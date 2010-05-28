Advancing Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
This book provides a comprehensive account of the relevant physiology, pathophysiology, nutritional therapy and dietetic application for each specialist dietetic area. All major specialist areas involved in the the treatment of adults are covered. The first section deals with clinical governance, for example patient-centred care, clinical decision-making and developing evidence-based practice. The second section on advanced clinical practice describes 18 clinical conditions or dietetic areas in detail.
Each chapter concludes with a section on possible future developments in the specialty, providing insight into 'hot topics', making this an essential text for all working in the field of Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition.
Key Features
Each clinical chapter follows a standard structure:
- Learning objectives
- Key points summarise important aspects
- Case studies with questions and answers help link theory to practice
- References and further reading suggestions encourage wider research.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction
1 Evidence based practice
2 The use of reflection in advancing practice
3 Changing behaviour
4 Transition to adult care
Part 2 Introduction
5 The control of food intake and absorption of nutrients
6 Drug nutrient interactions
7 Food allergy – allergy and intolerance
8 Irritable bowel disease (IBD) and colorectal cancer
9 Short bowel syndrome
10 Enteral nutrition
11 Parenteral nutrition
12 Thermal injury
13 Nutrition and liver disease
14 HIV
15 Palliative care
16 Renal disease
17 Diabetes
18 Obesity
19 Cardiovascular disease
20 Stroke
21 Neurological conditions
22 Mental health
Appendices
- Mode of action and influence of medication on nutritional status
- Example of a nutrition screening tool
- Scottish Dietitian’s Eating Disorders Dietetic Assessment Form
- Scottish Dietitian’s Eating Disorders Dietetic Assessment Completion Guidelines
- Refeeding protocol
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 28th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455725243
About the Editor
Anne Payne
Affiliations and Expertise
Academic Lead for Nutrition & Dietetics, School of Health Professions, Faculty of Health, University of Plymouth, Plymouth, UK
Helen Barker
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Head, Department of Physiotherapy and Dietetics, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences, University of Coventry, Coventry, UK