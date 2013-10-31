Advances in Wind Turbine Blade Design and Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857094261, 9780857097286

Advances in Wind Turbine Blade Design and Materials

1st Edition

Editors: Povl Brøndsted Rogier Nijssen
eBook ISBN: 9780857097286
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857094261
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 464
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Introduction

Part I: Wind turbine blade design: challenges and developments

Chapter 1: Introduction to wind turbine blade design

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Design principles and failure mechanisms

1.3 Challenges and future trends

Chapter 2: Loads on wind turbine blades

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Types of load

2.3 Generation of loads

2.4 Fatigue and extreme loads

2.5 Design verification testing

2.6 Challenges and future trends

2.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 3: Aerodynamic design of wind turbine rotors

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 The blade element momentum (BEM) method

3.3 Important parameters in aerodynamic rotor design

3.4 Particular design parameters

3.5 An example of the rotor design process

3.6 Future trends

3.7 Sources of further information and advice

3.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 4: Aerodynamic characteristics of wind turbine blade airfoils

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Computational methods

4.3 Desired characteristics

4.4 The effect of leading edge contamination (roughness) and Reynolds number

4.5 Airfoil testing

4.6 Airfoil characteristics at high angles of attack

4.7 Correction for centrifugal and Coriolis forces

4.8 Establishing data for blade design

4.9 Future trends

Chapter 5: Aeroelastic design of wind turbine blades

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wind turbine blade aeroelasticity

5.3 Blade design

Conclusion

5.4 Complete turbine design

5.5 Challenges and future trends

5.6 Sources of further information and advice

Part II: Fatigue behaviour of composite wind turbine blades

Chapter 6: Fatigue as a design driver for composite wind turbine blades

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Materials in blades

6.3 Blade structure and components

6.4 Fundamentals of wind turbine blade fatigue

6.5 Research into wind turbine blade fatigue and its modelling

6.6 Future trends

6.7 Conclusion

Chapter 7: Effects of resin and reinforcement variations on fatigue resistance of wind turbine blades

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Effects of loading conditions for glass and carbon laminates

7.3 Tensile fatigue trends with laminate construction and fiber content for glass fiber laminates

7.4 Effects of resin and fabric structure on tensile fatigue resistance

7.5 Delamination and material transitions

7.6 Comparison of fatigue trends for blade materials

7.7 Conclusion

7.8 Future trends

7.9 Sources of further information and advice

7.10 Acknowledgments

Chapter 8: Fatigue life prediction of wind turbine blade composite materials

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Macroscopic failure theories

8.3 Strength and stiffness degradation fatigue theories

8.4 Fracture mechanics fatigue theories

8.5 Case study: Phenomenological fatigue life prediction

8.6 Future trends

Chapter 9: Micromechanical modelling of wind turbine blade materials

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Analytical models of the mechanical behaviour, strength and damage of fibre-reinforced composites: an overview

9.3 Unit cell modelling of fibre-reinforced composites

9.4 Three-dimensional modelling of composite degradation under tensile loading

9.5 Carbon fibre-reinforced composites: statistical and compressive loading effects

9.6 Hierarchical composites with nanoengineered matrix

9.7 Conclusions and future trends

9.8 Sources of further information and advice

9.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 10: Probabilistic design of wind turbine blades

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Structural analysis models

10.3 Failure definition

10.4 Random variables

10.5 Probabilistic methods and models

10.6 Application examples and discussion of techniques

10.7 Challenges and future trends

10.8 Sources of further information and advice

Part III: Advances in wind turbine blade materials, development and testing

Chapter 11: Biobased composites: materials, properties and potential applications as wind turbine blade materials

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Biobased fibres and matrix materials

11.3 Biobased composites

11.4 Case study: Comparison between cellulose and glass fibre composites

11.5 Special considerations in the development and application of biobased composites

Chapter 12: Surface protection and coatings for wind turbine rotor blades

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Fundamentals of surface protection for wind turbine blades

12.3 Protection from blade icing, lightning and air traffic

12.4 Performance testing of protection layers: an introduction

12.5 Accelerated testing of the surface coatings of wind turbine blades in practice

12.6 Conclusions, challenges and future trends

Chapter 13: Design, manufacture and testing of small wind turbine blades

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Requirements for small wind turbine blades

13.3 Materials and manufacture

13.4 Blade testing

13.5 Installation and operation

13.6 Challenges and future trends

13.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 14: Wind turbine blade structural performance testing

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Test program

14.3 Types of tests

14.4 Test loads

14.5 Test details

14.6 Conclusion

Index

Description

Wind energy is gaining critical ground in the area of renewable energy, with wind energy being predicted to provide up to 8% of the world’s consumption of electricity by 2021. Advances in wind turbine blade design and materials reviews the design and functionality of wind turbine rotor blades as well as the requirements and challenges for composite materials used in both current and future designs of wind turbine blades.

Part one outlines the challenges and developments in wind turbine blade design, including aerodynamic and aeroelastic design features, fatigue loads on wind turbine blades, and characteristics of wind turbine blade airfoils. Part two discusses the fatigue behavior of composite wind turbine blades, including the micromechanical modelling and fatigue life prediction of wind turbine blade composite materials, and the effects of resin and reinforcement variations on the fatigue resistance of wind turbine blades. The final part of the book describes advances in wind turbine blade materials, development and testing, including biobased composites, surface protection and coatings, structural performance testing and the design, manufacture and testing of small wind turbine blades.

Advances in wind turbine blade design and materials offers a comprehensive review of the recent advances and challenges encountered in wind turbine blade materials and design, and will provide an invaluable reference for researchers and innovators in the field of wind energy production, including materials scientists and engineers, wind turbine blade manufacturers and maintenance technicians, scientists, researchers and academics.

Key Features

  • Reviews the design and functionality of wind turbine rotor blades
  • Examines the requirements and challenges for composite materials used in both current and future designs of wind turbine blades
  • Provides an invaluable reference for researchers and innovators in the field of wind energy production

Readership

Materials scientists and engineers; Wind turbine blade manufacturers and maintenance technicians; Wind industry professionals, composite materials professionals, resin and fiber/fabric professionals; Scientists, researchers and academics in the field of composite materials and structures

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857097286
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857094261

Reviews

"Mechanical and chemical engineers describe developments in the engineering of rotor blades for a wind turbine, evaluate the challenges in rotor blade design, and discuss the requirements and challenges for the composite material to be used in the wind turbine blades of the future. Their topics include the aerodynamic design of wind turbine rotors, aerodynamic characteristics of the blade airfoils, effects of resin and reinforcement variations on fatigue resistance…"--ProtoView.com, February 2014
"Edited by two academic leaders in this field, this eagerly awaited collection of papers offers an authoritative, highly technical overview of developments in wind turbine blade design and the various materials used in their construction."--Real Power, Autumn 2013

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Povl Brøndsted Editor

Prof. Povl Brøndsted leads a research program on composites and material mechanics at the Materials Research Department in the National Laboratory for Sustainable Energy at the Technical University of Denmark.

Affiliations and Expertise

Risø-DTU National Laboratory of Sustainable Energy, Denmark

Rogier Nijssen Editor

Dr Rogier Nijssen is a research scientist at the Knowledge Centre Wind Turbine Materials and Constructions, The Netherlands. Their research has been both in research contracts and in public projects. Brøndsted and Nijssen have worked together in material research consortia such as the European Optimat and Upwind projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

Wind Turbine Materials and Constructions (WMC), The Netherlands

