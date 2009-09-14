Advancing Skills in Midwifery Practice
1st Edition
Description
Advancing Skills in Midwifery Practice provides a guide to continuing professional development needs and meeting the latest Post-Registration and Practice (PREP) requirements. Building on Skills for Midwifery Practice by Ruth Johnson and Wendy Taylor, this book follows a similar format already familiar to many midwives. Whilst aimed primarily at registered midwives, the principles and philosophy apply across interprofessional boundaries. Grounded in safe practice and on contemporary evidence, this book also ensures that the health and wellbeing of the mother, baby and family remain at the forefront of care.
Key Features
- Lists underpinning practices and guidelines
- Rationale, including indications and contraindications of when the skill should be undertaken
- Procedure: how the skill is performed, evaluated and documented
- Professional responsibilities
- Key practice points
- References and further reading
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. The midwife’s professional responsibilities in developing competence in new skills
3. Complementary therapies in midwifery: a focus on moxibustion for breech presentation
4. Ultrasonography in midwifery practice
5. Reducing unnecessary caesarean section by external cephalic version
6. Peripheral intravenous cannulation
7. Midwives undertaking ventouse births
8. Forceps-assisted births
9. Facilitating vaginal breech birth at term
10. Perineal management and repair
11. Haemodynamic assessment and monitoring in maternity care
12. Physiological examination of the neonate
13. Infant massage
14. Postnatal physiological examination of the mother
15. Working in new ways to advance midwifery skills in practice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 14th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702042621
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702030062
About the Editor
Jayne Marshall
Affiliations and Expertise
Foundation Professor of Midwifery and NMC Lead Midwife for Education, School of Allied Health Professions, College of Life Sciences, George Davies Centre, University of Leicester, UK
Maureen Raynor
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer (Midwifery), De Montfort University, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Leicester, UK