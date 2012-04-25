Advances in Wrought Magnesium Alloys
1st Edition
Fundamentals of Processing, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I: Types and properties of magnesium alloys
Chapter 1: Current developments in wrought magnesium alloys
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction: overview of wrought magnesium alloy development
1.2 Current developments in magnesium wrought alloys
1.3 Progress in wrought magnesium alloys
1.4 Future trends in wrought magnesium alloy development
Chapter 2: Deformation mechanisms of magnesium alloys
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Basal slip
2.3 Non-basal slip of < a > type dislocations
2.4 Non-basal slip of < c + a > type dislocations
2.5 Deformation twinning
2.6 Dynamic deformation
2.7 Conclusions
2.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 3: Twinning and its role in wrought magnesium alloys
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Fundamentals of twinning
3.3 The impact of twinning on mechanical response
3.4 The impact of structure and processing on twinning
3.5 Conclusion
3.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 4: Superplasticity in magnesium alloys by severe plastic deformation
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Microstructure evolution during thermomechanical processing
4.3 Superplastic behaviour
4.4 Fracture during superplastic deformation
4.5 Mechanisms and models
4.6 Conclusions
Chapter 5: Dynamic recrystallization in magnesium alloys
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Dynamic recrystallization (DRX) mechanisms operating in magnesium alloys
5.3 Effect of initial structure on DRX
5.4 DRX in different magnesium alloys
5.5 DRX during severe plastic deformation
5.6 Conclusions
5.7 Acknowledgements
Part II: Processing of magnesium alloys
Chapter 6: Direct chill casting of magnesium extrusion billet and rolling slab
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Heat and fluid flow
6.3 Magnesium direct chill (DC) casting technology and engineering
6.4 Solidified structures and defect formation
6.5 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Twin roll casting of magnesium
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Industrial perspective
7.3 Twin roll casting (TRC) process
7.4 Solidification and strip microstructure
7.5 Thermodynamic calculations
7.6 Process modeling and simulation
7.7 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Enhancing the extrudability of wrought magnesium alloys
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Extrudability of magnesium alloys
8.3 Microstructural development during extrusion
8.4 Recent extrusion alloy development
8.5 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Hydrostatic extrusion of magnesium alloys
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Process basics
9.3 Research and development issues
9.4 Future trends
9.5 Sources of further information
9.5 Conclusions
Chapter 10: Rolling of magnesium alloys
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Potential of magnesium sheets
10.3 The sheet rolling process and its influence on sheet properties
10.4 Alloying effects on sheet properties
10.5 Formability of magnesium sheets
10.6 Enabling technologies and future trends
10.7 Sources of further information
Chapter 11: Forging technology for magnesium alloys
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Forging technology
11.3 Forging of magnesium alloys
11.4 Near-net-shape forming of magnesium alloys
11.5 Conclusions
11.6 Acknowledgements
Part III: Applications of magnesium alloys
Chapter 12: Applications of magnesium alloys in automotive engineering
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Materials properties
12.3 Alloy development
12.4 Manufacturing process development
12.5 Automotive applications of magnesium alloys
12.6 Future trends
12.7 Conclusions
12.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 13: Biomedical applications of magnesium alloys
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Functionality of magnesium implants
13.3 Cardiovascular implants
13.4 Orthopaedic and other implants
13.5 Future trends
13.6 Sources of further information
13.7 Conclusions
Index
Description
This important book summarises the wealth of recent research on our understanding of process-property relationships in wrought magnesium alloys and the way this understanding can be used to develop a new generation of alloys for high-performance applications.
After an introductory overview of current developments in wrought magnesium alloys, part one reviews fundamental aspects of deformation behaviour. These chapters are the building blocks for the optimisation of processing steps covered in part two, which discusses casting, extrusion, rolling and forging technologies. The concluding chapters cover applications of wrought magnesium alloys in automotive and biomedical engineering.
With its distinguished editors, and drawing on the work of leading experts in the field, Advances in wrought magnesium alloys is a standard reference for those researching, manufacturing and using these alloys.
Key Features
- Summarises recent research on our understanding of process-property relationships in wrought magnesium alloys
- Discusses the way this understanding can be used to develop a new generation of alloys for high-performance applications
- Reviews casting, extrusion, rolling and forging technologies, fundamental aspects of deformation behaviour, and applications of wrought magnesium alloys in automotive and biomedical engineering
Readership
Practitioners in magnesium alloy material science and those working in the technology and application/manufacturing fields.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 25th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093844
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845699680
Reviews
"...magnesium is one of the environment friendly materials due to its light weight resulting in significant negative environmental impacts, and this book covers this topic well."--International Journal of Environmental Studies, Vol 70, Issue 2-13
This is a comprehensive book with very recent research outputs and practical examples of application., International Journal of Environmental Studies
…should be required reading for all wrought magnesium researchers., Materials World
About the Editors
Colleen Bettles Editor
Colleen Bettles is Assistant Director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Design in Light Metals at Monash University.
Matthew Barnett Editor
Matthew Barnett is ARC Future Fellow and Professor of Metallurgy at Deakin University. Both are internationally-renowned for their research in magnesium alloys.
