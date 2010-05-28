Advancing Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443067860, 9781455725243

Advancing Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition

1st Edition

Editors: Anne Payne Helen Barker
eBook ISBN: 9781455725243
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th May 2010
Page Count: 424
Description

This book provides a comprehensive account of the relevant physiology, pathophysiology, nutritional therapy and dietetic application for each specialist dietetic area. All major specialist areas involved in the the treatment of adults are covered. The first section deals with clinical governance, for example patient-centred care, clinical decision-making and developing evidence-based practice. The second section on advanced clinical practice describes 18 clinical conditions or dietetic areas in detail.

There is detailed coverage of 18 clinical conditions or dietetic areas:

  • The control of food intake and absorption of nutrients

  • Drug nutrient interactions

  • Food allergy – allergy and intolerance

  • Irritable bowel disease (IBD) and colorectal cancer

  • Short bowel syndrome

  • Enteral nutrition

  • Parenteral nutrition

  • Thermal injury

  • Nutrition and liver disease

  • HIV

  • Palliative care

  • Renal disease

  • Diabetes

  • Obesity

  • Cardiovascular disease

  • Stroke

  • Neurological conditions

  • Mental health.

 

Each chapter concludes with a section on possible future developments in the specialty, providing insight into 'hot topics', making this an essential text for all working in the field of Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition.

Key Features

Each clinical chapter follows a standard structure:

  • Learning objectives

  • Key points summarise important aspects

  • Case studies with questions and answers help link theory to practice

  • References and further reading suggestions encourage wider research.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Introduction

1 Evidence based practice

2 The use of reflection in advancing practice

3 Changing behaviour

4 Transition to adult care

Part 2 Introduction

5 The control of food intake and absorption of nutrients

6 Drug nutrient interactions

7 Food allergy – allergy and intolerance

8 Irritable bowel disease (IBD) and colorectal cancer

9 Short bowel syndrome

10 Enteral nutrition

11 Parenteral nutrition

12 Thermal injury

13 Nutrition and liver disease

14 HIV

15 Palliative care

16 Renal disease

17 Diabetes

18 Obesity

19 Cardiovascular disease

20 Stroke

21 Neurological conditions

22 Mental health

Appendices

  1. Mode of action and influence of medication on nutritional status

  2. Example of a nutrition screening tool

  3. Scottish Dietitian’s Eating Disorders Dietetic Assessment Form

  4. Scottish Dietitian’s Eating Disorders Dietetic Assessment Completion Guidelines

  5. Refeeding protocol

Index

About the Editor

Anne Payne

Affiliations and Expertise

Academic Lead for Nutrition & Dietetics, School of Health Professions, Faculty of Health, University of Plymouth, Plymouth, UK

Helen Barker

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Head, Department of Physiotherapy and Dietetics, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, University of Coventry, Coventry, UK

