Advances in Virus Research, Volume 106
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Influenza A virus uncoating
Yohei Yamauchi
2. Structural and cellular biology of adeno-associated virus attachment and entry
James Zengel and Jan E. Carette
3. From foes to friends: Viral infections expand the limits of host phenotypic plasticity
Rubén González, Anamarija Butković and Santiago F. Elena
4. Exploration of the interactions between mycoviruses and Fusarium graminearum
Jisuk Yu and Kook-Hyung Kim
5. Implications of mixed viral infections on plant disease ecology and evolution
Cristina Alcaide, M. Pilar Rabadán, Manuel G. Moreno-Pérez and Pedro Gómez
Description
Advances in Virus Research, Volume 106, the latest in the series, contains new, informative updates on the topic. First published in 1953, this series covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews, providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of virology
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Professional virologists, from professors to graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207543
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Thomas Mettenleiter
Born: March 18, 1957 in Goeppingen, Germany
Nationality: German
1963-1967: Elementary School
1967-1976: High School (Gymnasium)
1976: Diploma (Abitur)
1976-1977: Compulsory Military Service
1977-1982: Study of biology at Tuebingen University, Germany
1982-1985: Ph.D. work at Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals,
Tuebingen, Germany
1985: Ph.D. in Genetics
1986-1987: Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
Department of Microbiology
1988-today: Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals
1990: Habilitation (prerequisite for professorship)
since 1994: Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals, Insel Riems, Germany
since 1996: President of the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals (renamed in 2004 'Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut')
since 1997: Professor of Virology at University of Greifswald
Scientific Work:
More than 300 peer-reviewed publications in international journals (listed in PubMed) on different aspects of infectious animal diseases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Molecular Biology, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Greifswald, Germany
Margaret Kielian
Professor Margaret Kielian works at the Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA
Marilyn Roossinck
Prof. Marilyn J. Roossinck works at the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania, U.S.A
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA