Advances in Women’s Intimate Apparel Technology
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part One: Intimate Apparel Material Science
1. Advanced Textiles for intimate apparel
2. Narrow Fabric Elastic Tape
3. Innovative accessories for intimate apparel
Part Two: Seamless technologies for Intimate Apparel
4. Seamless knitting of intimate apparel
5. Innovations in the moulding processes used for manufacturing bra components for Intimate Apparel
6. Sew-free technologies for intimate apparel
Part Three: Scientific Research on Intimate Apparel
7. Bra Fitting Assessment and Alternation
8. Sports bras and breast kinetics
9. Finite element modeling of bra fitting
Description
Advances in Women’s Intimate Apparel Technology discusses the design and manufacture of intimate apparel and how the industry is increasingly embracing novel materials, new technologies, and innovations in sizing and fit.
The book reviews the ways in which new materials and methods are improving the range, function, and quality of intimate apparel, with particular focus on brassiere design. Part One introduces the advanced materials used for intimate apparel, including novel fabrics and dyes and finishes, along with materials for wiring and embellishments. Part Two discusses the role of seamless technology in intimate apparel production, covering lamination, moulding, and seamless knitting. Finally, Part Three reviews advances in design, fit, and performance.
Key Features
- Provides systematic and comprehensive coverage on key trends in intimate apparel technology
- Presents chapters that follow a coherent sequence, beginning with advanced materials, then discussing new manufacturing techniques, and finishing with coverage of performance and fit<
- Focuses on the needs of the apparel industry, covering materials, manufacturing, and design aspects
- Written by distinguished author and professor Winnie Yu who is the Director of the ACE Style Institute of Intimate Apparel at Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Readership
R&D managers in the apparel industry; postgraduate students and academic researchers in apparel design and technology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 19th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423690
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423904
About the Editors
Yu Wing Man Editor
The ACE Style Institute of Intimate Apparel was established in 2004 under the Institute of Textiles and Clothing (ITC) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) based on its many achievements in lingerie research and substantial support from the industry. It is the first lingerie institute in the Asian Pacific set up with strong commitment to strengthen the University education of intimate apparel.Prof. Winnie Yu joined ITC in 1989 and has published over 100 research articles and 6 patents. She is specialized in 3D body sizing and fit analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Winnie Yu, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong, China