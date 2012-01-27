Adverse Effects of Engineered Nanomaterials

ANNA A. SHVEDOVA is Lead Research Physiologist at National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Adjunct Professor of the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, School of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy of West Virginia University, WV. Dr. Shvedova received her Ph.D. and D.Sc. degrees from Moscow University, Russia and is currently Principal Investigator of a number of NORA/National Occupational Research Agenda and NTRC/Nanotechnology Research Center projects at the Exposure Assessment Branch/NIOSH/CDC. Dr. Shvedova was founder and first President of the Dermal Toxicology Specialty Section of the Society of Toxicology (SOT). She is member of advisory board committees for US Army, Air Force and NASA projects and served as workpackage leader in the FP7-NANOMMUNE project (2008-2011), and she is a partner of the FP7-NANOSOLUTIONS project (2011-2017) and member of the ethical board review of the Graphene Flagship Project of the European Commission (2016-2020). Dr. Shvedova has been honored with the SOT Public Communication Award in 2001; Alice Hamilton NIOSH Award for paper of the year in Occupational Safety and Health in 2006, 2009; Bullard-Sherwood Award: Research for Practice in 2011, and Women in Toxicology SOT Award in 2007. Dr. Shvedova is board member of the working group on Skin Notation at NIOSH/CDC, Associate Editor of Toxicology & Applied Pharmacology, and Editorial Board Member of Regulatory Toxicology & Pharmacology. Dr. Shvedova is author or co-author of more than 160 scientific articles and book chapters.