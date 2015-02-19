Advances in Virus Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128021804, 9780128024256

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 92

1st Edition

Editors: Karl Maramorosch Thomas Mettenleiter
eBook ISBN: 9780128024256
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128021804
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th February 2015
Page Count: 270
Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Chapter One: Comparison of Lipid-Containing Bacterial and Archaeal Viruses
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Function and Significance of Lipids in Prokaryotic Virus Life Cycle
    • 3 Currently Known Lipid-Containing Bacterial and Archaeal Viruses
    • 4 Conclusions
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Two: Innate Recognition of Alphaherpesvirus DNA
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 DNA Sensors
    • 3 Accessibility of Viral DNA to DNA Sensors
    • 4 Evasion of DNA-Induced Signaling
    • 5 Relevance for Vaccine Design
    • 6 Conclusions and Future Perspective
  • Chapter Three: Molecular Biology of Potyviruses
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Genera of the Family Potyviridae and the Main Differences in Genome Structures
    • 3 Biological and Biochemical Features of Potyviral Proteins
    • 4 Virus Multiplication
    • 5 Virus Movement
    • 6 Virus Transmission
    • 7 Plant/Potyvirus Interactions in Compatible Pathosystems
    • 8 Biotechnological Applications of Potyviruses
    • 9 Concluding Remarks
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Four: Immune Evasion Strategies of Molluscum Contagiosum Virus
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Characteristics of the MCV Genome and Insights into MCV Replication
    • 3 MC Lesion Development
    • 4 Characterization of MC Lesions
    • 5 Immune Responses to MCV Infection
    • 6 MCV Epidemiology
    • 7 MCV Diagnosis and Treatment
    • 8 Current Roadblocks in Propagating MCV in Tissue Culture Systems
    • 9 MCV Immune Evasion Mechanisms
    • 10 Limitations and Caveats When Studying MCV Immune Evasion Proteins
    • 11 The FLIP Family of Viral and Cellular Proteins
    • 12 Other MCV Immune Evasion Molecules
    • 13 Conclusions
  • Index

Description

Published since 1953, Advances in Virus Research covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews, providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Virologists, microbiologists and infectious disease specialists.

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128024256
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128021804

"A mandatory purchase for all types of comprehensive libraries, both public and university, as well as for those interested in or doing research in the field of virology." --Military Science

"This serial...is well known to virologists. It is a valuable aid in maintaining an overview of various facets of the rapidly expanding fields of virology...Timely, informative, and useful to the student, teacher, and research scientist." --American Scientist

About the Editors

Karl Maramorosch Editor

Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

Thomas Mettenleiter

Thomas Mettenleiter Editor

Born: March 18, 1957 in Goeppingen, Germany

Nationality: German

1963-1967: Elementary School

1967-1976: High School (Gymnasium)

1976: Diploma (Abitur)

1976-1977: Compulsory Military Service

1977-1982: Study of biology at Tuebingen University, Germany

1982-1985: Ph.D. work at Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals,

Tuebingen, Germany

1985: Ph.D. in Genetics

1986-1987: Postdoctoral Fellow at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Department of Microbiology

1988-today: Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals

1990: Habilitation (prerequisite for professorship)

since 1994: Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology at the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals, Insel Riems, Germany

since 1996: President of the Federal Research Centre for Virus Diseases of Animals (renamed in 2004 'Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut')

since 1997: Professor of Virology at University of Greifswald

Scientific Work:

More than 300 peer-reviewed publications in international journals (listed in PubMed) on different aspects of infectious animal diseases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Molecular Biology, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut, Greifswald, Germany

