Advances in Virus Research, Volume 108
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Virus infections of the developing brain
John Fazakerley
2. Geminivirus assembly
Mavis Agbandje-Mckenna
3. Flavivirus assembly
Richard J. Kuhn
4. Cell-cell transmission
Rebecca Dutch
5. Archael virus assembly
Mart Krupovic
6. Potyvirus assembly
Juan Antonio Garcia
7. Poxvirus assembly and exit
Geoffrey Smith
8. Mycovirus assembly
José R. Castón
9. Reo/orbivirus assembly and exit
Polly Roy
10. Giant virus assembly
Chuan Xiao
11. Quasi-enveloped virus assembly/exit
Zongdi Feng
12. betaherpesvirus assembly and exit
Philip Pellett
Description
Advances in Virus Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Virus Research series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Virus Assembly and Exit Pathways
Readership
Professional virologists, from professors to graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207611
About the Editors
Marilyn Roossinck
Prof. Marilyn J. Roossinck works at the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania, U.S.A
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA
Margaret Kielian
Professor Margaret Kielian works at the Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA
Thomas Mettenleiter
Born: March 18, 1957 in Goeppingen, Germany
Nationality: German
1963-1967: Elementary School
1967-1976: High School (Gymnasium)
1976: Diploma (Abitur)
1976-1977: Compulsory Military Service
1977-1982: Study of biology at Tuebingen University, Germany
1982-1985: Ph.D. work at Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals,
Tuebingen, Germany
1985: Ph.D. in Genetics
1986-1987: Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
Department of Microbiology
1988-today: Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals
1990: Habilitation (prerequisite for professorship)
since 1994: Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals, Insel Riems, Germany
since 1996: President of the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals (renamed in 2004 'Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut')
since 1997: Professor of Virology at University of Greifswald
Scientific Work:
More than 300 peer-reviewed publications in international journals (listed in PubMed) on different aspects of infectious animal diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Molecular Biology, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Greifswald, Germany
