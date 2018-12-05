Preface

Satinder Ahuja

Chapter 1 - Overview of Advances in Water Purification Techniques

Satinder Ahuja

Chapter 2 - Global Water Challenges and Solutions

Satinder Ahuja

Chapter 3 - Water Supply and Water Quality Challenges in Panama

M.C. Larsen

Chapter 4 - Contaminants of Emerging Concern: Occurrence, Fate, and Remediation

Tabish Nawaz and Sukalyan Sengupta

Chapter 5 - Monitoring Water Contaminants With Ion Chromatography

Jeffrey S. Rohrer

Chapter 6 - Advanced Oxidation and Reduction Processes

Sanaullah Khan, Murtaza Sayed, M. Sohail, Luqman Ali Shah, and Mazhar Ali Raja

Chapter 7 - Capacitive Deionization (CDI): An Alternative Cost-Efficient Desalination Technique

Soujit Sen Gupta, Md Rabiul Islam, and Thalappil Pradeep

Chapter 8 - Remediation of Selenium in Water: A Review

Virender K. Sharma, Mary Sohn, and Thomas J. McDonald

Chapter 9 - Status of Arsenic Remediation in India

Anuja Bhardwaj, Rakhee Rajput, and Kshipra Misra

Chapter 10 - Addressing the Arsenic Issue in the Lower Mekong Region—The Challenges and Systematic Approaches

Kiril Hristovski, Greg Leslie, Mark Henderson, Naho Mirumachi, Jasmina Markovski, Rosl Sh-Refaat, and Michael Chadwick

Chapter 11 - Development of Synthetic Hydroxyapatite-Based Household Defluoridation Unit

Ayushi Khare, Sanjay Singh, and Sanjeev Chaudhari

Chapter 12 - Addressing Groundwater Fluoride Contamination Using Inexpensively Processed Bauxite

Ashok J. Gadgil and Katya Cherukumilli

Chapter 13 - Transforming the Global Arsenic and Fluoride Crisis Into an Economic Enterprise: Role of Hybrid Anion Exchange Nanotechnology (HAIX-Nano) in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh and Nalhati, West Bengal

Michael S.German and Arup K. SenGupta

Chapter 14 - Green and Sustainable Pathways for Wastewater Purification

Manavi Yadav, Radhika Gupta, and Rakesh Kumar Sharma

Chapter 15 - Water Purification: Treatment of Microbial Contamination

Lawrence B. Cahoon

Chapter 16 - Taking Good Ideas to Great Products: Building Bridges Across the Technology Readiness Valley for Water Purification Technologies in Singapore

Adil M. Dhalla and Chakravarthy S. Gudipati