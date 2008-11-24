Advances in Virus Research, Volume 72
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Rhesus Cytomegalovirus: A Nonhuman Primate Model for the Study of Human Cytomegalovirus
Yujuan Yue and Peter A. Barry
- Drosophila viruses and the study of antiviral host-defense
Tünde Huszar and Jean-Luc Imler
- Third-generation flavivirus vaccines based on single-cycle, encapsidation-defective viruses
Douglas G. Widman, Ilya Frolov, and Peter W. Mason
- Swine Influenza Viruses: A North American Perspective
Amy.L. Vincent, Wenjun Ma, Kelly M. Lager, Bruce H. Janke, Jürgen A. Richt
- The History and Evolution of Human Dengue Emergence
Nikos Vasilakis and Scott C. Weaver
Description
Published since 1953, Advances in Virus Research covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology.
The impact factor for 2006 is 3.48 placing it 7th in the highly competitive category of virology.
