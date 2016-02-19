Advances in X-Ray Spectroscopy covers topics relevant to the advancement of X-ray spectroscopy technology. The book is a collection of papers written by specialists in X-ray spectroscopy and pays tribute to the scientific work of Prof. Yvette Cauchois. The text is organized into four parts. Part I covers the analysis of X-ray transitions between atomic levels and relativistic theories of X-ray emission satellites and electron BremsStrahlung. Part II reviews the means provided by X-ray spectroscopy for the determination of the electronic structure of solids, while Part III discusses methods of obtaining types of information from X-ray spectra. The fourth part discusses techniques available for studies in the field. Researchers and professionals dealing with X-ray technology will find this book a great source of information regarding its development.

Table of Contents



Contents (Author Alphabetical Sequence)

Introduction

Part I: The Study of Atomic Structure by the Analysis of X-Ray Transitions between Atomic Levels

Comparison of Relativistic Atomic SCF Calculations with Improved Experimental Data

Nuclear Finite Size Effects in X-Ray Spectra

From X-Ray to UV Physics with Synchroton Radiation

Relativistic Theory of X-Ray Satellites

Electron Bremsstrahlung

Part II: The Use of X-Ray Spectroscopy in the Determination of the Electronic Structure of Solids

Electronic Structure of Metals and Alloys by X-Ray Spectroscopy

Many-Body Effects in X-Ray Band Spectra of Metals

Band Structure of Semiconductors by X-Ray Spectroscopy

Molecular Orbitals and X-Ray Spectra

X-Ray Spectra of Molecular Gases

Chemical Shifts and Changes in Shape of X-Ray Emission Lines in Solids

Chemical Shifts in X-Ray Absorption Spectra

Part III: Methods for Obtaining New Types of Information from X-Ray Spectra

On the Anisotropie Emission of Characteristic X-Rays

The History and Modern Practice of EXAFS Spectroscopy

X-Ray Raman Band and Plasmon Line in the Compton Spectrum

Resonant X-Ray Emission Spectroscopy in Solids

Isochromat Spectroscopy

Potential Characteristics and Applications of X-Ray Lasers

Part IV: X-Ray Spectroscopy Techniques Available

Bent Crystal Spectroscopy for X- and γ-Radiations

The So-Called Correction of Bragg's Law

Reflection of X-Rays by Bent Crystals

Understanding and Improving Crystals for X-Ray Fluorescence and Plasma Diagnostics

The Two-Crystal Spectrometer for X-Ray Spectroscopy

X-Ray Optics

