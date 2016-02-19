Advertising provides a comprehensive coverage of the subject matter. It gives some sample of case studies. There are ten classes of the subject matter. These are classified as being persuasive, informative, institutional, financial, classified, retail, cooperative, industrial, government, and trade. Each of these types is defined and comprehensively explained. The subject matter also has a role to society and this is discussed in the text. The book defines such term as marketing, propaganda, and public relations. Different medium of commercial delivery are outlined. Such medium as via press, television, radio, cinema, direct mail, and exhibitions are analyzed. The process of doing an advertisement is discussed in detail. This is followed by a description of the six sides to advertising. Several advertising organizations are described in detail. And a section of the text identifies the ways in which commercials are being funded. The book will provide useful information to commercial creators, marketers, agents, students, and researchers in the field of marketing.

Table of Contents



Preface to First Edition

Preface to Third Edition

Preface to Fourth Edition

Acknowledgments

Part 1: The Advertising Scene

1 Why Advertise?

1.1 A Simple Answer

1.2 Specific Reasons for Advertising

2 The Ten Classes of Advertising

3 The Role of Advertising in Society

3.1 Definitions

3.2 Advertising or PR?

3.3 Propaganda Defined

3.4 Marketing Defined

3.5 Marketing—Advertising—PR—Propaganda

3.6 Advertising and the Critics

3.7 The Present and the Future

4 How Advertising is Conducted

4.1 The Six Sides of Advertising

4.2 Advertiser and Agency Relationship

4.3 Agency and Advertiser Relationship

4.4 Media Owner and Agency/Advertiser Relations

4.5 Relationships with Customers

4.6 Does the Small Trader Need an Agency?

4.7 Profession or Business?

5 How Advertising is Organized

6 Business and Other Users of Advertising

6.1 Private Enterprise Business Organizations

6.2 Businesses Under Public Control

Part 2: The Advertising Sextet

7 The Advertiser, Advertising Manager and Advertising Department

7.1 The Advertiser

7.2 The Advertising Manager

7.3 The Advertising Department

7.4 How Are Advertising Managers Appointed?

8 What Influences Advertising Costs?

8.1 Who Pays for Advertising?

8.2 The Advertising Appropriation

8.3 Seven Imponderables Concerning Advertising Appropriations

8.4 Uncertainties of the 'Marketing Mix'

8.5 The PR Budget

8.6 Fee Charging Advertising Agencies

9 How to Budget Advertising Expenditure

9.1 Seventeen Ways of Assessing the Appropriation

9.2 Special Departmental and Seasonal or Feature Appropriations

10 The Advertising Agency Story

10.1 What is an Advertising Agency?

10.2 History and Development of Advertising Agencies

11 The Advertising Agency—How It Works

11.1 Changed 80s Scene

11.2 Merits and Demerits of Commission System

11.3 Types of Agency

11.4 How Do Agencies Work?

11.5 Agency Personnel

11.6 Agency Paperwork

11.7 Should Clients Change Agencies?

12 Ancillary and Freelance Services

12.1 What Services are Available?

12.2 Twenty Services Described

13 Public Relations

13.1 Public Relations and Advertising

13.2 The Image

13.3 Press Relations

13.4 How to Write a News Release

13.5 Presentation of a News Release

13.6 Feature Articles

13.7 Photographs and Photo Captions

13.8 News Conferences, Receptions and Facility Visits

13.9 PR Administration and Services

14 The Media Owner or Promoter

14.1 How Media are Promoted

14.2 How Media Promote Sales

14.3 Agency Recognition

15 How Market Research Aids Advertising

15.1 How Market Research is Conducted

15.2 Social Grades

15.3 Market Research Applied to Advertising (before)

15.4 Market Research Applied to Advertising (during)

15.5 Market Research Applied to Advertising (after)

Part 3: Advertising Media

16 Media Evaluation

16.1 Relative Costs of Media

16.2 Above-the-line Media

16.3 Below-the-line Media

16.4 Media—Six General Considerations

16.5 Media Choice and the Product Life-cycle

17 The Press

17.1 Newspapers

17.2 Magazines

17.3 Directories, Year Books and Timetables

17.4 House Magazines

17.5 The Main Printing Processes

17.6 Some Basic Terminology

17.7 Changes in The Press

18 Commercial Television

18.1 Characteristics of the Medium

18.2 The Fifteen Regional Companies

18.3 Special Merits of Commercial Television

18.4 Special Demerits of Television Advertising

18.5 Cable Television 209

19 Commercial and Sponsored Radio

19.1 How it All Began

19.2 An International Survey

19.3 Limitations of Radio Advertising

19.4 Attractions of Radio Advertising

19.5 Audience Research Problems

19.6 Sale of Radio Air-time

20 Direct Mail

20.1 Distinctive Characteristics and Advantages

20.2 Disadvantages

20.3 Direct Mail in the 80s

21 Exhibitions and Trade Fairs

21.1 Kinds of Exhibition

21.2 Kinds of Exhibition Organizers

21.3 Special Characteristics of Exhibitions

21.4 Problems of Exhibitions

21.5 Special Uses of Exhibitions

21.6 Stages in the Preparation of an Exhibition

22 The Cinema Screen

22.1 Who goes to the Cinema?

22.2 Who goes to see which Films?

22.3 Age Variations in Viewing Tastes

22.4 Variations by Class and Sex

22.5 Who goes with Whom?

22.6 Buying Cinema Advertising

22.7 Total UK Cinema Rates

22.8 Special Characteristics of Cinema Screen Advertising

22.9 Audience Delivery Plan

23 Outdoor and Transportation Media

23.1 Differences between Outdoor and Transportation Media

23.2 Special Characteristics of Outdoor Advertising

23.3 Types of Outdoor Advertising

23.4 Poster Sizes

23.5 Special Characteristics of Transportation Advertising

23.6 London Transport Advertising

23.7 British Transport Advertising Ltd

23.8 Buying Outdoor Advertising

23.9 Inspection of Posters

24 Sales Promotion and Point-of-Sale

24.1 Sales Promotion or Merchandising?

24.2 Definition

24.3 Current Trends

24.4 Merchandising

24.5 Two Kinds of Sales Promotion Material

24.6 Supermarket Advertising

Part 4: Creating Advertising Campaigns

25 Voluntary and Legal Control of Advertising

26 The Creation and Production of Advertisements

26.1 The Creative Task

26.2 Basic Principles of Design

26.3 Headlines

26.4 Text or Body Matter

26.5 Typography

26.6 Humor in Advertising

2.7 Slogans and Jingles

26.8 Creative Sounds for Radio, TV and Cinema Advertising

27 Case Studies

27.1 British Airways Shuttle Service

27.2 Shuttle Awards

27.3 Brooke Bond Oxo Ltd

27.4 Developments of PG Tips (1980-84)

27.5 Latest Developments in PG Tips Chimp Advertising

Bibliography

Index

