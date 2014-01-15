Advances in Virus Research, Volume 88
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter One. Revisiting Dengue Virus–Host Cell Interaction: New Insights into Molecular and Cellular Virology
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Dengue Disease
3 The Molecular Biology of DENV
4 The DENV–Host Cell Interface: High-Throughput Approaches to Identify Relevant Host Cell Factors and Pathways
5 Host Dependency Factors and Their Role in the DENV Replication Cycle
6 Host Restriction Factors and Their Role in the DENV Replication Cycle
7 Host Cell Factors as Target for Antiviral Agents
8 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Two. KSHV: Pathways to Tumorigenesis and Persistent Infection
Abstract
1 Malignancies and Syndromes Linked with KSHV Infection
2 KSHV Biology: Virion, Transmission, and Viral Lifecycle
3 Lytic KSHV Proteins Involved in Cell Growth and Survival
4 KSHV's Activation and Evasion of the Host Immune Response
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Three. Evolution and Emergence of Plant Viruses
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Phase I: Virus Encounter of New Hosts or New Conditions
3 Phase II: Virus Adaptation to a New Host or New Conditions
4 Phase III: Long-Term Changes in Virus Epidemiology
5 Conclusions: Gaps in Understanding Plant Virus Emergence
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Four. Quantitative Genetics in the Study of Virus-Induced Disease
Abstract
1 Background
2 Approaches to Genetic Mapping
3 Genetic Mapping of Viral Disease Related Genes Within the Human Population
4 Experimental Approaches to Studying Host Genetic Influences on Viral Diseases
5 The Collaborative Cross as an Integrative Genetic Mapping and Systems Biology Platform
6 Looking Forward
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Five. Bacteriophages of Pseudomonas aeruginosa: Long-Term Prospects for Use in Phage Therapy
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Conditions Predisposing to P. aeruginosa Infection. Phage Therapy in Treatment of P. aeruginosa Infections: General Approach
3 Classification and Safety Certification of Phages for Therapy
4 Phage Potential of P. aeruginosa: Significance of Genetic Interactions in Course of Possible Migrations of Phages
5 Selection of the Most Active Phages to Compose Mixtures. Expansion of the Number of Available Therapeutic Phages for P. aeruginosa
6 P. aeruginosa Bacteriophages and CF
7 Future Studies and Organizational Procedures to Support Long-Term Use of P. aeruginosa Phages in Therapy
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Six. Dynamic Epstein–Barr Virus Gene Expression on the Path to B-Cell Transformation
Abstract
1 Background
2 Virion-Associated RNAs and Very Early Events in Infection
3 Viral Gene Expression During the Prelatent Phase Early After Infection
4 miRNAs and Other Noncoding RNAs Involved in Transformation
5 Dynamic Control of Viral Promoters Leads to Specificity of Latent Gene Expression
6 Delayed Expression of LMP1 Ultimately Required for Transformation
7 Heterogeneity in Steady-State EBV Gene Expression in LCLs
8 Conclusions and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Seven. Dengue Virus Vaccine Development
Abstract
1 Virology and Epidemiology of DENV Infection
2 Adaptive Immune Response to DENV
3 Dengue Vaccine Objectives and Challenges
4 Animal Models for Testing Dengue Vaccine Candidates
5 Dengue Vaccine Approaches
6 DNA Vaccines
7 Viral Vectored Vaccines
8 Inactivated Whole Virus
9 Live Attenuated
10 Moving Forward
References
Index
Description
The first review series in virology and published since 1953, Advances in Virus Research covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews, providing a valuable overview of the field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 15th January 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003572
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000984
About the Serial Editors
Karl Maramorosch Serial Editor
Karl Maramorosch, Ph.D., is the Robert L. Starkey Professor of Microbiology and Professor Emeritus of Entomology at Rutgers ‐The State University of New Jersey, New Brunswick, New Jersey. Dr. Maramorosch, a native of Vienna, Austria, grew up in Poland and graduated from SGGW, the Agricultural University of Warsaw. He obtained his Ph.D. degree from Columbia University. His scientific career began at Rockefeller University where he spent twelve years working on plant viruses and insect vectors. Later, he became Program Director of Virology and Insect Physiology at the Boyce Thompson Institute. Since 1974, he has served as a Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University. Among his many scientific discoveries was the seminal first finding that certain plant pathogens multiply not only in plants but also in specific invertebrate animal vectors. Professor Maramorosch is a Fellow, former Recording Secretary and Vice‐President of the New York Academy of Sciences, a Fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Science and of the American Phytopathological Society, a Fellow and Honorary Member of the Entomological Society of America, Honorary Fellow of the Indian Virological Society, a Foreign Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy, a member of the Leopoldina Academy, the Society for In Vitro Biology, the American Society for Virology, the Microscopy Society, the International Organization for Mycoplasmology, the Society for Invertebrate Pathology and of other professional organizations. He won the 1980 Wolf Prize in Agriculture and numerous other awards and honors, including the Jurzykowski Award in Biology, AIBS Award of Distinction, the Waksman Award, AAAS Campbell Award, the 2012 SGGW Award of Distinction and others. He has held short‐term assignments from the Rockefeller Foundation, the Agency for International Development, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Ford Foundation in Mexico, India, Kenya, and Philippines. Dr. Maramorosch has edited more than 90 volumes on viruses, vectors, plant diseases, invertebrate cell culture, and is the author or co‐author of more than 800 research papers. His major interests include comparative virology, invertebrate cell culture, parasitology, diseases caused by spirochetes, viroids, phytoplasmas, spiroplasmas and emerging plant pathogens. He is an active participant in biotechnology studies and is involved in many international scientific cooperation activities. In Dr. Maramorosch’s long and distinguished career he has served twice as visiting Fulbright Professor in Yugoslavia and as a visiting professor in China, U.S.S.R., the Netherlands, Germany Poland, Romania, Japan and India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA
Frederick Murphy Serial Editor
Frederick A. Murphy, DVM, PhD, is professor, Department of Pathology, University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), Galveston. He holds a BS and DVM from Cornell University and a PhD from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis). Formerly he was dean and distinguished professor, School of Veterinary Medicine, and distinguished professor, School of Medicine, UC Davis. Before that he served as director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases, and director of the Division of Viral and Rickettsial Diseases, Centers for Disease Control, Atlanta. He is a member of the Institute of Medicine of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and is a member of the German National Academy of Sciences and the Belgian Royal Academy of Medicine. He holds an honorary Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Turku, Finland; an honorary Doctor of Science from the University of Guelph, Canada; an honorary Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of London, United Kingdom; an honorary Doctor of Science from University College Dublin, Ireland; the Presidential Rank Award of the U.S. Government; the PennVet World Leadership Award from the University of Pennsylvania, and the Distinguished Microbiologist Award from the American College of Veterinary Microbiologists. At UTMB, he is a member of the Institute for Human Infections and Immunity, Center for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases, Galveston National Laboratory, and McLaughlin Endowment for Infection and Immunity. His professional interests include the pathology and epidemiology of highly pathogenic viruses/viral diseases: rabies and the rabies-like viruses, arboviruses, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and other neurotropic viruses. He has been a leader in advancing the concepts of “new and emerging infectious diseases” and “new and emerging zoonoses” and “the threat posed by bioterrorism.” Most recently, he has been working on Internet resources on the history of virology: “The Foundations of Virology” at http://www.utmb.edu/virusimages/.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX, USA