Advances in Virus Research, Volume 53

Impact of Viral Diseases on the Developing World:

B.J. Mahy, Introduction.

O. Tomori, Impact of Yellow Fever in the Developing World.

D.J. Gubler and M. Meltzer, Impact of Dengue/Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever on the Developing World.

M. Essex, Human Immunodeficiency Viruses of the Developing World.

T. Barrett and P.B. Rossiter, Rinderpest: The Disease and Its Impact on Humans and Animals.

M.M. Rweyemamu and Y. Leforban, Foot-and-Mouth Disease and International Development.

E.P. Rybicki and G. Pietersen, Plant Virus Disease Problems in the Developing World.

Reverse Genetics of RNA Viruses:

R.M. Elliott, Introduction.

N. Ruggli and C.M. Rice, Functional cDNA Clones of the Flaviviridae: Strategies and Applications.

D.J. Evans, Reverse Genetics of Picornaviruses.

L.A. Ball and K.L. Johnson, Reverse Genetics of Nodaviruses.

P.S. Master, Reverse Genetics of the Largest RNA Viruses.

G. Neumann and Y. Kawaoka , Genetic Engineering of Influenza and Other Negative-Strand RNA Viruses Containing Segmented Genomes.

A Roberts and J.K. Rose, Redesign and Genetic Dissection of the Rhabdoviruses.

A.C. Marriott and A.J. Easton, Reverse Genetics of the Paramyxoviridae.

L. Mindich, Reverse Genetics of dsRNA Bacteriophage Φ6.

M.R. Roner, Rescue Systems for dsRNA Viruses of Higher Organisms.

M. Bendahmane and R.N. Beachy, Control of Tobamovirus Infections via Pathogen-Derived Resistance. Index.