Advancing Skills in Midwifery Practice provides a guide to continuing professional development needs and meeting the latest Post-Registration and Practice (PREP) requirements. Building on Skills for Midwifery Practice by Ruth Johnson and Wendy Taylor, this book follows a similar format already familiar to many midwives. Whilst aimed primarily at registered midwives, the principles and philosophy apply across interprofessional boundaries. Grounded in safe practice and on contemporary evidence, this book also ensures that the health and wellbeing of the mother, baby and family remain at the forefront of care.