Advances in Virus Research, Volume 70
1st Edition
Viruses, Vectors, and Vegetation: An Autobiography Honey Bee Viruses Use of Functional Genomics to Understand Influenza-Host Interactions A Guide to Viral Inclusions, Membrane Rearrangements, Factories and Viroplasm Produced During Virus Replication Parvoviral Host Range and Cell Entry Mechanisms Viral Stress-Inducible Genes
Published since 1953, Advances in Virus Research covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology. In 2004, the Institute for Scientific Information released figures showing that the series has an Impact Factor of 2.576, with a half-life of 7.1 years, placing it 11th in the highly competitive category of Virology.
Virologists, medical technologists, and medical researchers
- 292
- English
- © Academic Press 2007
- 18th September 2007
- Academic Press
- 9780080552217
- 9780123737281
Karl Maramorosch Serial Editor
Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA
Aaron Shatkin Serial Editor
Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine, Piscataway, NJ, USA