Adverse Childhood Experiences
1st Edition
Using Evidence to Advance Research, Practice, Policy, and Prevention
Description
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs): Using Evidence to Advance Research, Practice, Policy, and Prevention defines ACEs and examines their prevalence and co-occurrence. It reviews in-depth the evidence linking ACEs and mental health, physical health, reproductive health, sexual behavior, and violence in adulthood. Tackling headlong the controversies in the field of ACEs, the renowned contributors explore the underlying mechanisms linking violence to health and screening for ACEs in the general health care setting. In addition, the book uses current evidence to inform policy and health care practice in an effort to prevent ACEs and improve the health of those with an ACEs history.
This book provides a powerful resource that integrates childhood adversity and adult trauma to more deeply enhance our understanding of mental and physical conditions directly linked to ACEs.
Key Features
- Explains an ACE score
- Examines socioeconomic differences in ACE data
- Explores the expansion of the definition of ACEs
- Details the evidence of the link between ACEs and physical health
- Discusses whether spanking should be considered an ACE
- Touches upon methodological limitations of ACEs research
- Includes a global perspective on ACEs
Readership
Researchers, clinicians, and graduate students in the fields of psychology, psychiatry, social work, and policy makers
Table of Contents
- The Adverse Childhood Experiences Study
2. What are Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)?
3. Expanding the Definition of ACEs
4. ACEs and Mental Health Outcomes
5. ACEs and Physical Health Outcomes
6. ACEs and Reproductive Health and Sexual Behaviour
7. ACEs and Violence in Adulthood
8. How can ACEs impact Health: The Mechanisms Underlying the Relationship between ACEs and Mental and Physical Health Outcomes
9. Routine Screening of ACEs: Should We or Shouldn’t We?
10. Making the Case of Spanking as an ACEs
11. Methodological Limitations of ACEs Research and Recommendations for Future Work
12. The Public Health Issue of Adverse Childhood Experiences
13. A Global Perspective on ACEs
14. Effective Prevention of ACEs
15. Fostering Resilience Following ACEs
16. ACEs and Trauma-Informed Care
17. Safe, Stable, and Nurturing Environments for Children
18. Summary, future directions for ACEs research, and conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 475
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160657
About the Author
Gordon Asmundson
Gordon J. G. Asmundson, Ph.D. is an international expert on psychopathology and its overlap with chronic health conditions. He is a Registered Doctoral Psychologist and Professor of Psychology at the University of Regina. He was born in Zweibrucken Germany on a Canadian Air Force Base and was raised in Canada where he received his BA, MA, and doctorate in Psychology from the University of Manitoba. In 2005-2006 he trained as a Beck Scholar at the Beck Institute for Cognitive Therapy and Research in Philadelphia. He holds several editorial posts, including Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Anxiety Disorders AND DEVELOPMENT EDITOR OF CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGY REVIEW , and serves on the editorial boards for nine other journals. His research and clinical interests are in assessment and basic mechanisms of fear, the anxiety and related disorders, and chronic pain, and the association of these with each other, maladaptive coping, and disability. His pioneering work on fear and avoidance in chronic pain and his shared vulnerability model of co-occurring PTSD and chronic pain have led to significant advances in understanding and treating these prevalent, disabling, and costly conditions. His empirical work on PTSD and other anxiety-related conditions has also influenced changes in the most recent edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Dr. Asmundson has published over 325 peer-reviewed journal articles, 70 book chapters, and 8 books. He is a Fellow of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies and of the Canadian Psychological Association. In addition to numerous prestigious awards received over the course of his career, in 2009 Dr. Asmundson received the highest accolade available to scientists and scholars in Canada – induction as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada – and in 2014 received the Canadian Psychological Association Donald O. Hebb Award for outstanding contributions to the science of psychology. Dr. Asmundson is married and has two children.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Regina, Regina, SK, Canada
Tracie Afifi
Tracie O. Afifi, PhD is a Professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences and the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Manitoba and a research scientist at the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba (CHRIM). She is also an Associate Editor of Child Abuse & Neglect. Her research expertise is in child abuse, neglect, physical punishment, mental health and resilience. Dr. Afifi has published over 115 peer-reviewed journal articles and presented her research in more than 130 national and international conferences. In 2013, Dr. Afifi was the recipient of the Canadian Coalition for the Rights of Children, Children’s Rights Support Award. This award is presented to an individual or group who has demonstrated exemplary efforts to respect the rights of children as described in the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child. In 2014, Dr. Afifi received the Falconer Emerging Research Rh Award for Outstanding Contributions to Scholarship and Research. Dr. Afifi was also named as one of CBC Manitoba Future 40 in 2016. In 2017, Dr. Afifi was inducted as a member of the Royal Society of Canada’s (RSC) College for New Scholars, Artists, and Scientists. In 2018, Dr. Afifi was selected as the recipient of the Royal-Mach-Gaensslen Prize for Mental Health Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, Canada