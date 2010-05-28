Advancing Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition

This book provides a comprehensive account of the relevant physiology, pathophysiology, nutritional therapy and dietetic application for each specialist dietetic area. All major specialist areas involved in the the treatment of adults are covered. The first section deals with clinical governance, for example patient-centred care, clinical decision-making and developing evidence-based practice. The second section on advanced clinical practice describes 18 clinical conditions or dietetic areas in detail.

There is detailed coverage of 18 clinical conditions or dietetic areas:

The control of food intake and absorption of nutrients

Drug nutrient interactions

Food allergy – allergy and intolerance

Irritable bowel disease (IBD) and colorectal cancer

Short bowel syndrome

Enteral nutrition

Parenteral nutrition

Thermal injury

Nutrition and liver disease

HIV

Palliative care

Renal disease

Diabetes

Obesity

Cardiovascular disease

Stroke

Neurological conditions

Mental health.

Each chapter concludes with a section on possible future developments in the specialty, providing insight into 'hot topics', making this an essential text for all working in the field of Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition.