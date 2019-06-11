Advances of Computational Fluid Dynamics in Nuclear Reactor Design and Safety Assessment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081023372, 9780081023389

Advances of Computational Fluid Dynamics in Nuclear Reactor Design and Safety Assessment

1st Edition

Editors: Jyeshtharaj Joshi Arun Nayak
eBook ISBN: 9780081023389
Paperback ISBN: 9780081023372
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 11th June 2019
Page Count: 888
Table of Contents

1. Introduction

Arun K. Nayak

2. Computational fluid dynamics

Jyeshtharaj B. Joshi, Krishnaswamy Nandakumar, Ashwin W. Patwardhan, Arun K. Nayak, Vishnu Pareek, Monica Gumulya, Chunliang Wu, Nitin Minocha, Eshita Pal, Mukesh Kumar, Vishal Bhusare, Shashank Tiwari, Dhiraj Lote, Chaitanya Mali, Ameya Kulkarni, Sarang Tamhankar

3. CFD model development for two-phase flows

Marco Colombo, M. Fairweather, Simon P. Walker, Mukesh Kumar, Avinash Moharana, Arun K. Nayak, Jyeshtharaj B. Joshi, Arnab Dasgupta, Dinesh K. Chandraker, Tanskanen Vesa, Patel Giteshkumar

4. Evaluation of safety of light-water-cooled reactors using CFD

Thomas Höhne

5. Design of passive safety systems for advanced reactors using CFD

Jyeshtharaj B. Joshi, Arun K. Nayak, Nitin Minocha, Eshita Pal, Ankur Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Avinash Moharana

6. Modelling of core melt scenarios in nuclear reactors

Arun K. Nayak, Parimal P. Kulkarni, Pradeep Pandey, Sumit V. Prasad

7. Application of CFD for assessment of containment safety

Sunil Ganju, Aditya Karanam, Shubham Mishra, Nandan Saha, Bhuvaneshwar Gera, Priyanshu Goyal, Pavan K. Sharma, Ashish V. Shelke

8. Modeling of fire with CFD for nuclear power plants (NPPs)

Pavan K. Sharma

9. Applications of computational fluid dynamics in design of sodium-cooled fast reactors

Karuppanna Velusamy

10. CFD and systems thermal-hydraulic analysis in the design and safety assessment of high-temperature reactors

Pieter G. Rousseau, Charl G. Du Toit, Herman J. Van Antwerpen

11. Heat transfer and computational fluid dynamics for molten salt reactor technologies

Piyush Sabharwall, Manuele Aufiero, Massimiliano Fratoni

12. Conclusions and future recommendation

Jyeshtharaj B. Joshi, Arun K. Nayak

Description

Advances of Computational Fluid Dynamics in Nuclear Reactor Design and Safety Assessment presents the latest computational fluid dynamic technologies. It includes an evaluation of safety systems for reactors using CFD and their design, the modeling of Severe Accident Phenomena Using CFD, Model Development for Two-phase Flows, and Applications for Sodium and Molten Salt Reactor Designs. Editors Joshi and Nayak have an invaluable wealth of experience that enables them to comment on the development of CFD models, the technologies currently in practice, and the future of CFD in nuclear reactors.

Readers will find a thematic discussion on each aspect of CFD applications for the design and safety assessment of Gen II to Gen IV reactor concepts that will help them develop cost reduction strategies for nuclear power plants.

Key Features

  • Presents a thematic and comprehensive discussion on each aspect of CFD applications for the design and safety assessment of nuclear reactors
  • Provides an historical review of the development of CFD models, discusses state-of-the-art concepts, and takes an applied and analytic look toward the future
  • Includes CFD tools and simulations to advise and guide the reader through enhancing cost effectiveness, safety and performance optimization

Readership

Engineers, scientists, researchers and academics working in all aspects of nuclear reactors, especially their design and analysis of their safety; nuclear plant designers and managers; nuclear reactor designers, safety specialists, regulators and all professionals working in CFD

Details

No. of pages:
888
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081023389
Paperback ISBN:
9780081023372

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Jyeshtharaj Joshi Editor

Jyeshtharaj Bhalchandra Joshi is an Indian chemical engineer, nuclear scientist, consultant and teacher, widely known for his innovations in nuclear reactor designs and generally regarded as a respected teacher. He is the DAE-Homi Bhabha Chair Professor, Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai, J. C. Bose Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai and is the recipient of Shantiswarup Bhatnagar Prize for Engineering Sciences and many other awards and recognitions. He received the third highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan, in 2014, from the President of India, for his services to the field of chemical engineering and nuclear science. He is widely published in many journals including the International Journal of Heat and Mass Transfer, Progress in Nuclear Energy, Chemical Engineering Science and Nuclear Engineering and Design

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Department of Atomic Energy, Mumbai, India

Arun Nayak Editor

Dr. Nayak received his PhD from TITech, Japan in 2000 in Nuclear Engineering, and his field of Specialization is Nuclear Reactor Thermalhydraulics and Safety. He has received multiple awards, prizes and honorary degrees throughout his career and is a life member of the Indian Nuclear Society and Indian Society of Heat and Mass Transfer. He has published over 73 peer reviewed articles and 140 conference proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Scientific Officer and Head, Thermal Hydraulics Section of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Professor, Hombi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai, India

