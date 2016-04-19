Advances in Women’s Intimate Apparel Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782423690, 9781782423904

Advances in Women’s Intimate Apparel Technology

1st Edition

Editors: Yu Wing Man
Hardcover ISBN: 9781782423690
eBook ISBN: 9781782423904
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th April 2016
Page Count: 190
Table of Contents

Part One: Intimate Apparel Material Science
1. Advanced Textiles for intimate apparel
2. Narrow Fabric Elastic Tape
3. Innovative accessories for intimate apparel 
Part Two: Seamless technologies for Intimate Apparel
4. Seamless knitting of intimate apparel 
5. Innovations in the moulding processes used for manufacturing bra components for Intimate Apparel
6. Sew-free technologies for intimate apparel
Part Three: Scientific Research on Intimate Apparel
7. Bra Fitting Assessment and Alternation
8. Sports bras and breast kinetics
9. Finite element modeling of bra fitting

Description

Advances in Women’s Intimate Apparel Technology discusses the design and manufacture of intimate apparel and how the industry is increasingly embracing novel materials, new technologies, and innovations in sizing and fit.

The book reviews the ways in which new materials and methods are improving the range, function, and quality of intimate apparel, with particular focus on brassiere design. Part One introduces the advanced materials used for intimate apparel, including novel fabrics and dyes and finishes, along with materials for wiring and embellishments. Part Two discusses the role of seamless technology in intimate apparel production, covering lamination, moulding, and seamless knitting. Finally, Part Three reviews advances in design, fit, and performance.

Key Features

  • Provides systematic and comprehensive coverage on key trends in intimate apparel technology
  • Presents chapters that follow a coherent sequence, beginning with advanced materials, then discussing new manufacturing techniques, and finishing with coverage of performance and fit<
  • Focuses on the needs of the apparel industry, covering materials, manufacturing, and design aspects
  • Written by distinguished author and professor Winnie Yu who is the Director of the ACE Style Institute of Intimate Apparel at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Readership

R&D managers in the apparel industry; postgraduate students and academic researchers in apparel design and technology.

About the Editors

Yu Wing Man Editor

The ACE Style Institute of Intimate Apparel was established in 2004 under the Institute of Textiles and Clothing (ITC) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) based on its many achievements in lingerie research and substantial support from the industry. It is the first lingerie institute in the Asian Pacific set up with strong commitment to strengthen the University education of intimate apparel.Prof. Winnie Yu joined ITC in 1989 and has published over 100 research articles and 6 patents. She is specialized in 3D body sizing and fit analysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Winnie Yu, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong, China

