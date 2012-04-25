Advances in Wrought Magnesium Alloys - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845699680, 9780857093844

Advances in Wrought Magnesium Alloys

1st Edition

Fundamentals of Processing, Properties and Applications

Editors: Colleen Bettles Matthew Barnett
eBook ISBN: 9780857093844
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845699680
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 25th April 2012
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Introduction

Part I: Types and properties of magnesium alloys

Chapter 1: Current developments in wrought magnesium alloys

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction: overview of wrought magnesium alloy development

1.2 Current developments in magnesium wrought alloys

1.3 Progress in wrought magnesium alloys

1.4 Future trends in wrought magnesium alloy development

Chapter 2: Deformation mechanisms of magnesium alloys

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Basal slip

2.3 Non-basal slip of < a > type dislocations

2.4 Non-basal slip of < c + a > type dislocations

2.5 Deformation twinning

2.6 Dynamic deformation

2.7 Conclusions

2.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 3: Twinning and its role in wrought magnesium alloys

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Fundamentals of twinning

3.3 The impact of twinning on mechanical response

3.4 The impact of structure and processing on twinning

3.5 Conclusion

3.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 4: Superplasticity in magnesium alloys by severe plastic deformation

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Microstructure evolution during thermomechanical processing

4.3 Superplastic behaviour

4.4 Fracture during superplastic deformation

4.5 Mechanisms and models

4.6 Conclusions

Chapter 5: Dynamic recrystallization in magnesium alloys

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Dynamic recrystallization (DRX) mechanisms operating in magnesium alloys

5.3 Effect of initial structure on DRX

5.4 DRX in different magnesium alloys

5.5 DRX during severe plastic deformation

5.6 Conclusions

5.7 Acknowledgements

Part II: Processing of magnesium alloys

Chapter 6: Direct chill casting of magnesium extrusion billet and rolling slab

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Heat and fluid flow

6.3 Magnesium direct chill (DC) casting technology and engineering

6.4 Solidified structures and defect formation

6.5 Conclusions

Chapter 7: Twin roll casting of magnesium

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial perspective

7.3 Twin roll casting (TRC) process

7.4 Solidification and strip microstructure

7.5 Thermodynamic calculations

7.6 Process modeling and simulation

7.7 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Enhancing the extrudability of wrought magnesium alloys

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Extrudability of magnesium alloys

8.3 Microstructural development during extrusion

8.4 Recent extrusion alloy development

8.5 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Hydrostatic extrusion of magnesium alloys

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Process basics

9.3 Research and development issues

9.4 Future trends

9.5 Sources of further information

9.5 Conclusions

Chapter 10: Rolling of magnesium alloys

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Potential of magnesium sheets

10.3 The sheet rolling process and its influence on sheet properties

10.4 Alloying effects on sheet properties

10.5 Formability of magnesium sheets

10.6 Enabling technologies and future trends

10.7 Sources of further information

Chapter 11: Forging technology for magnesium alloys

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Forging technology

11.3 Forging of magnesium alloys

11.4 Near-net-shape forming of magnesium alloys

11.5 Conclusions

11.6 Acknowledgements

Part III: Applications of magnesium alloys

Chapter 12: Applications of magnesium alloys in automotive engineering

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Materials properties

12.3 Alloy development

12.4 Manufacturing process development

12.5 Automotive applications of magnesium alloys

12.6 Future trends

12.7 Conclusions

12.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 13: Biomedical applications of magnesium alloys

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Functionality of magnesium implants

13.3 Cardiovascular implants

13.4 Orthopaedic and other implants

13.5 Future trends

13.6 Sources of further information

13.7 Conclusions

Index

Description

This important book summarises the wealth of recent research on our understanding of process-property relationships in wrought magnesium alloys and the way this understanding can be used to develop a new generation of alloys for high-performance applications.

After an introductory overview of current developments in wrought magnesium alloys, part one reviews fundamental aspects of deformation behaviour. These chapters are the building blocks for the optimisation of processing steps covered in part two, which discusses casting, extrusion, rolling and forging technologies. The concluding chapters cover applications of wrought magnesium alloys in automotive and biomedical engineering.

With its distinguished editors, and drawing on the work of leading experts in the field, Advances in wrought magnesium alloys is a standard reference for those researching, manufacturing and using these alloys.

Key Features

  • Summarises recent research on our understanding of process-property relationships in wrought magnesium alloys
  • Discusses the way this understanding can be used to develop a new generation of alloys for high-performance applications
  • Reviews casting, extrusion, rolling and forging technologies, fundamental aspects of deformation behaviour, and applications of wrought magnesium alloys in automotive and biomedical engineering

Readership

Practitioners in magnesium alloy material science and those working in the technology and application/manufacturing fields.

Reviews

"...magnesium is one of the environment friendly materials due to its light weight resulting in significant negative environmental impacts, and this book covers this topic well."--International Journal of Environmental Studies, Vol 70, Issue 2-13

This is a comprehensive book with very recent research outputs and practical examples of application., International Journal of Environmental Studies
…should be required reading for all wrought magnesium researchers., Materials World

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Colleen Bettles Editor

Colleen Bettles is Assistant Director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Design in Light Metals at Monash University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Monash University

Matthew Barnett Editor

Matthew Barnett is ARC Future Fellow and Professor of Metallurgy at Deakin University. Both are internationally-renowned for their research in magnesium alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Deakin University, Australia

