Advances in Virus Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120398577, 9780080953168

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 57

1st Edition

Series Editors: Frederick Murphy
Serial Volume Editors: Thomas Chambers
eBook ISBN: 9780080953168
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120398577
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th October 2001
Page Count: 576
Description

The collection of articles in this volume include Animal Circoviruses; Evolutions, Epidemiology and Dispersal of Flaviviruses; Hantavirus Infections in Europe; Forest Insect Pests; and Whiteflies: Vectors and Victims of Geminivirus.

Readership

Virologists, microbiologists, immunologists, and molecular biologists

Reviews

@from:PRAISE FOR THE SERIES @qu:"This serial...is well known to virologists. It is a valuable aid in maintaining an overview of various facets of the rapidly expanding fields of virology...Timely, informative, and useful to the student, teacher, and research scientist." @source:—AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"A Mandatory purchase for all types of comprehensive libraries, both public and univerisity, as well as for those interested in or doing research in the field of virology." @source:—MILITARY MEDICINE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Frederick Murphy

Frederick Murphy Series Editor

Frederick A. Murphy, DVM, PhD, is professor, Department of Pathology, University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), Galveston. He holds a BS and DVM from Cornell University and a PhD from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis). Formerly he was dean and distinguished professor, School of Veterinary Medicine, and distinguished professor, School of Medicine, UC Davis. Before that he served as director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, and director of the Division of Viral and Rickettsial Diseases, Centers for Disease Control, Atlanta. He is a member of the Institute of Medicine of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and is a member of the German National Academy of Sciences and the Belgian Royal Academy of Medicine. He holds an honorary Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Turku, Finland; an honorary Doctor of Science from the University of Guelph, Canada; an honorary Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of London, United Kingdom; an honorary Doctor of Science from University College Dublin, Ireland; the Presidential Rank Award of the U.S. Government; the PennVet World Leadership Award from the University of Pennsylvania, and the Distinguished Microbiologist Award from the American College of Veterinary Microbiologists. At UTMB, he is a member of the Institute for Human Infections and Immunity, Center for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases, Galveston National Laboratory, and McLaughlin Endowment for Infection and Immunity. His professional interests include the pathology and epidemiology of highly pathogenic viruses/viral diseases: rabies and the rabies-like viruses, arboviruses, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and other neurotropic viruses. He has been a leader in advancing the concepts of “new and emerging infectious diseases” and “new and emerging zoonoses” and “the threat posed by bioterrorism.” Most recently, he has been working on Internet resources on the history of virology: “The Foundations of Virology” at http://www.utmb.edu/virusimages/.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Thomas Chambers Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kentucky, Lexington, U.S.A.

