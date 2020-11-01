COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Advances in Virus Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207611

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 108

1st Edition

Editors: Marilyn Roossinck Margaret Kielian Thomas Mettenleiter
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207611
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 258
Table of Contents

1. Virus infections of the developing brain
John Fazakerley
2. Geminivirus assembly
Mavis Agbandje-Mckenna
3. Flavivirus assembly
Richard J. Kuhn
4. Cell-cell transmission
Rebecca Dutch
5. Archael virus assembly
Mart Krupovic
6. Potyvirus assembly
Juan Antonio Garcia
7. Poxvirus assembly and exit
Geoffrey Smith
8. Mycovirus assembly
José R. Castón
9. Reo/orbivirus assembly and exit
Polly Roy
10. Giant virus assembly
Chuan Xiao
11. Quasi-enveloped virus assembly/exit
Zongdi Feng
12. betaherpesvirus assembly and exit
Philip Pellett

Description

Advances in Virus Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Virus Research series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the Virus Assembly and Exit Pathways

Readership

Professional virologists, from professors to graduate students

About the Editors

Marilyn Roossinck

Prof. Marilyn J. Roossinck works at the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania, U.S.A

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA

Margaret Kielian

Professor Margaret Kielian works at the Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA

Thomas Mettenleiter

Thomas Mettenleiter

Born: March 18, 1957 in Goeppingen, Germany

Nationality: German

1963-1967: Elementary School

1967-1976: High School (Gymnasium)

1976: Diploma (Abitur)

1976-1977: Compulsory Military Service

1977-1982: Study of biology at Tuebingen University, Germany

1982-1985: Ph.D. work at Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals,

Tuebingen, Germany

1985: Ph.D. in Genetics

1986-1987: Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Department of Microbiology

1988-today: Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals

1990: Habilitation (prerequisite for professorship)

since 1994: Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals, Insel Riems, Germany

since 1996: President of the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals (renamed in 2004 'Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut')

since 1997: Professor of Virology at University of Greifswald

Scientific Work:

More than 300 peer-reviewed publications in international journals (listed in PubMed) on different aspects of infectious animal diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Molecular Biology, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Greifswald, Germany

