Advances in Virus Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120398690, 9780080463353

Advances in Virus Research, Volume 66

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Karl Maramorosch Aaron Shatkin
eBook ISBN: 9780080463353
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120398690
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th July 2006
Page Count: 424
Table of Contents

Spread of plant virus disease to new plantings: a case study of rice tungro disease In a nutshell: Structure and assembly of the vaccinia virion Human papillomaviruses and cervical cancer Plant Signal Transduction and Defense Against Viral Pathogens The Molecular Biology of Coronaviruses Chlorella Viruses Messenger RNA Turnover and Its Regulation in Herpesviral Infection

Description

Published since 1953, Advances in Virus Research covers a diverse range of in-depth reviews providing a valuable overview of the current field of virology.

In 2004, the Institute for Scientific Information released figures showing that the series has an Impact Factor of 2.576, with a half-life of 7.1 years, placing it 11th in the highly competitive category of Virology.

Readership

Virologists, medical technologists, and medical researchers

About the Serial Editors

Karl Maramorosch Serial Editor

Professor Karl Maramorosch works at Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA

Aaron Shatkin Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine, Piscataway, NJ, USA

