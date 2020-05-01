Advances in Virus Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207543

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 106

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Serial Editors: Thomas Mettenleiter Margaret Kielian Marilyn Roossinck
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207543
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 258
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
239.04
122.00
119.00
171.00
145.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Influenza A virus uncoating
Yohei Yamauchi
2. Structural and cellular biology of adeno-associated virus attachment and entry
James Zengel and Jan E. Carette
3. From foes to friends: Viral infections expand the limits of host phenotypic plasticity
Rubén González, Anamarija Butković and Santiago F. Elena
4. Exploration of the interactions between mycoviruses and Fusarium graminearum
Jisuk Yu and Kook-Hyung Kim
5. Implications of mixed viral infections on plant disease ecology and evolution
Cristina Alcaide, M. Pilar Rabadán, Manuel G. Moreno-Pérez and Pedro Gómez

Description

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 106, the latest in the series, contains new, informative updates on the topic. First published in 1953, this series covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews, providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field of virology
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Professional virologists, from professors to graduate students

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st May 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128207543

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Thomas Mettenleiter

Thomas Mettenleiter

Born: March 18, 1957 in Goeppingen, Germany

Nationality: German

1963-1967: Elementary School

1967-1976: High School (Gymnasium)

1976: Diploma (Abitur)

1976-1977: Compulsory Military Service

1977-1982: Study of biology at Tuebingen University, Germany

1982-1985: Ph.D. work at Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals,

Tuebingen, Germany

1985: Ph.D. in Genetics

1986-1987: Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Department of Microbiology

1988-today: Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals

1990: Habilitation (prerequisite for professorship)

since 1994: Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals, Insel Riems, Germany

since 1996: President of the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals (renamed in 2004 'Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut')

since 1997: Professor of Virology at University of Greifswald

Scientific Work:

More than 300 peer-reviewed publications in international journals (listed in PubMed) on different aspects of infectious animal diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Molecular Biology, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Greifswald, Germany

Margaret Kielian

Professor Margaret Kielian works at the Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, New York, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Cell Biology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NY, USA

Marilyn Roossinck

Prof. Marilyn J. Roossinck works at the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania, U.S.A

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, PA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.