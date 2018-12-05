Advances in Water Purification Techniques
1st Edition
Meeting the Needs of Developed and Developing Countries
Description
Advances in Water Purification Techniques: Meeting the Needs of Developed and Developing Countries provides a variety of approaches to water purification that can help assist readers with their research and applications. Water contamination problems occur frequently worldwide, hence the most updated knowledge on water purification systems can be helpful in employing the right type of filter or other mechanism of decontamination. The problems with arsenic contamination of water in Bangladesh and the lead problem in Flint, Michigan remind us of the need to monitor water pollution rigorously, from both point and non-point sources.
Key Features
- Provides a valuable resource on how to solve water contamination problems or develop new approaches to water purification
- Presents advanced methods for monitoring water contamination
- Describes various approaches to water purification
- Encourages new developments in water purification techniques
- Includes methods for assessing and monitoring environmental contaminants
- Covers recent advancement in molecular techniques
Readership
Biotechnology, biochemical engineering, Chemistry, Analytical and Environmental Engineering scientists in academia and industry
Table of Contents
Preface
Satinder Ahuja
Chapter 1 - Overview of Advances in Water Purification Techniques
Satinder Ahuja
Chapter 2 - Global Water Challenges and Solutions
Satinder Ahuja
Chapter 3 - Water Supply and Water Quality Challenges in Panama
M.C. Larsen
Chapter 4 - Contaminants of Emerging Concern: Occurrence, Fate, and Remediation
Tabish Nawaz and Sukalyan Sengupta
Chapter 5 - Monitoring Water Contaminants With Ion Chromatography
Jeffrey S. Rohrer
Chapter 6 - Advanced Oxidation and Reduction Processes
Sanaullah Khan, Murtaza Sayed, M. Sohail, Luqman Ali Shah, and Mazhar Ali Raja
Chapter 7 - Capacitive Deionization (CDI): An Alternative Cost-Efficient Desalination Technique
Soujit Sen Gupta, Md Rabiul Islam, and Thalappil Pradeep
Chapter 8 - Remediation of Selenium in Water: A Review
Virender K. Sharma, Mary Sohn, and Thomas J. McDonald
Chapter 9 - Status of Arsenic Remediation in India
Anuja Bhardwaj, Rakhee Rajput, and Kshipra Misra
Chapter 10 - Addressing the Arsenic Issue in the Lower Mekong Region—The Challenges and Systematic Approaches
Kiril Hristovski, Greg Leslie, Mark Henderson, Naho Mirumachi, Jasmina Markovski, Rosl Sh-Refaat, and Michael Chadwick
Chapter 11 - Development of Synthetic Hydroxyapatite-Based Household Defluoridation Unit
Ayushi Khare, Sanjay Singh, and Sanjeev Chaudhari
Chapter 12 - Addressing Groundwater Fluoride Contamination Using Inexpensively Processed Bauxite
Ashok J. Gadgil and Katya Cherukumilli
Chapter 13 - Transforming the Global Arsenic and Fluoride Crisis Into an Economic Enterprise: Role of Hybrid Anion Exchange Nanotechnology (HAIX-Nano) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh and Nalhati, West Bengal
Michael S.German and Arup K. SenGupta
Chapter 14 - Green and Sustainable Pathways for Wastewater Purification
Manavi Yadav, Radhika Gupta, and Rakesh Kumar Sharma
Chapter 15 - Water Purification: Treatment of Microbial Contamination
Lawrence B. Cahoon
Chapter 16 - Taking Good Ideas to Great Products: Building Bridges Across the Technology Readiness Valley for Water Purification Technologies in Singapore
Adil M. Dhalla and Chakravarthy S. Gudipati
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 5th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128147917
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128147900
About the Editor
Satinder Ahuja
Satinder Ahuja is a leading expert on water quality improvement. He earned his PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He worked for Novartis Corp. in various leadership positions for over 25 years and taught as an adjunct professor at Pace University for over 10 years. As president of Ahuja Consulting, he advises on water quality issues relating to chemicals and pharmaceuticals. A member of the executive committee of the Rivers of the World Foundation (ROW), Dr. Ahuja has organized numerous global symposia on improving water quality, including presentations for the American Chemical Society and UNESCO. Dr. Ahuja has published numerous papers and more than 20 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Ahuja Consulting for Water Quality, Calabash, NC, USA