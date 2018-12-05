Advances in Water Purification Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128147900, 9780128147917

Advances in Water Purification Techniques

1st Edition

Meeting the Needs of Developed and Developing Countries

Editors: Satinder Ahuja
eBook ISBN: 9780128147917
Paperback ISBN: 9780128147900
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2018
Page Count: 440
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
293.59
249.55
185.00
157.25
210.00
178.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Water Purification Techniques: Meeting the Needs of Developed and Developing Countries provides a variety of approaches to water purification that can help assist readers with their research and applications. Water contamination problems occur frequently worldwide, hence the most updated knowledge on water purification systems can be helpful in employing the right type of filter or other mechanism of decontamination. The problems with arsenic contamination of water in Bangladesh and the lead problem in Flint, Michigan remind us of the need to monitor water pollution rigorously, from both point and non-point sources.

Key Features

  • Provides a valuable resource on how to solve water contamination problems or develop new approaches to water purification
  • Presents advanced methods for monitoring water contamination
  • Describes various approaches to water purification
  • Encourages new developments in water purification techniques
  • Includes methods for assessing and monitoring environmental contaminants
  • Covers recent advancement in molecular techniques

Readership

Biotechnology, biochemical engineering, Chemistry, Analytical and Environmental Engineering scientists in academia and industry

Table of Contents

Preface
Satinder Ahuja

Chapter 1 - Overview of Advances in Water Purification Techniques
Satinder Ahuja

Chapter 2 - Global Water Challenges and Solutions
Satinder Ahuja

Chapter 3 - Water Supply and Water Quality Challenges in Panama
M.C. Larsen

Chapter 4 - Contaminants of Emerging Concern: Occurrence, Fate, and Remediation
Tabish Nawaz and Sukalyan Sengupta

Chapter 5 - Monitoring Water Contaminants With Ion Chromatography
Jeffrey S. Rohrer

Chapter 6 - Advanced Oxidation and Reduction Processes
Sanaullah Khan, Murtaza Sayed, M. Sohail, Luqman Ali Shah, and Mazhar Ali Raja

Chapter 7 - Capacitive Deionization (CDI): An Alternative Cost-Efficient Desalination Technique
Soujit Sen Gupta, Md Rabiul Islam, and Thalappil Pradeep

Chapter 8 - Remediation of Selenium in Water: A Review
Virender K. Sharma, Mary Sohn, and Thomas J. McDonald

Chapter 9 - Status of Arsenic Remediation in India
Anuja Bhardwaj, Rakhee Rajput, and Kshipra Misra

Chapter 10 - Addressing the Arsenic Issue in the Lower Mekong Region—The Challenges and Systematic Approaches
Kiril Hristovski, Greg Leslie, Mark Henderson, Naho Mirumachi, Jasmina Markovski, Rosl Sh-Refaat, and Michael Chadwick

Chapter 11 - Development of Synthetic Hydroxyapatite-Based Household Defluoridation Unit
Ayushi Khare, Sanjay Singh, and Sanjeev Chaudhari

Chapter 12 - Addressing Groundwater Fluoride Contamination Using Inexpensively Processed Bauxite
Ashok J. Gadgil and Katya Cherukumilli

Chapter 13 - Transforming the Global Arsenic and Fluoride Crisis Into an Economic Enterprise: Role of Hybrid Anion Exchange Nanotechnology (HAIX-Nano) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh and Nalhati, West Bengal
Michael S.German and Arup K. SenGupta

Chapter 14 - Green and Sustainable Pathways for Wastewater Purification
Manavi Yadav, Radhika Gupta, and Rakesh Kumar Sharma

Chapter 15 - Water Purification: Treatment of Microbial Contamination
Lawrence B. Cahoon

Chapter 16 - Taking Good Ideas to Great Products: Building Bridges Across the Technology Readiness Valley for Water Purification Technologies in Singapore
Adil M. Dhalla and Chakravarthy S. Gudipati

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128147917
Paperback ISBN:
9780128147900

About the Editor

Satinder Ahuja

Satinder Ahuja

Satinder Ahuja is a leading expert on water quality improvement. He earned his PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He worked for Novartis Corp. in various leadership positions for over 25 years and taught as an adjunct professor at Pace University for over 10 years. As president of Ahuja Consulting, he advises on water quality issues relating to chemicals and pharmaceuticals. A member of the executive committee of the Rivers of the World Foundation (ROW), Dr. Ahuja has organized numerous global symposia on improving water quality, including presentations for the American Chemical Society and UNESCO. Dr. Ahuja has published numerous papers and more than 20 books.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Ahuja Consulting for Water Quality, Calabash, NC, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.