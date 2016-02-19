Advances in X-Ray Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Contributions in Honour of Professor Y. Cauchois
Advances in X-Ray Spectroscopy covers topics relevant to the advancement of X-ray spectroscopy technology. The book is a collection of papers written by specialists in X-ray spectroscopy and pays tribute to the scientific work of Prof. Yvette Cauchois. The text is organized into four parts. Part I covers the analysis of X-ray transitions between atomic levels and relativistic theories of X-ray emission satellites and electron BremsStrahlung. Part II reviews the means provided by X-ray spectroscopy for the determination of the electronic structure of solids, while Part III discusses methods of obtaining types of information from X-ray spectra. The fourth part discusses techniques available for studies in the field. Researchers and professionals dealing with X-ray technology will find this book a great source of information regarding its development.
Table of Contents
Contents (Author Alphabetical Sequence)
Introduction
Part I: The Study of Atomic Structure by the Analysis of X-Ray Transitions between Atomic Levels
Comparison of Relativistic Atomic SCF Calculations with Improved Experimental Data
Nuclear Finite Size Effects in X-Ray Spectra
From X-Ray to UV Physics with Synchroton Radiation
Relativistic Theory of X-Ray Satellites
Electron Bremsstrahlung
Part II: The Use of X-Ray Spectroscopy in the Determination of the Electronic Structure of Solids
Electronic Structure of Metals and Alloys by X-Ray Spectroscopy
Many-Body Effects in X-Ray Band Spectra of Metals
Band Structure of Semiconductors by X-Ray Spectroscopy
Molecular Orbitals and X-Ray Spectra
X-Ray Spectra of Molecular Gases
Chemical Shifts and Changes in Shape of X-Ray Emission Lines in Solids
Chemical Shifts in X-Ray Absorption Spectra
Part III: Methods for Obtaining New Types of Information from X-Ray Spectra
On the Anisotropie Emission of Characteristic X-Rays
The History and Modern Practice of EXAFS Spectroscopy
X-Ray Raman Band and Plasmon Line in the Compton Spectrum
Resonant X-Ray Emission Spectroscopy in Solids
Isochromat Spectroscopy
Potential Characteristics and Applications of X-Ray Lasers
Part IV: X-Ray Spectroscopy Techniques Available
Bent Crystal Spectroscopy for X- and γ-Radiations
The So-Called Correction of Bragg's Law
Reflection of X-Rays by Bent Crystals
Understanding and Improving Crystals for X-Ray Fluorescence and Plasma Diagnostics
The Two-Crystal Spectrometer for X-Ray Spectroscopy
X-Ray Optics
Introduction
Chapter 1 Relativistic Theory of X-Ray Satellites
Chapter 2 Electronic Structure of Metals and Alloys by X-Ray Spectroscopy
Chapter 3 Understanding and Improving Crystals for X-Ray Fluorescence and Plasma Diagnostics
Chapter 4 Nuclear Finite Size Effects in X-Ray Spectra
Chapter 5 Bent Crystal Spectroscopy for X- and γ- Radiations
Chapter 6 Resonant X-Ray Emission Spectroscopy in Solids
Chapter 7 From X-Ray to UV Physics with Synchroton Radiation
Chapter 8 Comparison of Relativistic Atomic SCF Calculations with Improved Experimental Data
Chapter 9 Reflection of X-Rays by Bent Crystals
Chapter 10 The Two-Crystal Spectrometer for X-Ray Spectroscopy
Chapter 11 The So-Called Correction of Bragg's Law
Chapter 12 On the Anisotropic Emission of Characteristic X-Rays
Chapter 13 Molecular Orbitals and X-Ray Spectra
Chapter 14 X-Ray Spectra of Molecular Gases
Chapter 15 Many-Body Effects in X-Ray Band Spectra of Metals
Chapter 16 The History and Modern Practice of EXAFS Spectroscopy
Chapter 17 Chemical Shifts in X-Ray Absorption Spectra
Chapter 18 Chemical Shifts and Changes in Shape of X-Ray Emission Lines in Solids
Chapter 19 X-Ray Optics
Chapter 20 Potential Characteristics and Applications of X-Ray Lasers
Chapter 21 Electron Bremsstrahlung
Chapter 22 Band Structure of Semiconductors by X-Ray Spectroscopy
Chapter 23 X-Ray Raman Band and Plasmon Line in the Compton Spectrum
Chapter 24 Isochromat Spectroscopy
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155531