Advances in Virus Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123737281, 9780080552217

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 70

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Karl Maramorosch Aaron Shatkin
eBook ISBN: 9780080552217
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123737281
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th September 2007
Page Count: 292
Table of Contents

Viruses, Vectors, and Vegetation: An Autobiography Honey Bee Viruses Use of Functional Genomics to Understand Influenza-Host Interactions A Guide to Viral Inclusions, Membrane Rearrangements, Factories and Viroplasm Produced During Virus Replication Parvoviral Host Range and Cell Entry Mechanisms Viral Stress-Inducible Genes

Description

Published since 1953, Advances in Virus Research covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology. In 2004, the Institute for Scientific Information released figures showing that the series has an Impact Factor of 2.576, with a half-life of 7.1 years, placing it 11th in the highly competitive category of Virology.

Readership

Virologists, medical technologists, and medical researchers

About the Serial Editors

Karl Maramorosch Serial Editor

Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

Aaron Shatkin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine, Piscataway, NJ, USA

