips (1980-84)
27.5 Latest Developments in PG Tips Chimp Advertising
Bibliography
Index
Frank Jefkins
Frank Jefkins was the author of the highly successful text, Public Relations Techniques, on which this book is based. He was highly regarded in the field of public relations, illustrated by his receipt of the Sir Stephen Tallents Medal from the Institute of Public Relations for 'exceptional achievement in, and contribution to, public relations practice'.
Awarded the Sir Stephen Tallents Medal from the Institute of Public Relations for 'exceptional achievement in, and contribution to, public relations practice'.