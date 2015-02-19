Advances in Virus Research, Volume 92
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Chapter One: Comparison of Lipid-Containing Bacterial and Archaeal Viruses
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Function and Significance of Lipids in Prokaryotic Virus Life Cycle
- 3 Currently Known Lipid-Containing Bacterial and Archaeal Viruses
- 4 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: Innate Recognition of Alphaherpesvirus DNA
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 DNA Sensors
- 3 Accessibility of Viral DNA to DNA Sensors
- 4 Evasion of DNA-Induced Signaling
- 5 Relevance for Vaccine Design
- 6 Conclusions and Future Perspective
- Chapter Three: Molecular Biology of Potyviruses
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Genera of the Family Potyviridae and the Main Differences in Genome Structures
- 3 Biological and Biochemical Features of Potyviral Proteins
- 4 Virus Multiplication
- 5 Virus Movement
- 6 Virus Transmission
- 7 Plant/Potyvirus Interactions in Compatible Pathosystems
- 8 Biotechnological Applications of Potyviruses
- 9 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Immune Evasion Strategies of Molluscum Contagiosum Virus
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Characteristics of the MCV Genome and Insights into MCV Replication
- 3 MC Lesion Development
- 4 Characterization of MC Lesions
- 5 Immune Responses to MCV Infection
- 6 MCV Epidemiology
- 7 MCV Diagnosis and Treatment
- 8 Current Roadblocks in Propagating MCV in Tissue Culture Systems
- 9 MCV Immune Evasion Mechanisms
- 10 Limitations and Caveats When Studying MCV Immune Evasion Proteins
- 11 The FLIP Family of Viral and Cellular Proteins
- 12 Other MCV Immune Evasion Molecules
- 13 Conclusions
- Index
Description
Published since 1953, Advances in Virus Research covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews, providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 19th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024256
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128021804
Reviews
"A mandatory purchase for all types of comprehensive libraries, both public and university, as well as for those interested in or doing research in the field of virology." --Military Science
"This serial...is well known to virologists. It is a valuable aid in maintaining an overview of various facets of the rapidly expanding fields of virology...Timely, informative, and useful to the student, teacher, and research scientist." --American Scientist
About the Editors
Karl Maramorosch Editor
Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Thomas Mettenleiter Editor
Born: March 18, 1957 in Goeppingen, Germany
Nationality: German
1963-1967: Elementary School
1967-1976: High School (Gymnasium)
1976: Diploma (Abitur)
1976-1977: Compulsory Military Service
1977-1982: Study of biology at Tuebingen University, Germany
1982-1985: Ph.D. work at Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals,
Tuebingen, Germany
1985: Ph.D. in Genetics
1986-1987: Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
Department of Microbiology
1988-today: Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals
1990: Habilitation (prerequisite for professorship)
since 1994: Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals, Insel Riems, Germany
since 1996: President of the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals (renamed in 2004 'Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut')
since 1997: Professor of Virology at University of Greifswald
Scientific Work:
More than 300 peer-reviewed publications in international journals (listed in PubMed) on different aspects of infectious animal diseases.
