Advances in Virus Research, Volume 69
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Karl Maramorosch Aaron Shatkin
eBook ISBN: 9780080471167
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123737120
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th January 2007
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents
- The Innate Antiviral Response: New Insights Into A Continuing Story
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II Interferons
- III Induction of Type I IFN Genes: Transcription Factors of the IRF Family
- IV Pathogen Recognition Systems
- V Antigen Presenting Cells: Dendritic Cells
- VI Viral Evasion of the Interferon Response
- VII Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Apoptosis During Herpes Simplex Virus Infection
- Abstract
- I Background
- II HSV-1’s Modulation of Apoptosis
- III Cell-Type Differences
- IV Apoptosis and HSV-1-Associated Disease
- V Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- The Baculoviruses Occlusion-Derived Virus: Virion Structure and Function
- Publisher Summary
- I Introduction
- II The Baculovirus Life Cycle
- III Cytopathology and Virion Phenotypes
- IV ODV Nucleocapsid Proteins
- V ODV Envelope and Tegument Proteins
- VI Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Coupling of Rotavirus Genome Replication and Capsid Assembly
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II General Features of Rotavirus
- III Replication Cycle
- IV Viroplasms
- V Replication Intermediates
- VI Genome Replication
- VII Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Origin and Evolution of 3′Utr of Flaviviruses: Long Direct Repeats as A Basis for the Formation of Secondary Structures and Their Significance for Virus Transmission
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Short Direct Repeat Sequences
- III Flavivirus Secondary RNA Structures
- IV What Is the Functional Significance of the DRs?
- V Evolution of the Flavivirus 3′UTR Occurred by Multiple Duplications
- VI DRs Might Serve Essential Functions for Viral Transmission
- VII Alignment of All Flavivirus 3′UTRs
- VIII Conclusions
- Tropical Whitefly IPM Project
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II The Tropical Whitefly IPM Project
- III Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Publisher Summary
Description
Published since 1953, Advances in Virus Research covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology.
In 2004, the Institute for Scientific Information released figures showing that the series has an Impact Factor of 2.576, with a half-life of 7.1 years, placing it 11th in the highly competitive category of Virology.
Readership
Virologists, medical technologists, and medical researchers
About the Serial Editors
Karl Maramorosch Serial Editor
Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA
Aaron Shatkin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine, Piscataway, NJ, USA
