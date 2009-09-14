Advancing Skills in Midwifery Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702030062, 9780702042621

Advancing Skills in Midwifery Practice

1st Edition

Editors: Jayne Marshall Maureen Raynor
eBook ISBN: 9780702042621
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030062
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 14th September 2009
Page Count: 204
Description

Advancing Skills in Midwifery Practice provides a guide to continuing professional development needs and meeting the latest Post-Registration and Practice (PREP) requirements. Building on Skills for Midwifery Practice by Ruth Johnson and Wendy Taylor, this book follows a similar format already familiar to many midwives. Whilst aimed primarily at registered midwives, the principles and philosophy apply across interprofessional boundaries. Grounded in safe practice and on contemporary evidence, this book also ensures that the health and wellbeing of the mother, baby and family remain at the forefront of care.

Key Features

  • Lists underpinning practices and guidelines
  • Rationale, including indications and contraindications of when the skill should be undertaken
  • Procedure: how the skill is performed, evaluated and documented
  • Professional responsibilities
  • Key practice points
  • References and further reading

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. The midwife’s professional responsibilities in developing competence in new skills
    3. Complementary therapies in midwifery: a focus on moxibustion for breech presentation
    4. Ultrasonography in midwifery practice
    5. Reducing unnecessary caesarean section by external cephalic version
    6. Peripheral intravenous cannulation
    7. Midwives undertaking ventouse births
    8. Forceps-assisted births
    9. Facilitating vaginal breech birth at term
    10. Perineal management and repair
    11. Haemodynamic assessment and monitoring in maternity care
    12. Physiological examination of the neonate
    13. Infant massage
    14. Postnatal physiological examination of the mother
    15. Working in new ways to advance midwifery skills in practice

Details

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702042621
Paperback ISBN:
9780702030062

About the Editor

Jayne Marshall

Affiliations and Expertise

Foundation Professor of Midwifery and NMC Lead Midwife for Education, School of Allied Health Professions, College of Life Sciences, George Davies Centre, University of Leicester, UK

Maureen Raynor

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer (Midwifery), De Montfort University, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Leicester, UK

